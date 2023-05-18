Seeking to counter rising antisemitism nationally and locally, the city of Richmond declared May as Jewish American Heritage Month to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments Jewish Americans made in the U.S.

“Jewish Americans have left an indelible mark on every facet of American life,” said Daniel Staffenberg, CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond. “Jews have a proud tradition of philanthropy and community service, and we strive to make a positive impact on the cities and communities we call home.”

Wednesday’s event at City Hall was an initiative between the city, JCF and the Combat Antisemitism Movement to educate the public on Jewish American history and culture.

The Jewish community in Richmond was established in 1769, and later founded the city’s first and the country’s sixth Jewish congregation in Beth Ahabah — then Kahal Kadosh Beth Shalome — in 1789.

Naval Commander Dana Griffin, a Richmond resident who served on active duty for 26 years and is a member of Jewish War Veterans, highlighted the Jewish veterans who fought for the U.S. in battles throughout American history.

Griffin recounted the story of Tibor “Ted” Rubin, a Holocaust survivor who immigrated to the U.S. and joined the Army. Rubin served in the Korean War while dealing with an antisemitic sergeant who frequently assigned him dangerous jobs.

Rubin was captured and sent to a Chinese prisoner of war camp, but survived his time there, saving dozens of other prisoners in the process. He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2005, and is one of 18 Jewish service members to earn that distinction.

“As we celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month, I ask each of you to recognize the achievements of Jewish people across all spectrums: the arts, military, science, medicine and law,” Griffin said.

The celebration also served as a message discouraging the spread of antisemitism in the country and the commonwealth.

Antisemitic incidents increased 50% in Virginia in 2022, with five incidents occurring in Richmond, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“The fight against antisemitism and hatred is tiring,” Staffenberg said. “We are grateful for the opportunities we’ve had to partner with our city and its leaders to address issues affecting our community and the wider community of Richmond.”

In 2022, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spoke at the CAM Mayor’s Summit Against Antisemitism in Athens, Greece. This month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill defining antisemitism in Virginia law.

“Today, Virginia has one of the fastest-growing Jewish populations in the country,” Stoney said. “My hope is that this trend continues as we continue to work hard to ensure Richmond is a welcoming and inviting city and home with the Jewish community.”

Earlier this year, Stoney sent a letter to the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the League of Cities encouraging leaders to acknowledge JAHM. One hundred and thirty U.S. mayors signed the letter, and more than 70 localities proclaimed May as Jewish American Heritage Month for the first time.

Griffin’s 18-year-old grandson Peter Chumbris said that it is good to see more cities and states recognizing JAHM. He added that this kind of recognition can help decrease antisemitism.

“The hate comes from stories and different things that aren’t true, especially stuff on the internet like memes on social media that depict Jews in a cruel way,” Chumbris said. “But people can educate themselves on why this happens, so that they can stop it when they see it.”

