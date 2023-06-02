Greek flags welcomed visitors back to the Richmond Greek Festival on Thursday for the first time since 2019 for food, music and festivities.

“It’s a four-day opportunity for us to give back to Richmond and to share our own culture, heritage and recipes,” said Mike Pantele, a member of the festival executive committee.

One of Richmond’s most popular and longest-running festivals, the Greek Festival typically draws over 30,000 people to the grounds around Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral over four days.

But the festival has finally returned with live music and dance performances, art and jewelry at the International Bazaar and, of course, the food.

Gyros, moussaka, souvlaki and baklava are just a few examples of the homemade dishes offered at the festival, also available for a drive-thru.

“It’s a labor of love,” said Pantele, adding that it takes approximately 150 people to collaborate and 20,000 skewers to feed festival-goers.

The 45-year-old event started as a bake sale and grew over time to become a Richmond annual tradition that regularly draws thousands of visitors. In 2022, the cathedral held a “mini festival” to gear back up for the full festival, Pantele said. The festival is an opportunity for the public and for the community to reconnect with the culture and the Orthodox Church, Pantele said.

The market inside the cathedral featured different booths selling a variety of wares. Three generations of the Leontaritis family — Angelo Leontaritis, born in Greece, with his son Niko Leontaritis with his son, Panpeleimon Leontaritis — were on site, selling jewelry made in Greece and body products like soaps and lotions.

The festival also raises money for local charities, including the Youth Life Foundation of Richmond, the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, Pink Chair Project RVA and the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, according to its website.

Dimitri Komninos has been setting up his booth at the Richmond Greek Festival for 13 years with Dimitri Olive Oil. His set-up includes olives, extra virgin oil, strawberry balsamic vinegar and 18-year-old aged balsamic vinegar.

“It’s great that people are coming back to support the festival and the vendors,” Komninos said.

Komninos moved from Greece as a child, with 90% of his family still living in Greece, he said. His business has been in the family for over 200 years. Komninos travels back to his country every summer and harvesttime.

Donna and Charles Davis bought his olive oil and olives. It was their first time at the festival, as they prepare for a trip to Greece in October.

“It’s great here, and the food is fabulous,” Donna Davis said.

The Richmond Greek Festival is free to enter, pay as you go, at 30 Malvern Ave., rain or shine. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. More information at greekfestival.com.

Top five weekend events: Greek Fest, Shakespeare Fest & Ashland Strawberry Faire Richmond Greek Festival Richmond Shakespeare Festival Richmond Symphony Mile of Music at Bryan Park Ashland Strawberry Faire Kip Moore