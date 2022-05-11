Chesterfield County Farmers Market returns

Chesterfield County Farmers Market is back for its 11th summer season starting Wednesday.
The market, at 6701 Mimms Loop, will feature fresh fruits and vegetables and local businesses every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Sept. 28. The vendors participating include Crows Nest Cookies, Becerra Farms, Haley’s Honey, Jason’s Hot Sauce, Red Velvet Affairs and Guilty Pleasures and at least 20 more.
In a news release, the county wrote that the market is a chance to give back to the community by giving money to local sellers and meeting the farmers who grow the food.
Chesterfield’s farmers market is one of 204 statewide and one of 23 located in Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Richmond and Petersburg, according to the Virginia Farmers Market Association.
— Sabrina Moreno