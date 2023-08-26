Oliver Anthony, the Virginia musician whose song "Rich Men North of Richmond" went viral, in a YouTube video released Friday said "I do hate to see that song being weaponized." A video of Anthony playing the song was shown during the GOP presidential candidate forum on Wednesday.

“It was funny seeing that presidential debate,” Anthony, of Farmville, said in the latest post, which was filmed inside a truck. “I wrote that song about those people.”

The song, with lyrics about high taxes and the wealth of the elite, was posted on YouTube on Aug. 11 and drew 17.5 million streams within four days. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Conservatives from U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Fla., to former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli voiced support for the song.

Responding to the question about the song on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said "our country is in decline."

"This decline is not inevitable. It's a choice," DeSantis said. "We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline."

Anthony in the Friday video said: “That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden,” he said. “You know, it’s a lot bigger than Joe Biden.”

As Huguenot High School attempts to heal, a threat of violence rips opens its scars Students and teachers at Huguenot High School were greeted by the Richmond community Friday, more than two months after June's graduation shooting.

Anthony, 31, whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, in a Facebook post earlier this month said he worked in outside sales in industrial manufacturing and traveled around Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina “getting to know tens of thousands of other blue collar workers on job sites and in factories. I’ve spent all day, everyday, for the last 10 years hearing the same story. People are SO damn tired of being neglected, divided and manipulated."

“It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I’m one of them,” he said in the Friday video. “I see the right, trying to characterize me as one of their own. And I see the left trying to discredit me.”