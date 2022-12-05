Ceremony for new Virginia bishop of Episcopal Church held in Henrico

The Rev. Canon E. Mark Stevenson was ordained Saturday as the 14th Bishop Diocesan of the Diocese of Virginia.

A ceremony was held at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Henrico County.

Stevenson was elected to the position in June.

He succeeds the Rev. Shannon S. Johnston, who retired.

Stevenson served in the Diocese of Louisiana from August 2005 until September 2013. He was rector of Church of the Annunciation in New Orleans and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Maitland, Florida.

He is currently canon to the presiding bishop for Ministry Within The Episcopal Church and lives in Louisville, Kentucky.