Get ready to get out the funk, rock, soul and jazz, because the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is returning to Maymont this weekend for the first time since 2019.

“Our inaugural jazz festival (in 2010) was headlined by Chaka Khan and we thought it was time to bring this music legend back to Richmond,” said Whitney White, a spokesperson for JMI, the producers of the event.

“She’s a respected artist that attracts music lovers from all generations and her music arsenal is one that many people can connect with, no matter their background. We cannot wait to see the energy she’ll bring as she returns to the RJMF stage,” White said.

Known for chart-topping 1970s and ‘80s hits like “I Feel For You” and “I’m Every Woman,” Chaka Khan celebrated her 70th birthday this year by being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Her latest single, “Woman Like Me,” was released last year.

“Life inspires my music. Love, breakups, and almost everything in life,” Chaka Khan said in an interview on her website. She will perform at the festival on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Typically, 14,000 visitors turn out for the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival.

***

Another familiar face at this year’s Richmond Jazz and Music Festival: Elliott Yamin.

The hometown hero rocketed to fame in 2006 as a finalist on “American Idol.” He has since moved to Los Angeles and recorded several albums.

While he has returned to Richmond over the years to perform at such places as The Tin Pan, this will be the first time he’s hitting the stage at the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival.

“I just got started getting steeped into the jazz scene,” Yamin said. He joined the Lao Tizer Band, a contemporary fusion jazz band, this year as its lead singer.

“Lao is an incredible, accomplished pianist,” Yamin said. He has been playing with Tizer for over six years in another band, but joined the Lao Tizer Band full time this year.

“I love it. It’s been a blast. I never really sang jazz in this kind of way until I joined this band. It’s really expanded my repertoire and taught me a lot,” Yamin said from Los Angeles.

The Lao Tizer Band does mostly original compositions but will also be including a few covers in its set at the festival.

“We do a very beautiful and different arrangement of U2’s ‘Pride (In the Name of Love).’ You wouldn’t expect to hear it from a jazz band. It’s really cool and unique. I love seeing how people respond to it,” Yamin said.

Much has changed for Yamin, now 45, since he skyrocketed to fame on “Idol” and drew thousands of fans when he returned to Richmond.

In 2020, he became a dad to his daughter, Camilla, now 3½. Her middle name, Claudia, is in honor of his beloved mother, Claudette, who became known to “Idol”-watchers and Richmonders during Yamin’s run on the show. She died in 2008 at age 65.

“She’s the most perfect being anybody could dream of,” Yamin said of Camilla. His daughter was born just before the beginning of the pandemic when the world was shutting down and all of Yamin’s bookings were canceled.

“I became a stay-at-home dad. I didn’t miss a single step in her life. It was a real silver living to being out of work for 17 months,” Yamin said. But he is getting back into touring with the Lao Tizer Band and starting to write some of his own songs again.

“Being on the road is a little different now (that I have a daughter),” Yamin said. “It’s great to be in business and to provide for my family doing what I love and know best.” Yamin will perform with the Lao Tizer Band on Saturday at 2 p.m.

***

Saxophonist Dave Koz will be returning to the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival, this time with two other sax greats – Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius – on his Friends’ Summer Horns 2023 tour.

The Summer Horns tour focuses on the golden age era of horn bands from the 1960s and ‘70s like Tower of Power, Kool & the Gang, Chicago, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“These bands ruled the airways. I grew up listening to them. This tour is an homage to these bands,” Koz said in an interview from the road. “It’s very, very high-energy music that’s perfect for the summertime.”

For example, visitors can expect to hear Dave Koz and team’s versions of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Got to Get You Into My Life” and Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.”

Jamie-Leigh Schultz, a 20-year-old drummer and internet sensation, is also joining the Dave Koz and Friends’ Summer Horns performance.

“She’s a powerhouse. She is killing it. She gets the biggest applause every night,” Koz said.

“The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival is always a blast,” he added. “That’s why we’re always coming back.”

PHOTOS: Richmond Jazz and Music Festival 2019 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Richmond Jazz and Music Festival