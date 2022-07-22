Collection drive help for those displaced by Tappahannock fire

The group Tappahannock Main Street is collecting items for residents impacted by massive building fire last week.

Items are being collected at River Country News, 320 Prince St., on Friday.

A full list of needed items is at tinyurl.com/tappahannockdonation.

The fire swept through downtown buildings in Tappahannock on July 15. Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion in the fire that began before noon in the back of a furniture store on Prince Street, a block south of the Downing Bridge that spans the Rappahannock River.

Officials also said other nearby buildings in the town’s historic area, including several vacant homes, were damaged or destroyed, affecting an art gallery, real estate office, beauty parlor and café, as well as apartments above the businesses.