On Aug. 24, the late-afternoon sun cast a warm glow over the Atlantic Ocean as professional surfers competed in the final heat of the day. The surfers, each distinguished by a bright blue, green, red or white swim shirt, were taking part in the annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships at Virginia Beach.

In total, more than 300 people participated in the weeklong competition and celebration of beach culture.

Although the competition was fierce, the atmosphere on the beach was relaxed and filled with a passion for the sport. Younger surfers, locals and vacationers alike looked on in amazement as the participants defied the force of the water.

As the final heat ended and the professionals emerged from the water, droves of surfers ran in to enjoy the evening waves. Colorful surfboards, swimsuits and suntanned skin reflected the last few rays of light as the sun dipped below the hotels on the boardwalk.

As a young photojournalist who has mostly worked in a landlocked state, this was my first time photographing surfing. I was awed by the camaraderie of both the participants and the spectators, and the welcoming mood.

Over the course of the day photographing everyone on the beach from first-time to professional surfers, I realized they all had the same thing in common: bravery and a willingness to try.

