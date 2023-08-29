Farmville's Oliver Anthony exploded onto the music scene earlier this month with his viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

An acoustic performance of Anthony’s blue-collar anthem expressing the frustration and angst of the working class was posted to YouTube on Aug. 11 and went viral. It has received over 46 million views in two weeks.

Here are five things to know about the singer:

His real name

His real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. His stage name, Oliver Anthony, comes from his grandfather who grew up in Appalachia in the 1930s.

Anthony owns land in North Dinwiddie and is 31 years old.

According to a lengthy personal Facebook post, Anthony dropped out of high school and got a GED from Spruce Pine, North Carolina.

He worked multiple plant jobs in North Carolina, before being injured at work and returning to Virginia. Up until very recently, he worked in outside sales in industrial manufacturing.

Topping the music charts

Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It has maintained that spot for the second week in a row, Billboard reported Monday.

Anthony's blue collar anthem beat out songs by Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo to nab the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

He is the first artist ever to debut atop the Hot 100.

A political touchpoint

The song has drawn support from proponents on the right, such as former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and opposition from those on the left, who criticize his lyrics about obese people on welfare milking the system.

The first question of the 2024 Republican presidential debate was about “Rich Men North of Richmond."

DeSantis’ response to viral ‘Rich Men’ song question gets loud reaction from crowdhttps://t.co/3gra0VXwdj — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 24, 2023

Fox News Channel moderator Martha MacCallum asked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis why the song became so popular. Candidates were asked to lay out their economic arguments by way of explaining why a viral song decrying high taxes and the wealth of the elite had caught fire.

Anthony said that politicians "weaponized" his song "Rich Men North of Richmond."

“It’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I’m one of them,” he said in a recent video. “I see the right, trying to characterize me as one of their own. And I see the left trying to discredit me.”

"Rich Men North of Richmond is about corporate owned DC politicians on both sides," he said in a Facebook post.

Upcoming shows

Anthony has scheduled several new shows, including the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Va. on Sept. 8-9, Poppy Mountain Music Festival in Morehead, Ky. on Sept. 14 and Louder Than Life in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sept. 21-22, among others.

He unveiled a new website at oliveranthonymusic.com.

New merchandise is expected to be dropping soon, available for purchase through the website. Fans at previous concerts have been wearing t-shirts saying things like “Oliver Anthony for President” and “In Oliver We Trust."

The music

Anthony has famously said he's not interested in $8 million dollar music deals and stadium shows.

As for a record deal, Anthony posted earlier that “Everyone in the ‘industry’ is rushing me into signing something, but we just want to take things slow right now. I appreciate your patience.”

He has made 10 songs available on many streaming services such as Spotify, iTunes and YouTube music. Besides "Rich Men North of Richmond," his songs include "Aint Gotta Dollar," "Ive Got To Get Sober" and "I Want to go Home."