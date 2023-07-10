Before there was the Temptations, there was ... Otis Williams and the Siberians?

More than 60 years later, Williams laughed over the phone when reminded of his earliest days in the music business when he was still in his teens.

“One of the guys was just throwing names out,” he recalled. “That one just had a different kind of sound to it. We had it for a minute, but (we thought), ‘Nah, let’s go back to the thinking board and come up with something else.’”

There would be other groups and other names before Williams and four other young singers — Melvin Franklin, Elbridge “Al” Bryant, Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams — seemed to hit all the right notes while performing as the Elgins. They impressed Berry Gordy, who wanted to sign them to a label of his Motown Records. However, before the deal was completed, it was discovered there was another group using the name Elgins, so a new name was needed.

Temptations became the replacement name, and here we are.

The Temptations went on to produce a string of hits during the 1960s and early ‘70s. They played a significant role in the evolution of R&B and soul music with their harmonies, choreography and silky-smooth style. They have sold tens of millions of records over the years and, though their lineup has changed numerous times, The Temptations continue to perform more than six decades after emerging from the robust music scene in Detroit.

Williams, now 81, is the last surviving founding member of the Temptations. He owns the rights to the “Temptations” name and, in a way, he owns their story. It was his 1988 memoir, “Temptations,” that became the basis for an award-winning Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” which comes to the Altria Theater from July 11 to July 16.

The show follows the Temptations’ rise to prominence during tumultuous times — across America and within the group. The show was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and was the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography.

To go from spending his early childhood in a small city in east Texas without even a radio in the house to seeing his life in music played out on a Broadway stage is a “quantum leap to another kind of reality,” Williams said.

He was invited to watch rehearsals in New York before the show hit Broadway.

“When I first saw it, it moved me to tears,” he said. “I tried to man up, (told myself), ‘Don’t be crying now, come on.’”

During a break in the rehearsal, the cast encircled Williams, and he related his emotions to those gathered around him, telling them, “You guys and girls moved me to tears.

“Then one of the guys said, ‘That’s all right, Otis. Men cry, too.’”

***

One of the stars of the touring production is Michael Andreaus, who has been portraying Williams since the first of the year. He played the role of Gordy when he first joined the production in late 2021.

“It’s such a great show to be a part of because everybody just loves the music so much,” Andreaus said.

Andreaus grew up appreciating the Temptations, so he had a bit of a head start on the role, though it is a new experience for him playing someone who is still alive and singing. Such a role carries a definite “responsibility,” though Andreaus does not set out to simply impersonate anyone. He studied interviews with members of the group and watched performers, and all of it informs what he does.

“But at the end of the day, if you’re not bringing any of yourself to it, then there’s no truth in the performance,” he said. “Yes, you want to take from the actual people as much as you can, but I think you have to find a way to merge the two so that it’s not just you pretending to be somebody else for two-and-a-half hours.”

Yet, it is critical, he said, to “stay true to the authentic sound that the Temptations created and the style of movements they created.” Audiences do not show up, as he put it, ”to see Michael Andreaus being Otis. They want to see the Temptations, and I think that’s something we do a great job of, making people forget that it’s a play, making people forget it’s a musical and just making people believe that we are those guys that we’re up there portraying.”

Andreaus has met Williams several times and noted how gracious he has been sharing stories from the road and sharing what it was like to work with other members of the Temptations. The first time Williams saw Andreaus perform as Otis was in Nashville, an experience that Andreaus described as “a little nerve-wracking,” but also kind of wonderful.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said of portraying the Temptations. “It really is to be able to perform this music and walk in this time period for eight shows a week. To get to walk in these shoes pretty much every day, it really is humbling, and it’s very rewarding to see all the faces and hear the reactions and to see how people get swept up in this story we’re telling and the music and dance we’re bringing on stage every night.”

***

When the Temptations were founded in the early 1960s, the original lineup was Al Bryant, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams and, no relation, Otis Williams. David Ruffin replaced Bryant in 1964. Ruffin was replaced by Dennis Edwards in 1968, and there have been numerous configurations since, with Otis Williams being the constant. In 2022, the group released a studio album, “Temptations 60,” and they are still touring.

Included in their biggest hits were three songs — “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” — that are among the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 500 songs that shaped rock ‘n’ roll.

Williams was home in Los Angeles when reached by phone recently, resting between tours. He said he had been reading and looking at television, just taking it easy before our call.

Asked if he still does the choreography and constant movement from the old days, Williams laughed.

“We’re still doing the jumping around,” he said. “You’re talking about guys who are 60, 70 and 80 years old, and we jump around like we’re 20.”

And how does he feel the day after?

“I feel fine,” he quipped, noting he learned long ago about taking care of your body and not overdoing it. For decades now, he would return to his hotel room after shows and read, sketch and write songs.

“All that nightlife, I stopped that when I was in my early 30s because it will wear you down. After you get off the stage, you live your life ... but I’m not going out there gallivanting every night. You can’t do it forever.”

He still marvels how far a kid from Texarkana, Texas has come. For the early years of his life, being raised by a grandmother on her farm, Williams collected eggs, milked cows and scampered around barefoot with other kids. His introduction to music came not from the radio — he does not even recollect there being one in the house — but from church: gospel music. He was there every Sunday.

“That was not negotiable with Mama Gooden,” he says.

When he was about 12, he moved to Detroit to live with his mother: “A culture shock,” he recalls. Besides being amazed by the number of cars, he became infatuated by the music. It was everywhere.

He remembers a packed house for a show at the Fox Theatre that featured a big lineup of performers with a closing act of Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers and being completely enthralled.

“To see all those people going crazy over whatever act was on stage ... I said, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Williams said.

And so he became part of the scene. But so did a lot of other people in Detroit.

“Every street you walked down, you’d see three or four or five guys harmonizing at one o’clock in the morning, standing on a corner, under the street lamps,” he said. “We’d sing until we couldn’t sing anymore.”

Then came Otis Williams and the Siberians, among others, then the Elgins and, ultimately, the Temptations. A name — and a group — that stuck.

“We’re still having fun,” he said. “I never would have imagined (all these years later) we’d still be doing it.”

