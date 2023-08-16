An upcoming concert for Farmville viral sensation Oliver Anthony sold out in three minutes.

The concert featuring the “Rich Men North of Richmond” singer is being held on Aug. 23 at burger restaurant and music space North Street Press Club in Farmville.

Tickets, which were $10, went online Tuesday. The venue has a capacity for 300.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook,” said Jessica Dowdy, manager for the restaurant.

An acoustic performance of Anthony’s blue-collar anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond” was posted by user radiowv on YouTube on Friday — and it took off over the weekend. It now has over 15 million views and generated write-ups on Rollingstone.com and Billboard.com.

The song is also being embraced by political figures, such as U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and former attorney general of Virginia Ken Cuccinelli. The song is also receiving an audience with national right-wing social media figures, including John Rich, Joe Rogan and Matt Walsh.

Anthony himself posted to North Street’s Facebook post: “I'm sorry this sold so fast. This was planned before things blew up. I have much larger shows in the works to accommodate everyone. Thanks for your patience.”

Anthony was already scheduled to perform at North Street Press Club for an open mic, but after his video of “Rich Men North of Richmond” went viral on YouTube, the restaurant changed his slot to 7 p.m.

The concert will be followed by a meet and greet, a poster signing and more performances from local musicians.

Some fans are coming from as far away as Ohio and New Hampshire to hear Anthony perform, Dowdy said.

“One guy said he’s driving 10 hours,” she added.

Half of the tickets were reserved for locals only, as per Anthony’s request, Dowdy said.

“He’s a local guy. He’s performed here before. He’s from here,” Dowdy said. “People are happy for him.”

Brian Vincent, mayor of Farmville, said that although he doesn't know Anthony personally, "he appears to be having a moment. His working class anthem is resonating with folks." He said that he would be meeting with the chief of police to discuss potential traffic increases the night of the concert.

North Street Press Club also posted, “If you do not get tickets for this event, don't worry because Oliver will be performing another show here in Farmville later this fall with plenty of tickets available! Stay tuned to our social media for future announcements.”

Over the weekend, Anthony performed at a North Carolina farmers market and drew a large crowd, including an impromptu performance from country musician Jamey Johnson.

Anthony has described himself on social media as a farmer living off the grid with his three dogs.

Organizers said, “In his own words, Oliver is about writing songs and petting dogs. Let that be the vibe you bring with you should you choose to attend this historic event. It is the biggest thing to hit Farmville since the rail road arrived.”

