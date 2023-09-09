Screams and cheers filled the air, blended with the distinct aromas of fried food and animal manure.

With a combination of farm animals, oversize foods and gut-churning rides, the Chesterfield County Fair, which ran Aug. 25 through Sept. 2, had a little something for everyone.

Thrill-seekers could spend the evening spinning in circles, upside down, 50 feet in the air, while food connoisseurs enjoyed such delicacies as foot-long corn dogs and giant smoked turkey legs.

In between adrenaline rushes and carb-overloads, fairgoers attended death-defying acrobatic acts, pig races, dance lessons and more.

As the sun went down one Friday and Saturday, the rodeo came to life. Stay tuned for rodeo photos in an upcoming edition.

If you missed out on the festivities, don’t fear! The Virginia State Fair is coming to nearby Caroline County from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1. See you there!