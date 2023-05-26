Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MoviePass, which shut down nearly four years ago, announced its nationwide return Thursday, just in time for summer blockbuster season.

The service, which launched a beta test return in Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City around Labor Day 2022, won't be exactly what it was in its mid-2010s heyday, when $10 per month got moviegoers unlimited tickets at participating theaters.

Instead, MoviePass is offering a tiered subscription service that gives users credits each month that can be traded for tickets, with ticket "prices" varying for different movies and showing times.

The $10 Basic plan will give users enough credits to see as many as three movies per month, while the $30 Premier subscription offers enough credits to see up to 11 films. There is also a limited-supply Pro tier that gives customers willing to pay $40 per month the chance to see one movie per day. (Prices are higher in the Southern California and New York City areas.)

A full list of participating theaters across the country is available on the MoviePass website, but there are several locations that will be of interest to those in the Richmond area, including the Byrd Theatre in Carytown, Movieland at Boulevard Square and Regal locations across Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

Stacy Spikes, the founding CEO of MoviePass, bought the company out of bankruptcy in 2021. He told ABC News this week that he was confident that a surge of new energy and theatrical releases would lead the company back to success.

"I think we are seeing a new golden age of cinema," Spikes said.

Celebrity birthdays: May 26 Bobcat Goldthwait Brent Musburger Elisabeth Harnois Hank Williams Jr. Helena Bonham Carter Jeremy Corbyn Joseph Fiennes Lauryn Hill Lenny Kravitz Pam Grier Stevie Nicks