Ceremony for new Virginia bishop of Episcopal Church held in Henrico

The Rev. Canon E. Mark Stevenson was ordained Saturday as the 14th Bishop Diocesan of the Diocese of Virginia.

A ceremony was held at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Henrico County.

Stevenson was elected to the position in June. 

The Rev. Canon E. Mark Stevenson is ordained as 14th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia during a ceremony Saturday at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Henrico County.

He succeeds the Rev. Shannon S. Johnston, who retired.

Stevenson served in the Diocese of Louisiana from August 2005 until September 2013. He was rector of Church of the Annunciation in New Orleans and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Maitland, Florida.

He is currently canon to the presiding bishop for Ministry Within The Episcopal Church and lives in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Diocese of Virginia has more than 68,000 baptized members and 425 clergy in 38 counties.
