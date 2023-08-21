Oliver Anthony’s "Rich Men North of Richmond" has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, it was announced on Monday.

Released on Aug. 11, the song drew 17.5 million streams and sold 147,000 downloads in the week ending Thursday, according to Luminate, which tracks the data.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” beat out songs by Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Olivia Rodrigo to nab the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Anthony owns land in North Dinwiddie and is 31 years old.

The working class anthem by Anthony, whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, explores the frustration and angst of the working class. The song has drawn support from proponents on the right, such as former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and opposition from those on the left, who criticize his lyrics about obese people on welfare milking the system.

According to Billboard, Anthony had not appeared on any Billboard chart in any form before this week, making him the first artist ever to debut atop the Hot 100.

Anthony spoke to Billboard for the article, saying, “The hopelessness and frustration of our times resonate in the response to this song. The song itself is not anything special, but the people who have supported it are incredible and deserve to be heard.”

Draven Riffe, cofounder of the radiowv YouTube account, which first posted "Rich Men North of Richmond," is now acting as Anthony’s co-manager, according to Billboard, along with Brian Prentice.

“There was not a whole lot of planning involved,” Riffe told Billboard of the song’s release. “We just knew if we got the video out there, people were going to love the song and it would resonate with a lot of folks. There wasn’t some big, massive planning team around this.”

Anthony now boats 1.6 million followers on TikTok, while the video for “Rich Men North of Richmond” has been viewed more than 30 million times on YouTube.

He performed a free concert to hundreds at a golf course in Moyock, North Carolina over the weekend. On Wednesday, he'll be performing in Farmville at the North Street Press Club. Tickets sold out in three minutes. Organizers said fans will be driving from as far away as Ohio and New Hampshire to see the show.