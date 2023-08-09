The Iron Blossom Music Festival, planned for Aug. 26 and 27 at the Bon Secours Training Center, has issued a low ticket alert.

General admission two day passes for $199.50 are almost sold out, according to festival organizers. Only 11% of those tickets still remain.

Single day general admission Saturday passes have already sold out. Single day general admission Sunday passes for $129.50 are still available, as of this writing.

Earlier lower-priced two day passes have already sold out.

The new music festival is bringing Hozier, Lord Huron, Noah Kahan and a dozen other acts to town.

Promoters are expecting around 10,000 to turn out.

"Richmond has never had a music festival like this before," Cara Dickens, a representative for the festival said, explaining the high interest.

"The talent lineup really speaks for itself. The entire tours for Hozier, Noah Kahan and Faye Websters sold out upon announcement. Lord Huron sold out the amphitheater in Charlottesville last year. Half of the lineup was charting on AAA radio at some point this year. It’s a monster lineup," organizers said in a statement.

The two-day music festival is organized by Charlottesville’s Starr Hill Presents, Virginia Beach’s IMGoing and Richmond’s Haymaker Productions.

It was originally planned for Richmond's Monroe Park, but was moved due to "overwhelming response," according to organizers.

The Bon Secours Training Center is located at 2401 W. Leigh St.

More information at https://ironblossomfestival.com.

