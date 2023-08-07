Want to take your chance to be on “American Idol”?

“American Idol” is hosting an on-line audition today, Aug. 7 for eligible contestants in Virginia.

During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ for season seven on ABC.

If interested, go to: https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions

Applicants will need to choose your state, then they will be able to reserve a timeslot for their live virtual audition with an “American Idol” producer. The audition will be conducted via Zoom.

Applicants must have been born on or between June 2, 1994 and February 15, 2009.

There are also special audition dates for the following categories:

Singer-Songwriter – Aug. 11

Country/Rock – Aug. 25

Pop, R&B and Soul – Sept. 8

All 50 states also have opportunities for interested applicants to apply.

Applicants from Florida, Michigan and West Virginia will also be auditioning today.