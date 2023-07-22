The splash pad is back at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

It’s been three years since there’s been a water play feature. But now, the water is flowing at Waterway, a brand-new splash space in the Children’s Garden that opened Friday.

“Waterway is our reimagined splash pad, an area that’s always been a favorite for families,” said Marta Zoellner, director of youth and family engagement. “We are so excited to have it back open, expanded and redesigned with more fun features.”

“Waterway was made with two distinct areas, one for toddlers and one for older kids,” Zoellner said. “The toddler section has a little streambed they can sit and play in, while the part for bigger kids has sprays and jets.”

In the spray section, children can work together to cover nozzles to create a larger “gusher” effect.

Waterway is intended for children ages 10 and under.

More seating has been added for parents and caregivers with a seat wall. There is also easier access to restrooms.

“With the previous splash pad, we had to chain it off when it wasn’t in operation to protect the surface of the pad. We chose the surface of this new installation intentionally so we would be able to activate the space year-round, gathering groups or having drop-in programming during the cooler months,” Zoellner said.

“From a very practical standpoint, I’m excited to have a splash pad that runs using the latest technology. This is all behind the scenes, but the old one was one of the first generations of splash pads, so the new system is a huge step up.

“Of course, the most exciting thing was to walk out of my office this morning and see so many kids and caregivers out there having a blast on a hot summer day. It’s been a long road to get to this point, and we’re thrilled that the Waterway is now open!” she said.

Waterway will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily when the weather is 70 degrees or higher.

Waterway is included in general garden admission, which is $17 for adults, $13 for youth ages 3-12, free for children under 3 and free for members.

Previously, the space was called WaterPlay. It did not open in 2020 because of COVID-19 and remained closed in 2021 and 2022.

Waterway is part of Lewis Ginter’s recent investment of more than $1 million in the Children’s Garden, which includes the Klaus Family Tree House.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is at 1800 Lakeside Ave.

If you’re looking for other splash pads to keep your kids cool this summer, here’s a quick list:

Free splash pads at Richmond parks

Fairmount; 2000 U St.

Battery Park, 2719 Dupont Circle

Free splash pads in Henrico County

Dorey Park: 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico

Dunncroft/Castle Point Park: 4901 Francistown Road, Glen Allen

Short Pump Park: 3329 Pump Road, Henrico

Eastern Henrico Recreation Center: 1440 N. Laburnum Ave., Henrico

Twin Hickory Park & Recreation Center: 5011 Twin Hickory Road, Glen Allen

SplashMor at the Children’s Museum of Richmond: General admission is $9, free for children 12 months and under. 2626 W. Broad St.

Stony Point Fashion Park: Free. 9200 Stony Point Parkway.

