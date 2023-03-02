The NFL season may have ended nearly a month ago, but there's another way for Richmonders to get their falcon fix before football returns in the fall.

The Richmond Falcon Cam, operated by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, returns to public view Friday for the 2023 season. The site is dwr.virginia.gov/falcon-cam.

The live streaming feed monitors the activities of peregrine falcons that nest atop the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building at 901 E. Byrd St. in downtown Richmond.

This marks the third consecutive year that one pair of falcons, a female and male known as "95/AK" and "59/BM," respectively, have used the building as their nesting site.

"This pair has done an absolutely phenomenal job raising their chicks in the past two years, so I'm thrilled to see both birds on camera again," said Meagan Thomas, a watchable wildlife biologist at DWR, in a statement announcing the return of the live stream.

Biologists have observed the pair on camera "on a regular basis throughout the past month" and expect the first egg to be laid later in March unless other falcons show up and displace the birds, who are currently engaging in courtship behaviors that include repeatedly bowing to one another and sharing prey.

If they do nest atop the building, the camera will remain active through incubation, hatching and development, until the chicks are ready to take their first flight during the summer.

Introducing the birds to urban areas is part of a strategy to regrow the population after major declines during the 20th century. Peregrine falcons, which can fly at up to 200 miles per hour, were removed from the endangered species list in 1999, but are still considered a threatened species in Virginia, with roughly 30 pairs — including the Richmond birds — nesting across the state each spring, according to DWR.

