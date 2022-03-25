Dreaming big and ignoring naysayers, Powhatan couple push for accessible playground and community garden

As we walked around Hannah and Brandon Setzer’s place in the country and they introduced us to their chickens and baby goats and talked about their elderberry business and the four foster sons they’ve adopted and their ambitious plans for an accessible playground in Powhatan County that would be adjacent to a substantial community garden that could help feed the hungry, a friendly dog ambled by.

I did a double-take and counted.

“Wait,” I said, “a three-legged dog?”

Yes, indeed, Brandon said. Her name is Suri.

“I just found her on the side of the road one day, and it was snowing, I was like, ‘Well, OK, you’re coming home,’” he said. That was eight years ago.

“They’re the real deal,” said Jan Shea, a friend of the Setzers.

This full life the Setzers lead is all against the backdrop of Hannah’s story: Now 31, she was born with cystic hygroma, a birth defect with a low survival rate. She survived, but the cyst-causing condition has meant dozens of surgeries over her lifetime and left her unable to close her mouth or eyes and required to eat and breathe through tubes. She has learned to live with insults from online trolls and tactless questions from curious strangers, all of which seems to have fueled a fire in her to do good and not be shy about it.

“My parents raised me to be self-assured and to not care what other people think,” said Setzer, who after graduating from Gardner-Webb University lived in Colorado and Brazil. She also openly shares her life, advocacy and humor on an Instagram account that started out with a fitness theme (feedingtube.fitness) but has broadened to include just about everything as she has amassed almost 70,000 followers. “I’ve always been outgoing and confident and adventurous.”

Setzer, a disability rights advocate for the disAbility Law Center of Virginia, is “a force of nature,” said Susan Winiecki, executive director of Habitat for Humanity-Powhatan, who marvels at “how tirelessly she works to fill needs and bring things to fruition.”

Shea has known Setzer since their first day of graduate school at VCU’s School of Social Work when Setzer asked if the empty seat next to her was taken and promptly sat down beside her and became a big part of her life.

“I knew from Day One that she was out to change the world; she’s incredible,” Shea said. “Every project she takes on, it has been such passion and care, and she takes that into every aspect of her life.

“My husband likes to joke that Hannah can accomplish more in one day than most people can accomplish in a week. But she would never brag about that — and happily meets people exactly where they are.”

***

In February 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic, the Setzers launched their business: Hannah’s Handcrafted, which produces a variety of elderberry products, including syrups, jellies and candles, for sale at local farmers markets and online. In the same time frame, Hannah had to undergo surgery to remove her spleen, a key component in the body’s immune system and not the sort of development you want with a runaway virus in the air.

“Life is just crazy,” she said. (So far, so good; neither she nor Brandon has had COVID-19.)

Then, just after the pandemic hit, Hannah got the itch to move. They were having such fun raising a few chickens at their suburban home in Chesterfield County, she got to thinking how much fun it would be to have a little more land.

“What if we moved?” she said to Brandon, who replied, “What? You’re crazy.”

The early months of the pandemic weren’t the optimum time to relocate, but they found a place in Powhatan with a couple of acres and were moving in by June 2020. Now, they have more chickens and goats and a pig that snuggles at night with the chickens who don’t seek shelter in their coop.

“This is kind of how things go,” Hannah said of the process that led to the move — and any number of other things they’ve gotten involved with.

“Brandon has learned to be very nervous anytime I say, ‘What if we do this?’” she said with a laugh. “Chances are, by the time I’m done with the sentence, it’ll already be a notion.”

“That sounds about right,” Brandon said.

However, the decision to become foster parents and then adopt was very much a mutual decision. They fostered their first child in 2019 and have now adopted four of the boys, ages 10 to 15.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Brandon said. “I don’t need to bring a kid into the world when there are kids who don’t have places to go or food to eat. I can just take care of those who are already here and need the help.”

***

After moving to Powhatan, the couple noted the lack of an accessible playground for kids and adults of all abilities and came up with the idea of creating a community hub that also included a community garden, a coffee shop, thrift store and laundromat. They began a fundraising effort that was kick-started by a story on the couple in The Washington Post last summer. It now stands at more than $60,000.

In the months since, they’ve secured their official 501c3 nonprofit status, and they also have scaled down the plan to only the playground and garden at first with the possibility of adding more later. (The first raised beds for the garden were donated in March by Jermeisha Justiniano, a local real estate agent.) They estimate the total cost will be $200,000 to $400,000, including purchase of the land (although, they would happily accept donation of the property). Hannah said a number of businesses expressed interest in supporting the project once the land is secured, but the search for a suitable site has not been easy.

“Affordable, smaller-acreage land parcels are a needle in a haystack in Powhatan, and we have commiserated over that,” said Habitat-Powhatan’s Winiecki.

Amy Varela, a Powhatan real estate agent who has been helping the Setzers, said it has been difficult to find a small tract — they’d like 2 to 5 acres — that fits their needs and doesn’t exceed their budget on one of the county’s primary thoroughfares, so as to be convenient to the most people. On at least two occasions, the Setzers found property they liked only to have the owners decline to sell to them because of the nature of the project, Varela said.

“I just don’t understand,” Varela said. “What they’re doing is such a beautiful thing, an all-inclusive playground, the garden. It’s disheartening because they’re only trying to make our community better.”

The Powhatan Economic Development Authority also is helping the Setzers locate a suitable site.

“We think it’s an exciting project, and we’re trying to help them in any way we can,” said Roxanne Salerno, economic development manager, who noted her office typically helps businesses with site selection but became involved with the Setzers at the beginning when shops were part of their plans. “We have some accessible features within our parks, but we don’t have that type of park that they’re trying to do, which I think every county probably needs.”

Salerno remains optimistic the project will happen, as do the Setzers, who also remain undeterred — but that’s not unexpected.

Hannah has overcome barriers and doubts all her life.

Shea recalled how fun it was to watch her relationship with Brandon unfold “because I think she spent her entire life being told by so many people … that may not happen for her.” With a laugh, Shea added that “Hannah’s never really listened” to such naysayers.

Hannah and Brandon married five years ago.

While they wait for the playground and community garden project to come together, they have much to do with their suddenly large family and their work.

Brandon quit his job in industrial maintenance to operate the elderberry product business, while he also attends school full time in the horticulture program at Reynolds Community College.

For Hannah, there is her advocacy work, which she said is not a 9-to-5 job but a 24/7 mission of helping “kids and adults with disabilities be a part of everything everyone else is a part of.” She also has time to be a good friend.

When Shea’s daughter Lydia was born with a number of serious medical issues, Setzer was there to offer help and encouragement and much-needed humor. Setzer also was there when Lydia died at age 2 last September. She showed up again earlier this month — on the six-month anniversary of Lydia’s death — to give Shea a hug.

“She’s a really great person to do life with,” Shea said.