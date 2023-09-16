A few Fridays ago, I headed down to the Chesterfield County Fair, where I would experience, quite literally, my first rodeo. I had no idea what to expect beyond seeing some horses and bull riding, but what I found was a close-knit community and a culture that spans back to the 1800s.

I arrived early, and I’m glad I did, because I got to spend time with Mary Absher, Chelsey Schroeder and Cliff Buckler. They told me about how rodeo has not only been in the family for generations, but also is a family brought together by a love of the animals and the sport.

“Rodeo’s family,” Schroeder said. “We don’t run against each other; we run against the clock.”

Absher recalled a time when Schroeder got a concussion when she was bucked off her horse, but they didn’t have to worry about anything, because everyone jumped in to help.

“You know someone is going to take care of your horses and your rig so that you can take care of yourself,” she said. “If I see a rig broke down on the side of the road, I’m gonna stop.”

That sense of community was apparent throughout the night with competitors hanging out together and cheering one another on as they held on to bucking bulls or sped around barrels on horseback.

When the dust settled at the end of the night, there were no hard feelings. Everyone was there for a love of rodeo.

Recognize these places? 26 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives