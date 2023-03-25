As the Muslim community observes the holy month of Ramadan, the Islamic Center of Henrico & Masjid Al-Falah marks its 10th year as Henrico County’s first freestanding mosque. The center is not just a gathering place for worshippers, but is a living symbol for the faithful.

“The mosque definitely means a lot to us,” said Elnigomi Bushra of Henrico. “It’s a good feeling to be able to practice what you believe in freely with no issues.”

Bushra, a Sudanese American, has lived in the U.S. since 1985 and in the Richmond area since 2015, a year after the Islamic Center of Henrico opened at 7705 Impala Drive.

Bushra joined the mosque and volunteered during its early development. His wife helped with Sunday school teachings, and his three children used the center to deliver food throughout the community.

“If we have families in need, especially during Ramadan, this is a good place to go because it provides food for the needy and provides a secure place where people can come and worship,” Bushra said. “It’s strengthening the bonds within the community itself.”

While the Islamic Center of Henrico was a big help to many, there was still a need for more mosques due to the growing number of Muslims in the county. According to the Association of Religion Data Archives, the percentage of Henrico residents who practice Islam rose from 0.2% in 2000 to 4% in 2020.

Mosques were especially desired for Friday prayer, an obligatory observance for Muslims. Some with longer commutes found it challenging to attend Friday prayer while handling work and family matters.

“Because of the constraints of work and just the timing of the prayer, it wasn’t enough,” Bushra said. “Folks were renting centers all over the town just for the purpose of Friday prayer until they built other mosques.”

Eventually, two more mosques were constructed in Glen Allen: the Islamic Center of Richmond (Masjid Yusuf) on Hungary Road in 2019 and the West End Islamic Center on Shady Grove Road in 2022.

Zulfi Khan, a retired businessman and longtime advocate for the Muslim community in the Richmond area, worked with county officials over several years to plan the mosques, a process he called “great, cooperative work.”

Khan gives a lot of credit to Dr. Nazir Chaudhary, a Richmond psychiatrist who also had a construction background. Chaudhary previously worked on the Islamic Center of Virginia in North Chesterfield before developing the Henrico mosques.

Chaudhary passed away Dec. 11 at age 73.

“His motivation to do good for the community was contagious,” Khan said. “We would not be here without his guidance, his leadership and his help.”

Many in the Muslim community have credited Henrico government, schools, residents and other religious groups for being welcoming and accommodating.

“They are very supportive, especially Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors and management,” said Asmat Ali of Henrico. “When we were trying to open the center, the other faiths were also very helpful.”

Henrico Manager John Vithoulkas said inclusion is at the top of the list for county government, noting that Henrico has more than 100 languages spoken across many races and faiths.

“Part of our outreach to the Muslim community is really just to let folks know that they are part of our county,” Vithoulkas said. “It’s been humbling to see the community come together.”

Photos: Ramadan at the Islamic Center of Henrico 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_06 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_05 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_03 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_02 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_01 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_04 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_03 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_02 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_05 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_07 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_04 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_06 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_13 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_14 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_08 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_11 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_10 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_09 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_01 032423-rtd-met-Ramadan-ER_12