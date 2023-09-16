Reputable journalists at respectable publications often view some tabloid reporters as ants at a picnic, sure to intrude and annoy.

To the decent practitioners of newspapering, the devious run the gamut from disapproval to disdain to disgust as they employ extortion and entrapment to target celebrities and pander to the tasteless readers who revel in other people’s woes.

Which brings us to Sandie Jones’ “The Trade Off” (Minotaur, $29, 304 pages), set at The Globe in London, where editor Max Forsythe offers relative novice Jess Townsend a job. Max’s deputy, Stella Thorne, is the most prodigious producer of stories, and media mogul Peter Kingsley stands atop the pyramid.

But all is not well in the newsroom. Gangster Ray McAllister, soon to be paroled from prison, threatens to kill Max and Stella for allegedly engineering his conviction via a frame-up. And a young chef commits suicide after photoshopped images unfairly tar her reputation.

As others find themselves in danger, Jones devises a thrill ride filled with an abundance of twists. And she weighs the shifting amounts of guilt, corruption and fabrication attributable to each member of The Globe quartet.

Jones, who lives in London with her husband and three children, has earned praise for her previous five works of crime fiction. In “The Trade Off,” she further escalates her authorial expertise and the breadth of her dexterity.

Thrillers and domestic-suspense novels are fine, but sometimes only whodunits fit the desired bill, especially if they contain three murders that may or may not be connected.

That’s the treat that arrives in “The Lady from Burma” (Minotaur, $28, 336 pages), the fifth entry in Allison Montclair’s series starring former British spy Iris Sparks and war widow Gwendolyn Bainbridge, the co-proprietors of the Right Sort Marriage Bureau in post-WWII London.

First to die is the title character, Adela Remagen, who’s about to succumb to lung cancer and consults Iris and Gwen to find a new wife for her husband, Potiphar Remagen, an entomologist. When she’s discovered dead in Epping Forest, the initial cause is suicide, but a sharp-eyed constable, Hugh Quinton, has different ideas.

The second is Oliver Parson, a malevolent mosquito who handles Gwen’s affairs since she was declared mentally ill after the war death of her husband. His father, Lord Harold Bainbridge, leads Bainbridge Limited, at which Gwen is entitled to a seat on its board. Parson is beaten to death.

And the third – you’ll have to wait for the surprising identity – is shot through the throat.

But no worries. Iris and Gwen are on the case – and in peril.

Each of Montclair’s novels depends on a clever plot, two sympathetic and savvy heroines and spectacularly loathsome villains. Expect further engaging entries in this splendid series, with echoes of the Golden Age of British mysteries.

***

Of all the world’s renowned metropolises, only Paris qualifies for the appellation as the City of Light.

But dark deeds diminish that glow in “The Paris Mystery” (Vintage, $17, 320 pages), the first in Kirsty Manning’s projected series featuring reporter Charlotte “Charlie” James.

Charlie has left her faithless husband and her home in Australia to work in a major British newspaper’s Paris bureau. But she has barely arrived when she finds herself amidst murder among Paris’ high society in 1938.

Told by editor George Roberts to cultivate a relationship with British aristocrat Lord Rupert Ashworth and his American-born wife, Lady Eleanor, Charlie does so. But at one of Eleanor’s soirees, banker Maxime Marchand is fatally stabbed, and Amelia “Milly” Goldsmith, an American heiress and a correspondent for a U.S. magazine, is taken into custody.

Among the diverse other characters are Conrad Mackenzie, a former Alabamian, photographer and assistant to Eleanor; sophisticated Violet Carthage, an aide to George and lover of fashion designer Aleksandr Ivanov; and Commander Edward Rose-Thomas, a military attaché to the British Embassy.

Manning, who lives in Melbourne, Australia, sets the table with precision, prepares a banquet of savory puzzles and concludes the festivities with an aperitif that makes Agatha Christie’s storied shocker in “The Witness for the Prosecution” look bland.

A story of old money, new money and no money, of past love, illicit love and true love, “The Paris Mystery” shimmers with promise for Manning and her reportorial sleuth.

Books set in Virginia Books set in Virginia Misty Of Chincoteague She's My Dad The Shaman of Turtle Valley Bridge to Terabithia Meet Felicity: An American Girl (American Girls: Felicity, #1) Wish You Were Here (Mrs. Murphy, #1) The Fallen Snow Big Stone Gap (Big Stone Gap, #1) The Diva Runs Out of Thyme (A Domestic Diva Mystery, #1) The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks True Places Boat Girl: A Memoir of Youth, Love & Fiberglass Be Still My Soul (The Cadence of Grace, #1) Murder With Peacocks (Meg Langslow, #1) The Known World Rest in Pieces (Mrs. Murphy #2) The Winter Calf (Maple Gap #1) Gray Mountain The Kitchen House Absolute Power To Have and to Hold The Unlikely Disciple: A Sinner's Semester at America's Holiest University Sea Star: Orphan of Chincoteague (Misty, #2) Something Must Be Done About Prince Edward County: A Family, a Virginia Town, a Civil Rights Battle The Dying of the Light The Killing Hour (Quincy & Rainie, #4) Postmortem (Kay Scarpetta, #1) Weird Virginia: Your Travel Guide to Virginia's Local Legends and Best Kept Secrets Crazy, VA (Lil and Boris, #1) Flowers in the Attic (Dollanganger, #1) The Silence of the Lambs (Hannibal Lecter, #2) A Little Maid of Virginia The Next Accident (Quincy & Rainie, #3) Split Second (Sean King & Michelle Maxwell, #1) I, Alex Cross (Alex Cross, #16) First Lady (Wynette, Texas, #4) Dead of Night (Doc Ford Mystery, #12) Tail Spin (FBI Thriller, #12) Miss Ophelia Candle in the Darkness (Refiner's Fire, #1) In the Land of Cotton Boy in the Ivy: The Inner Child of a Buried Man Killer Sweet Tooth: A Daphne Martin Cake Mystery Jericho Heartsick Imagining Reality His Everlasting Love: 50 Loving States, Virginia The Killer Angels (The Civil War Trilogy, #2)