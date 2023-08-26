For 10 years, the River City Magnolias have been donning their colorful swim caps, nose clips and goggles, and performing for the city of Richmond.

The amateur water ballet club’s mission is to “promote a joyful, healthy and body-positive approach to fitness and encourage an environment of diversity, friendship, self-confidence and perseverance.” The team works to encourage fitness, diverse beauty and water safety through a variety of measures, including an annual swimsuit drive, free performances and river cleanup events.

But aside from philanthropy, the community is what keeps members coming to practice.

“It’s rare that you find a group of women who are nothing but supportive to each other,” Vanessa Reyes said. “There’s no competition; there’s no judgment. It’s just pure support.”

First-year members are referred to as guppies, and this year, Reyes is one of six. Reyes first swam with the Magnolias during an open event in February. Despite the terrible day she had leading up to the event, she went to support a friend on the team.

“Then afterwards, we were both beaming. It was just like pure joy,” Reyes said. “It’s never stopped; that feeling is still there.”

That sentiment is echoed by Christa Koshock, who is one of three team managers this year. Koshock, who is a lifelong swimmer, joined the Magnolias two years ago when she was looking for the consistency and support a team offers.

“I can stretch myself and challenge myself both physically and mentally, alongside of others that are doing the same thing,” Koshock said.

The Magnolias accept new swimmers each year, depending on the number of returning members. Typically, the club advertises an informational session on social media, and afterward, people have the opportunity to commit to training alongside the Magnolias for four weeks.

The team practices twice a week nearly year-round, working on formations, new moves and groovy routines. During the warm months, the team rotates practicing at each of the seven public outdoor pools in Richmond. During the winter, it calls Swansboro Pool in South Side home. The team’s partnership with RVA Parks & Recreation is one of the things that make the Magnolias possible.

“We really, really love our partnership and are so lucky that we have these pools that we can swim in for free and perform in for free,” Koshock said.

The Magnolias are coached each Tuesday by Laura Soles, a former synchronized swimming coach at the University of Richmond and a synchronized swimmer since 1968. The sport is now known as artistic swimming.

“We are so lucky to have Laura as a coach,” Reyes said. “Her literal lifetime of wealth of knowledge is a gift, every single training she comes to and every time she corrects us.”

The team just completed a series of 10 performances this summer, celebrating its 10 years of swimming. The Magnolias will take the month of September off before starting to practice again in October.

Gallery: River City Magnolias water ballet club

