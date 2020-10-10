Beer's here! A roundup of Richmond's 40 craft breweries

Stone Brewing: California-based Stone has operated a facility in Fulton since March 2016, and its flagship IPA has been an entry point into the world of hops for many (and remains a stalwart offering around the city). For its large taproom and patio, Stone offers pours as large as 16 ounces and as small as 4 ounces, so you can try multiple offerings on one trip. The Stone Company Store includes a tasting room where you can fill your growler and purchase bottles with offerings brewed in Richmond and in Escondido, Calif. (4300 Williamsburg Ave.; 489-5902; stonebrewing.com)

Strangeways Brewing: Beyond its Dabney Road spot, Strangeways joined the crowded Scott’s Addition scene in May 2019: It shares an outpost on West Leigh Street with Smohk (whose barbecue can be ordered through the taproom). Strangeways focuses on Belgian and German styles and mixes them with intriguing ingredients, offering adventure when visiting the Laboratory (as in, the taproom). The brewery is also big on wild beers and sours, and the Woodbooger (a Belgian-style brown ale) can be found on taps and in cans across the region. Strangeways opened a location in Fredericksburg in 2017. (2277-A Dabney Road (303-4336) and 3110 W. Leigh St. (358-2049); strangewaysbrewing.com)