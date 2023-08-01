Richmond’s first ever Richmond Music Week is kicking off this Friday with 804 Day, a free block party with 15 musicians on multiple stages in Shockoe Bottom.

“The awesomeness of our city is no longer a secret and we have seen a lot of new faces in town. Richmond Music Week provides a small window for residents and visitors to see the passion our diverse musicians and music culture contributors pour into their crafts day after day,” Rian Moses-Hedrick, one of the organizers of the event, said.

804 Day on Friday will bring a slew of Richmond’s top musicians to one spot for free performances such as rapper Michael Millions, longtime Richmond bluegrass band Tin Can Fish Band and 12-piece brass outfit Los Malcriados, just to name a few.

Performers will take to four stages in and around the 17th Street Farmers Market from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is intended to be a hometown celebration of all things Richmond with a Kids Zone, food vendors, arts and crafts and a beer truck.

“Our hope is that people will see how Richmond, VA is overflowing with talent and will continue to support the musicians, venues and music stores,” Moses-Hedrick said.

804 Day is organized by Shockoe Records, Radio One and the city of Richmond.

Richmond Music Week will continue with daily events such as a music mixer on Saturday at Gallery 5, a concert at The Camel on Sunday and a funk/soul music party from Orbital Music Park at Carytown’s Reveler on Wednesday. Music events will be held every day of the week. More details at www.richmondmusicweek.com.

Richmond Music Week wraps up with RVA Rapper’s Delight, a concert featuring some of the most popular talents in Richmond’s hip-hop scene such as Nickelus F, Noah-O, Radio B, Cane, and Reppa Ton, at the Hippodrome Theater, 528 N. 2nd St., on Friday, Aug. 11.

It’s the 50th anniversary of hip hop with celebrations of planned across the country and in New York at Lincoln Center. The New York Times recently interviewed 50 of hip-hop’s most influential voices such as Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Cardi B to explore its cultural impact.

Local music producer Ant the Symbol has been working in hip hop for over 18 years, putting out albums of his own music as well as working with legendary rap icons like Chuck D of Public Enemy.

“I wanted to put something together to recognize hip hop in our city,” Ant, whose real name is Anthony Gillison, said.

“I think the state of hip hop in Richmond right now is rising to absolute greatness,” he said. “Fifteen years ago, I wouldn’t say there was a real scene here. But now, we’re experiencing something new. There’s unity. People are more open to collaborating and making something meaningful with the artists around them.”

He mentioned Noah O and the Charged Up Flagship Store at 106 W. Broad St., RVA Boombox, an indie online radio station that plays hip hop, and Will Keck’s The CNTR at 318 W. Broad St. as powerful forces in the local hip hop community.

“Hip hop is here to stay,” Gillison said.

Tickets to RVA Rapper’s Delight are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. More information and tickets at shockoerecords.com/rvarappersdelight.

