Serious wedding style for short haired brides

Color, embellishments, retro styles, and clever up-dos can set short bridal hairstyles apart.
(METRO CREATIVE) On a day when all eyes and cameras will be trained on them, it’s natural for brides and grooms tying the knot to want to look their best. As a result, many couples invest a portion of their budgets into spa and beauty treatments, with many even hiring salon stylists to ensure their wedding-day looks are flawless.
Women with short hair may lament that they do not have many options when styling their hair for their wedding days. Some may even consider growing out their locks. However, plenty of creative styles exist for ladies without long locks.
Experiment with color
One way to “tress to impress” is to experiment with some color. Well-placed highlights, balayage treatments, ombre, or peek-a-boo underlights can add an extra spark to a bride’s normal hairstyle. Speak with a qualified stylist about what you plan to achieve with a wedding-day look, so color can be applied correctly.
Retro glamour
Brides may want to harken back to an era when glamour reigned supreme. Replicate one of the short styles of the 1940s or 1950s, paying homage to Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Lauren Bacall, or Judy Garland.
Braids and plaits
Braids can add whimsy to shoulder-length or shorter hair. In addition, braids can anchor short locks when an up-do is desired. Braids can be placed into the front or rear crown of the head to look like a hair halo or crown.
Use embellishments
If short hair cannot be gathered into a braid or bun, you can opt for adorned pins, barrettes or headbands to add a touch of sparkle to the look. Ask a stylist to tease the crown of your hair to achieve a little more height and impact.
Half-up style
Many women with short hair find that using bobby pins to pin up select areas of their hair can help achieve a partial up-do look without the need for longer locks. Experienced stylists will know how to manipulate hair effectively to create this look. Small tendrils of hair can be left free and curled for a less structured, more natural effect.
Brides-to-be with short hair do not need to fret nor make drastic changes to their hairstyles to look beautiful on their wedding days. Short hair can be manipulated into many camera-ready creations.