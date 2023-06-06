The Richmond Folk Festival on Tuesday announced the first eight artists for the annual event that returns to the downtown riverfront Oct. 13-15.

Artists include:

Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Mandinka music), of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso; Bio Ritmo (salsa), of Richmond; Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk), of Nashville; Genticorum (Québécois), of Montreal; Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula), of Carson, Calif.; Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin), of San Francisco; Melody Angel (Chicago blues), of Chicago; and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass), of Charlestown, Ind.

More on the artists can be found at richmondfolkfestival.org/performers.

The festival is a free event, celebrating the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food. Featuring more than 30 performing groups form around the world on six stages, the event typically attracts 200,000 people over the three-day weekend.

“We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s ever-changing riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, dance, food and crafts with the James River and our city skyline as the perfect backdrop,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond, in a statement. “This is the 19th year of the festival, and we couldn't be more proud of its legacy in Richmond and across Virginia.”

The Richmond Folk Festival is presented by Venture Richmond Events in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), Virginia Humanities, Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Children’s Museum and the City of Richmond.