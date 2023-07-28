Standing in the upper deck at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in early May, Jessica Calvaneso clutched her necklace, featuring a rose charm.

For just a split second, the place went dark. Taylor Swift, in her bejeweled pink sequin two-piece set, had disappeared from the spotlight. She tossed her famous golf club prop — used in her “1989” set during the Eras tour — shook her hair out a bit and as the lights hit her again, Swift had a little grin on her face.

The beat to “Shake It Off” began and she jumped right into it. The crowd, almost all on their feet, screamed along to one of Swift’s most popular songs with smiles ear-to-ear.

Calvaneso took the moment in, but not before the emotions that came with the rose charm hit her. Her niece, Sawyer, passed away in 2020 from brain cancer. “Shake It Off” was her favorite Swift song.

That rose charm held some of Sawyer’s ashes. Calvaneso experienced Swift with her.

“When she was five years old, she was diagnosed with stage three brain cancer,” Calvaneso said. “She loved Taylor Swift. I have a video of her dancing to Shake It Off. When Taylor was playing Shake It Off, I was crying. I was just holding onto her ashes and just listening and taking in the moment. As lame as it sounds, I could feel her with me in the stadium.”

Calvaneso, with tears staining her face, held up her phone during the song, recording it for her sister and Sawyer's mom. Later, Calvaneso said, the two watched it back and felt the emotions again — or, as Swifties might say — took the moment and tasted it.

That’s what Richmond residents have done since March. They’ve tasted Swift’s Eras tour and gone far and wide to experience it. Spanning about nine different cities, local Swifties told the Times-Dispatch that they’ve gone to extreme lengths to see the star, despite the blood, sweat, and tears.

“It kind of healed a part of my teenage self,” Calvaneso said. “To see everyone coming together for this one person, I mean, was amazing.”

Step one: getting Swift seats means being fearless

Swift's Eras tour, which wraps up its U.S. dates next month, has made about $300 million, according to Pollstar, and dominated the pop culture conversation this summer.

RVA Swifties went coast-to-coast for a chance to see Swift — with some fans traveling as far as Santa Clara, California in late July. But to get tickets to any of her shows, Swifties said it was indeed “the great war.”

“It’s horrible, it’s awful, I can’t get anything,” Elizabeth Bowry, who’s gone to two Swift shows so far , said.

Ticketmaster was, and still is, the origin site to most of Swift’s tickets. When the superstar announced the Eras tour Nov. 1, Ticketmaster had two pre-sales before tickets were supposed to be released to the general public. Between the two, there were millions of people in the Ticketmaster queue and too many presale codes to count.

It led to the site saying tickets wouldn’t even go on sale to the general public. It locked some fans out and let others in.

“I got to No. 66 in line but then it kicked me out of the queue,” Bowry said. “I got kicked to 25,000 in line. I got there and it was all sold out. I sat under my desk and cried because it was emotionally draining.”

In addition to fighting for tickets, the star didn’t bring the tour to nearby stadiums in Washington D.C., Baltimore or Charlotte, North Carolina. Which left Richmond fans with a decision to make: what venue was closest or what worked best.

But the Ticketmaster turmoil turned the issue into if fans could get tickets, rather than where.

For Anna Friesen and her best friend, their only option was to go to Houston.

Friesen said she owed "everything" to her friend who waited in line in Houston to get tickets to Swift's Houston show, her third-choice of performances. “There was a flurry of phone calls and texts to buy the right tickets. I think it was all worth it."

Face value tickets ranged from $49 to $499 before fees and most local Swifties who talked with the Times-Dispatch said they paid face value and "won the war." Not everyone got through Ticketmaster: the highest prices Swifties said they paid ranged from $800 to $1,000.

Once tickets were acquired, several people said they turned the concert weekend into a trip. Friesen said she went sightseeing in Houston before the show and several other people flew out with a jet stream to experience the city before the concert.

Amy Taloma, along with her husband and her daughter, got tickets at a “reasonable price,” but it was for the second weekend of the tour in Las Vegas. Taloma said her family did all the tourist things in the city, like seeing the Hello Kitty Cafe and the Bellagio Fountains.

“We flew in on the Wednesday before our Friday night show,” Taloma said. “100% worth the price of tickets, flights and hotels.”

‘Taygating’

Coined by Swifties, “taygating” refers to the environment that the shows offer before the gates even open.

At football games, there are fans in jerseys. Imagine that same thing, except replace jerseys with bejeweled dresses, cowboy boots and friendship bracelets with everyone is dressed in pastel.

That’s “taygating."

Local Swifties traveled to Nashville, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Tampa, Santa Clara and Los Angeles this summer to see Taylor Swift. Some people are even going to multiple shows.

To get to these shows, Richmonders found themselves getting creative. Some drove, some flew and others took the night train. Others used car markers to write “Getaway Car” or “Going to the Eras Tour” on their vehicles to signify the special occasion.

Tanya Torrijos took the train to Foxborough, Massachusetts, where her family went to night one and night three, when they brought along their daughter's friends.

“Seeing all of their smiles … it’s a memory I will cherish forever,” Torrijos said.

Swifties described the pre-show environment as friendly, electric and exciting, with tons of glitter on the floor.

Bayleigh Tillett attended the second night of Swift’s Philadelphia shows, where she said it was cold and rainy. But seeing everyone happy and free made the weather worth it.

“You couldn't be upset and mad just knowing what was coming later that day,” Tillett said. “The energy there with all the people dressed up and passing out friendship bracelets … It was just a very fun time.”

Tillett said Swift songs blasted from the speakers all over the stadium. She said it felt like a close-knit community coming together.

For a few Richmonders who went to Nashville, that close-knit community was essential when a downpour delayed the show’s start for four hours. Morgan Wood sat in the concourse during the delay waiting for the show to start with thousands of others.

But, the Swifties came with the rain, with Swift herself appearing around 10:15 p.m.

“We didn’t know if the show would go on,” Wood said. “We definitely experienced all the stages of grief. There was (a) crowd singing, games played and friendship bracelets traded. It was the best night.”

A long time coming

“It made everything worth it,” Bowry said.

Laser-focused on the stage, Bowry said her eyes began to water while she waited for Swift to appear. Through the loudspeakers came an extended intro to Swift’s “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince,'' mixed in with the names of all of her albums and eras.

The dancers, dressed in pink for the opening “Lover” era, had massive pink fabrics swarming around center stage. Swift appeared and Bowry took it all in.

“It made crying under my desk worth it, the exhaustion of driving to Pennsylvania, worth it,” Bowry said.

Throughout the show, there were calmer portions — several said during the “Folklore” and “Evermore” sets — and then there were fan favorites that had the stadiums shaking. “Love Story” and “Ready For It” both had Acrisure Stadium moving up and down in Pittsburgh.

Several Swifties said the adrenaline, the rush and the high of seeing Swift take the stage was worth the pain of getting tickets. Taloma said her daughter was ecstatic seeing her, especially after all the time required to make their concert outfits.

“She spent weeks bejeweling her purple ‘Speak Now’ era dress,” Taloma said. “We sang and danced the entire night.”

In Swift’s 3 1/2-hour set, with no break, the star goes through nine of her 10 albums - with her debut album, “Taylor Swift,” being the only one without a guaranteed song in the set. Swift doesn’t go in order but right before “Midnights,” the closing set, she sings two songs acoustically that she doesn’t perform at any other show unless they’re off “Midnights” or she messes up.

“(My daughter) asks me at least once a week to see the videos,” Calvaneso said. “The whole concert, there’s so much happening. You kind of have concert amnesia. I look back at the videos and stuff and just continue to watch it. But I mean, by the end of it, I had no voice, my ears were ringing. I was so thirsty, but it was just an absolute blast. And I mean, I hope it's not a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it definitely kind of felt like it.”

Taloma said she had nerves bringing her daughter to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas initially because of security reasons, especially with a bustling crowd.

“Some (concerts) are a little bit rougher than others,” Taloma said. “You have to worry about different elements when bringing your kids to them. That wasn’t our experience at all, we just had a really great time.”

At the conclusion of the show, while sitting in the middle of parking lots or waiting for shuttles, Calvaneso said she just kept thinking about the show and how great it was. For the 30-year-old Richmond resident, she’s grown up with Swift and the artist has been a constant in her life throughout the change.

“I started listening to her music in high school,” Calvaneso said. “In fact, when I went through my first breakup, my friends threw me a ‘Picture to Burn” party. As I got older, I continued to listen to her. It was such an awesome concert. Everyone was so nice to each other, everyone was giving each other compliments. I just really felt this sense of community."

PHOTOS: Richmond fans at Taylor Swift concerts