Tuesday marks 247 years since the American colonies severed ties with Great Britain.

AAA projects approximately 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more for the Independence Day weekend. This weekend is expected to set a new record with around 43 million Americans traveling by car, a 2.4% increase from 2022. Gas prices have been steady between $3.50 and $3.60 a gallon.

Here are some Richmond-area events to celebrate the country's big birthday.

A historic holiday with history

Although a time machine has yet to be invented, these Fourth of July events can transport you back.

Colonial Williamsburg is home to many historic sites dating to before and during the American Revolution. The city is planning multiple activities to celebrate history.

The day will begin with a Declaration of Independence reading at Capitol Circle from 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Another reading will be held at noon at the courthouse steps.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation will offer free admission to the Historic Area and the art museums on July Fourth from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Market Square North, the Virginia State Garrison Regiment will present canon salutes to the original 13 states of the Union from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.

The event “The Cost of Freedom” will feature two portrayals of “Nation Builders” who will discuss the cost of freedom during the formation of the United States: the war, religious freedom, the Bill of Rights, emancipation and more.

The day will end with the “Lights of Freedom.” The programming starts with the Declaration of Independence, followed by a march with music from the Revolution and a patriotic sing-along. The big closure will be fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

If a road trip to Williamsburg isn’t in the cards for you, history will also come to Richmond. The historical St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold a reenactment of Patrick Henry’s speech.

The dramatic performance of the 1775 Second Virginia Convention debates held in Henrico Parish Church, now called St. John’s. Henry was a founding father and delivered the famous “give me liberty, or give me death” speech at the convention.

The reenactment happens every Sunday from Memorial Day until Labor Day. Celebrate this Independence Day at the national landmark St. John’s at 11 a.m.

A day guided by music

Henrico County Parks and Recreation is celebrating the Fourth with Red, White & Lights at Crump Park. There will be a kids’ zone, food trucks and music.

The stage will welcome soul music, acoustic blues, and the national anthem. No BS! Brass Band will join the stage, and The Richmond Symphony will be headlining. The day will end with a laser light show with the symphony at 9:15 p.m.

The James River Cellars Winery in Glen Allen will host Reds, Whites & Tunes on Tuesday. The wine tasting room will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be no cover fee. Outside food is welcome.

The traditional Fourth

The typical Fourth of July celebration is, of course, fireworks. The tradition started in 1777 Philadelphia on the first Independence Day celebration when cannons fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies.

Capital One estimates Americans spend over $2 billion on Fourth of July fireworks. Virginia is no exception, so you can pick and choose where to watch the sky light up.

West Creek Hardywood Park Craft and Brewery kicks off the weekend celebrations on July 1 with Let Lagers Ring. The event will run from 2 to 10 p.m. with musical performances throughout the day, outdoor games, face painting, food and more. There will be a fireworks show at dusk.

The Dogwood Dell amphitheater will host a festival on at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Last year, the event featured a reading of the Declaration of Independence, concerts and fireworks. The event is a part of the parks and recreation’s annual Festival of Arts with events throughout the summer.

Your Independence Day can feature a day of fun at the amusement park Kings Dominion with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Chesterfield Parks and Recreation’s Fourth of July celebration at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds will feature a kids’ zone, food vendors, The Tight Slacks concert, fireworks and more. The event starts at 5 p.m., and fireworks begin at dark.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture

The museum will host a naturalization ceremony on Tuesday. In partnership with the Eastern District of Virginia’s U.S. District Court and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, 75 candidates for American citizenship will take the Oath of Allegiance inside the Robins Family Forum.

The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by cake and lemonade. The ceremony can be attended in person or virtually.

July Fourth will also mark the beginning of a three-year initiative for the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026. This Tuesday kicks off a civics education center with the John Marshall Center for Constitutional History & Civics, resulting in a series of special programs between the two private nonprofits.

More local fun

Hanover Arts is organizing the Ashland July Fourth parade. The celebration will start at 11 a.m. and will feature patriotic music, old fashioned lawn games, pet contest, apple pie baking contest and more.

Fireworks may not be in the sky, but butterflies will. The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is offering free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, inviting visitors to wear red, white and blue.

The admission includes their “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture” and “M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE!” The lines to the butterflies will close at 3:30 p.m.

