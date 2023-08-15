The Richmond Folk Festival this week announced the next 10 artists for the annual event that returns to the downtown riverfront Oct. 13-15.

Artists include:

Annie & the Caldwell Singers (gospel) of West Point, Mississippi

Cheres (Ukrainian) of New York, New York

Chris Thomas & His Smoke Dancers (Haudenosaunee social dance) of Onondaga Nation, New York

Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & the Fuel (New Orleans funk and R&B) of New Orleans, Louisiana

Grupo Mono Blanco (son jarocho) of Veracruz, Mexico

Helobung (traditional Tboli music and dance)of Lake Sebu, Philippines

Lutchinha (Cabo Verdean) of Brockton, Massachusetts

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco) of Lafayette, Louisiana

Stanley & the Ten Sleepless Knights (quelbe music) of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

State of the Ozarks String Band (Ozark old-time) of Springfield, Missouri

More on the artists can be found at richmondfolkfestival.org/performers.

“Once again, the Richmond Folk Festival offers something for everyone, from acclaimed and groundbreaking bluegrass, New Orleans funk, and classical Indian artists to downhome gospel and blues performers deserving of wider acclaim,” said Blaine Waide, associate director of the National Council for the Traditional Arts which helps organize the event. “Artists featured in this year’s program hail from Richmond and across the country, and as far away as Burkina Faso and isolated Indigenous communities in the Philippines. It’s free, and it’s all excellent.”

The festival is a free event, celebrating the roots, richness and variety of American culture through music, dance, traditional crafts, storytelling and food. Featuring more than 30 performing groups from around the world on six stages, the event typically attracts 200,000 people over the three-day weekend.

The first group of performers, which includes salsa, rockabilly, and Hawai’ian hula among others, was announced in June.

The Richmond Folk Festival is presented by Venture Richmond Events in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA), Virginia Humanities, Center for Cultural Vibrancy, Children’s Museum and the City of Richmond.