Beer's here! A roundup of Richmond's 40 craft breweries

Wear a mask when not seated at your table. No mingling between tables. Reservations are strongly recommended. Dogs are not allowed.
Such are the guidelines at Ardent Craft Ale's popular outdoor Beer Garden as breweries across the region navigate the pandemic of 2020.
In early spring, some breweries survived (or even thrived) on can sales. Many offered delivery at a nominal cost as patrons were asked to stay home. And once Virginia expanded its reopening plan, breweries took advantage of their outdoor spaces to welcome back thirsty patrons – with extra precautions in place.
The pandemic did scuttle some plans for 2020, though. Notably, the Belleville – a Scott's Addition project that was set to feature roughly 18 food vendors, three bars and a new taproom for The Veil Brewing Co. – was scrapped in June. But the brewery’s second location, in the Hill Standard development on Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond, is slated to open soon.
The Richmond beer scene also lost some familiar players in the past year, including Ammo Brewing in Petersburg, BJ’s Brewhouse in Short Pump and ShipLock Brewing in Shockoe Bottom. Goochland County's Lickinghole Creek closed its Shockoe Bottom facility.
But several newcomers arrived in late 2019 and 2020. Main Line Brewery, which is connected to Cirrus Vodka, opened in Scott's Addition, which is also where Charlottesville-area powerhouse Starr Hill Brewery set up a beer hall and rooftop bar. In Powhatan County, Crazy Rooster Brewing Co. opened, and even Chester has two recent options: Dancing Kilt Brewery and, yes, inside Molly’s Bicycle Shop, where Blind Dog Brewery offers homebrew-style beers for on-site consumption.
To help you keep up with the area’s ever-changing beer scene, here's information about breweries and cideries in the region – and even some notable beer bars. Cheers!
(Offerings can change frequently, and tasting room schedules can differ with the seasons and pandemic restrictions. Area code 804 unless noted otherwise.)
BREWERIES / BREWPUBS
The Answer Brewpub: An Bui started with beer bar and Vietnamese restaurant Mekong in 1995, and his neighboring brewery opened in September 2014. The Answer continues to offer a variety of in-house, local, national and international craft brews. Once merely a haven for IPAs, The Answer has expanded with offerings such as Kurisupiboi (a Japanese rice lager), sours and high-octane stouts such as the King Kah’Ana. But don’t forget Summer Showers, a tasty Citra and Australian-hopped soft hazy IPA. In all, The Answer features 56 brews on tap, two bars, a live music stage and an outdoor patio. (6008 W. Broad St.; 282-1248; theanswerbrewpub.com)
Ardent Craft Ales: Opened in Scott’s Addition in June 2014, Ardent appeals to drinkers who appreciate craftsmanship, and it features one of the city’s best outdoor patio experiences. In summer 2020, the brewery launched an in-house food program that features salads and sandwiches, including vegan and gluten-free options. The beer is still the star, though, as Ardent rotates a number of single and double IPAs on its beer menu – along with its signature Honey Ginger, featuring fresh ginger and locally sourced honey in a deep-colored gold ale. Cider and wine by the glass are available, too. (3200 W. Leigh St.; 359-1605; ardentcraftales.com)
Basic City Beer Co.: In September 2018, Waynesboro’s Basic City expanded to Richmond, settling in at the Manchester location that first hosted Blue Bee Cider and later was home to Twisted Ales Craft Brewing. Co-founders Bart, Chris and Joe Lanman opened the original Waynesboro location in 2016. The flagship 6th Lord IPA is on tap in Manchester, as are pilsner, lager and stout selections. While there, pass the time with a game of pingpong, or catch a football game on the projection screen. (212 W. Sixth St.; 447-4735; basiccitybeer.com)
Bingo Beer Co.: Opened in November 2018 and led by head brewer Ken Rayher (and restaurateur Jason Alley), Bingo mixes beer, food and games to provide a fun experience (and spacious patio) on the edge of Scott’s Addition. The flagship Bingo Lager is always on tap. Bingo’s focus is on delicious, crushable lagers, but you’ll also find IPAs, saisons, goses and witbiers. Wings, salads and sandwiches are available, and the arcade offers skeeball and pingpong – or try your hand at a dozen vintage cabinet video games. (2900 W. Broad St.; 386-0290; bingorva.com)
Blind Dog Brewery: The Richmond region is home to world-class cycling and some of the region’s best beers. Why not mix the two? Since August 2019, Blind Dog has resided inside Molly’s Bicycle Shop in Chester and offers a variety of brews, including the First Run imperial IPA, Charlie's Brown Ale, Mr. Nubbs Stout and the fruit-forward Single Track Strawberry Blonde Ale. You can even pick up a hard seltzer (Molly’s White Paw) as a diversion from beer and bikes. (4515 W. Hundred Road in Chester; 530-9022; mollysbicycleshop.com)
Blue Bee Cider: Now in the restored city stables in Scott’s Addition, Blue Bee has been serving naturally gluten-free ciders since late 2012, when it opened in Manchester. It relocated to Scott’s Addition in October 2016 and boasts a bottle shop, tasting room and patio. Named after one of Virginia’s native bees (the Blue Orchard Bee), this was the first Virginia cidery to make a hopped cider, and the style can be found in many of the small-batch ciders that it produces. Blue Bee features a cider club, where a quarterly fee entitles members to four cider shipments a year, and has its own urban orchard on site. (1320 Summit Ave.; 231-0280; bluebeecider.com)
Bryant’s Small Batch Cider: Jerry Thornton opened Bryant’s in Nelson County before adding a Jackson Ward location in November 2018. Bryant’s closed that spot and moved to Shockoe Bottom in early 2020, with a new tasting room and production facility. Flagship ciders are still produced in Nelson, and the Richmond facility concentrates on collaborations and barrel-aged ciders. In a mid-19th-century building with hints of a steampunk vibe, Bryant’s serves up dry ciders made with no added sugars – including the popular Unicorn Fuel. A Cider Club subscription service is also offered. (2114 E. Main St.; 799-0401; bryantscider.com)
Buskey Cider: Founder Will Correll began fermenting cider in small batches in a Hampden-Sydney College dorm at age 22, and his experience shows at Buskey, which has been selling semisweet and drier ciders in draft and in cans since April 2016. Offerings include reliable standards (such as the flagship RVA Cider) and creative variants (such as Watermelon Rosemary and Blueberry Pancake). The Scott’s Addition taproom is dog-friendly and has plenty of tables you can sidle up to and play board games. A second location, Buskey Cider on the Bay, opened in Cape Charles in June 2018. (2910 W. Leigh St.; 355-0100; buskeycider.com)
Canon & Draw Brewing Co.: Canon & Draw is the Fan District’s lone craft brewery. The Cooper family, which founded Chesterfield County’s Steam Bell Beer Works in 2016, opened C&D in March 2018. Using a seven-barrel brewing system, C&D offers a wide variety of beers from hefeweizens to double IPAs – including River City Tap Water, a lightly citra dry-hopped American adjunct lager. In summer 2020, C&D began hosting beer dinners with chef David Dunlap at its tasting room. (1529 W. Main St.; 353-0536; canonanddraw.beer)
Castleburg Brewery & Taproom: Opened in May 2016, Karl Homburg and Rhonda Groves’ brewery has settled in nicely among larger operations in nearby Scott's Addition. Using a two-barrel system, Castleburg brews a variety of offerings, from the crisp award-winning Castleburg Cream Ale to the exotic Murder Hole Mango Double IPA. Come here often? Ask about Castleburg’s "Knights of Malta" membership program. (1626 Ownby Lane; 353-1256; castleburgbrewery.com)
Center of the Universe Brewing Co.: Founded by former Major League Baseball pitcher Chris Ray and his brother Phil, COTU opened in November 2012 and continues to evolve – and gain acclaim. COTU's Bald Irishman (an Irish-style red ale) won gold at the 2018 World Beer Cup. Ray Ray’s (a pale ale) and Chin Music (a Vienna-style amber lager) are easy-drinking favorites, and hop heads will enjoy the flagship Pocahoptas (a West Coast-style IPA). A 2016 renovation provided a revamped taproom and events space. COTU also has an outdoor beer garden. (11293 Air Park Road in Ashland; 368-0299; cotubrewing.com)
Courthouse Creek Cider: Eric and Liza Cioffi came from California to open a farmhouse cidery in the heart of Goochland. A fire on the farm property destroyed their home – but the business was spared, and the tasting room reopened in April 2017. The cidery features 4 acres of trees, with a variety of American, English and French cider apple trees. The cozy room features offerings from a rustic style of cider-making, including the Rustico, the Black Twig (a single-apple varietal) and the bourbon-barrel-aged Blackberry Lavender. The tasting room in Scott’s Addition features an outdoor patio and upstairs cider garden. (In Goochland (1581 Maidens Road; 556-1541) and Scott's Addition (3300 W. Broad St.; 543-3157); courthousecreek.com)
Crazy Rooster Brewing Co.: In Powhatan, co-owners Tim Torrez and Jason Miller opened Crazy Rooster with an unconventional start – in April 2020, with curbside service early in the pandemic – and a nod to the Grateful Dead. Brewer Brian Knight knows his stuff. The star is Crowin’ Midnight: Brewed with English Malt and East Kent Golding hops, the drinkable medium-bodied stout checks in at just 5.5% ABV. The 10-barrel system also produces ales, saisons and goses, accompanied by plenty of live music and food trucks. (1560 Oakridge Drive in Powhatan; 464-2958; crazyroosterbrewing.com)
Dancing Kilt Brewery: Owner and brewer Thom Pakurar Jr. opened Dancing Kilt in July 2020, and from an industrial strip near the Interstate 95 exit in Chester, the brews have a decidedly European feel – Scottish, German, Belgian and more. The Kubik Pilsner is a Czech-style pale lager, and the Wee Goblin Ale is a Scottish barrel-aged wee heavy that's smooth but checks in at a robust 13.2% ABV. Lighter fare among roughly a dozen taps includes Belgian ales and the chocolate peanut butter Cauldron Stout. (12912 Old Stage Road, Chester; 318-1381; dancingkiltbrewery.com)
Dogtown Brewing Co.: Dogtown opened its brewery and restaurant in July 2019, adding some much-needed refreshment to the burgeoning Manchester neighborhood. Dogtown features inside seating along with a rooftop tap area offering views of the surrounding area. The brewery features a rotation of 20 small-batch beers brewed on site, including a German-style kölsch, an oyster stout, an ESB and a double IPA. For the non-imbibers, Dogtown offers house-made root beer and ginger ale. (1209 Hull St.; 724-2337; dogtownbrewingco.com)
Extra Billy's: At Extra Billy’s smokehouse-meets-brewery, the barbecue and the beer go hand in hand. Named after former Virginia Gov. William “Extra Billy” Smith, the brewery opened in 2000 and is the second-oldest brewery in the area (behind Legend). Though it established itself with IPAs and stouts, you’ll find the other usual suspects on tap: a pilsner, Belgian tripel, session and blonde ale. The flagship Citrawation IPA (formerly known as Citra Ass Down) is an American IPA with grapefruit aromas. (1110 Alverser Drive in Midlothian; 379-8727; extrabillys.com)
Final Gravity Brewing Co.: Tony Ammendolia opened Original Gravity, the area’s premier homebrewing supply shop, in Lakeside in 2011 and realized a dream by opening a two-barrel nanobrewery next door in August 2015. Final Gravity added two five-barrel fermenters in 2018, allowing it to brew six batches per week and keep a dozen beers on tap. Built on IPAs and stouts, the brewery has expanded its offerings to include hoppy pilsners and goses, among other selections. The Morning Glory hazy double IPA won gold at the 2019 Virginia Craft Brewers Cup. (6118 Lakeside Ave.; 264-4808; oggravity.com)
Fine Creek Brewing Co.: Opened in May 2017, this farmhouse-style brewery won’t give you a flagship offering. Instead, Fine Creek chooses to rotate beers quickly for variety’s sake – the beer and food menus are updated weekly. Fine Creek brews with a three-barrel system and both a three- and seven-barrel fermenter, producing approximately 300 barrels per year. Head brewer Brian Mandeville’s offerings may vary from a smoked IPA to a dry-hopped wild ale. (2425 Robert E. Lee Road in Powhatan; 372-9786; finecreekbrewing.com)
Garden Grove Brewing and Urban Winery: At Garden Grove, grain and grape take equal billing. Located at the west end of Carytown, Garden Grove opened in early 2015 and has a three-barrel system that is always churning out something new. An aged oak wine barrel may first be used for fermenting wine and then used to barrel-age a craft beer. The beers tend to land on the low end of the bitterness scale – nothing higher than 62 IBU is on the menu. Garden Grove also has worked in the past with local chefs to host taproom dinners, with Garden Grove’s offerings incorporated into the meals. (3445 W. Cary St.; 918-6158; gardengrovebrewing.com)
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery: One of Richmond’s most renowned breweries, Hardywood opened its original location in October 2011, followed by West Creek in April 2018. The Gingerbread Stout and its barrel-aged variants continue to be among the area’s most sought-after winter offerings, and flagships such as the Pils, Singel and VIPA are popular staples. Hardywood’s offshoot brand, Suncrush, is a drinkable, beach-friendly alternative to the brewery’s other offerings. Food trucks provide nourishment at both locations. (Near Scott's Addition (2408-2410 Ownby Lane; 420-2420) and West Creek (820 Sanctuary Trail Drive; 418-3548); hardywood.com)
Intermission Beer Co.: Entertainment is part of the setup at Intermission, founded in September 2017 by husband-and-wife team Justin and Courtney White, who met at TheatreVCU. Intermission features a wide variety of beers on tap – consider the Tropical Thunder IPA, Honey Hibiscus Saison or Strawberry Blonde — plus gluten-free hard seltzers, and there’s almost always something else interesting brewing at the Virginia Center Commons location. From trivia nights, to books and brews, to open mic nights, Intermission can appeal to wide tastes. (10089-A Brook Road in Glen Allen; 585-0405; intermissionbeer.com)
Isley Brewing Co.: Opened in Scott’s Addition in October 2013, Isley welcomes guests in the taproom and on the 40-seat outdoor patio. Its most popular brew, the Choosy Mother peanut butter porter, is always on tap, along with Plain Jane (a Belgian white) and the Bribe (its flagship oatmeal porter). Some customers mix Choosy Mother with Isley's blueberry-infused take on Plain Jane to create a liquid PB&J. Choosy Mother is no longer available just in house; Isley is distributing cans to Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks. (1715 Summit Ave.; 716-2132; isleybrewingcompany.com)
Kindred Spirit Brewing: Located just off state Route 288 in Goochland, Kindred Spirit opened in August 2016 and features a 2,500-square-foot family-friendly taproom. The beer menu includes up to 15 selections on tap, from hop-forward IPAs such as the Headspace and Spacehead to the West Coast Brown (an American brown ale) and the Hefeweizen. Kindred Spirit's membership program, HopHeadz, includes discounted large pours and growler fills, among other benefits. (12830 West Creek Parkway in Goochland; 708-0309; kindredspiritbrewing.com)
Legend Brewing Co.: A Richmond original and the grandfather of the local scene, Legend opened way back in 1993 and continues to produce some of the area’s most beloved beers. Yearlong offerings include the ubiquitous Legend Brown Ale and the Z Dam Ale, a pale gold ale. Legend’s taproom in Manchester features one of the area’s best views of the James River as well as a restaurant that serves German-American pub fare, with its brews used for braising and battering. In August 2017, Legend opened a facility in Portsmouth. (321 W. Seventh St.; 232-3446; legendbrewing.com)
Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery: The farmhouse brewery in Goochland opened in September 2013, and the farm-to-pint-glass experience is all around you on the 290-acre working farm. The hops, barley, herbs, spices and even the well water go into Lickinghole Creek’s beers. Hop heads can check out the Juicy IPA series, featuring a variety of hops and dry-hopping techniques. And in a nod to current events, Lickinghole Creek even sells liquid hand sanitizer. (4100 Knolls Point Drive in Goochland; 554-5815; lickingholecreek.com)
Main Line Brewery: Childhood friends Sterling Roberts and Gary McDowell made their name in Richmond with Cirrus Vodka. In late 2019, they opened Main Line, tucked on Ownby Lane near Hardywood and Castleburg and located along the Richmond Railway. Head brewer Nick Walker offers a number of classic and original styles, including the fan-pleasing Pillow Talk (a classic hazy IPA) and the green-tea-infused Shotgun Saison. House-brewed hard seltzers offer gluten-free enjoyment, such as Brewberry (blueberry) or Here Comes the Fuzz (peach). (1603 Ownby Lane; 387-9670; mainlinerva.com)
Midnight Brewery: Owner-brewer Trae Cairns left his IT job in 2011 to open Midnight in Goochland's Rockville area, just off the Manakin exit on Interstate 64. Midnight has persevered ever since, continuing to provide fans with a solid variety of beers including the award-winning Not My Job (southern English brown ale), Rockville Red (Irish red ale) and New Beginning (kölsch). (2410 Granite Ridge Road in Rockville; 719-9150; midnightbrewery.com)
Origin Beer Lab: Origin, which opened in November 2016, is Center of the Universe’s experimental lab – COTU sought a facility where it could tweak, enhance and create new beers. Origin’s purpose is research and development, but adventurous drinkers can reap some of the benefits. Interesting beers such as the Key Lime Whip or Grapefruit Shandy might be on tap, and Origin also brews a COTU hard seltzer. These brews won’t make it to the main facility, so be sure to stop by the tasting room for a try. (106 S. Railroad Ave. in Ashland; 299-2389; originbeerlab.com)
Richbrau Brewing Co.: Matthew Mullett, Brian McCauley and Hank Schmidt III combined forces to revive the Richbrau brand in the heart of Shockoe Bottom. The new taproom opened in July 2019, and the ownership team hopes the third time can be a charm for the iconic name (a Richbrau brewpub operated from 1993 to 2010; it had revived the name of a local beer brand dating to the 1930s). Patrons will find new flagship offerings such as the Psychic Horse (an IPA with citra hops) and the Edgar (an imperial stout). In summer 2020, Richbrau opened its patio and began canning beer for distribution. (5 S. 20th St.; 621-4100; richbraubrewing.com)
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: Tucked in Short Pump Town Center since June 2014, Rock Bottom offers a respite for weary shoppers. This corporate-owned establishment has locations around the country, but brewer Tanner Chamberlin develops beers special to Richmond. Eleven taps are dedicated to Rock Bottom’s small-batch beers, and four others feature suds from other area breweries. Mainstays include Donzerly Lite (a light kölsch), the malty Temple Lane Red Ale and the Tootie Bruuti IPA, featuring Lemondrop, Mosaic and Amarillo hops. (11800 W. Broad St.; 237-1684; rockbottom.com)
Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop: A Virginia institution since 1999, the Charlottesville area's Starr Hill opened a Scott’s Addition location in December 2019. With more than 20 taps, Starr Hill can offer favorites from the Jomo (a Vienna lager) and Northern Lights IPA to more obscure beers, such as the Pixie (a pineapple gose) and the Stay Forever (an espresso stout). The rooftop bar features a great view of Scott’s Addition. If you're traveling, Starr Hill has outposts in Roanoke and Lynchburg. (3406 W Leigh St.; 912-1794; starrhill.com/richmond)
Steam Bell Beer Works: Opened in June 2016, this Chesterfield brewpub focuses on classic Belgian-style beers. In January 2018, Steam Bell added 3,000 square feet of production space to boost volume. It also purchased a canning line to help widen its Virginia distribution. Mainstays at the microbrewery, named for the steam bell that shapes wooden barrels, include the Farmer’s Daughter (a farmhouse ale) and the Sauce Boss (a golden ale with cranberry and vanilla). The Tiramisu Stout is a collaboration with Sergio’s pizza and Italian restaurant in Midlothian. (1717 Oak Lake Blvd. in Midlothian; 728-1876; steambell.beer)
Stone Brewing: California-based Stone has operated a facility in Fulton since March 2016, and its flagship IPA has been an entry point into the world of hops for many (and remains a stalwart offering around the city). For its large taproom and patio, Stone offers pours as large as 16 ounces and as small as 4 ounces, so you can try multiple offerings on one trip. The Stone Company Store includes a tasting room where you can fill your growler and purchase bottles with offerings brewed in Richmond and in Escondido, Calif. (4300 Williamsburg Ave.; 489-5902; stonebrewing.com)
Strangeways Brewing: Beyond its Dabney Road spot, Strangeways joined the crowded Scott’s Addition scene in May 2019: It shares an outpost on West Leigh Street with Smohk (whose barbecue can be ordered through the taproom). Strangeways focuses on Belgian and German styles and mixes them with intriguing ingredients, offering adventure when visiting the Laboratory (as in, the taproom). The brewery is also big on wild beers and sours, and the Woodbooger (a Belgian-style brown ale) can be found on taps and in cans across the region. Strangeways opened a location in Fredericksburg in 2017. (2277-A Dabney Road (303-4336) and 3110 W. Leigh St. (358-2049); strangewaysbrewing.com)
Tabol Brewing Co.: The small-batch brewery opened in Battery Park in February 2019, and its beer leans to the more rustic side. Tabol uses local yeasts and microbiota found around the area to create wild, funky and/or sour beers that are fermented and conditioned in various barrels, puncheons and foeders. Selections include Hejmo (a wild saison using local mixed cultures sourced from the mulberry trees at the brewery) and the Passenger IPA (a single-hop IPA with Rakau hops), described as somewhere between a West Coast and a New England. (704 Dawn St.; 303-5528; tabolbrewing.com)
Three Notch’d Brewing Co.: Charlottesville-based Three Notch’d (named for a Colonial-era road in Virginia) added an outpost in Scott’s Addition in October 2016. The appropriately named RVA Collab House works with Richmond-area restaurants, breweries, artists, businesses and more on creating craft beer. The Collab House uses a 3½-barrel brew system, and a dozen taps feature flagship brews from Charlottesville along with a rotating list of locally produced beers, mostly community collaborations. New beers are released on Fridays. (2930 W. Broad St.; 269-4857; threenotchdbrewing.com)
Trapezium Brewing Co.: This Old Towne Petersburg brewery, which opened in June 2016, was named for the iconic Trapezium House, located a few blocks west of the brewery’s taproom and 30-barrel production facility. It cranks out variety for its 20-tap setup, from a fresh, hoppy honey wheat to a fruity blackberry and lime sour. For an accompaniment, consider one of numerous brick-oven Neapolitan pizzas made on site. Trapezium’s four core beers are distributed throughout central Virginia. (423 Third St. in Petersburg; 477-8703; trapeziumbrewing.com)
Triple Crossing Brewing Co.: Jeremy Wirtes, Scott Jones and Adam Worcester opened Triple Crossing’s Foushee Street location in 2014, and the brewery added a 30,000-square foot production facility in Fulton in January 2017. (That location also features a large tasting room and outdoor area.) Triple Crossing’s flagship Falcon Smash IPA can be found on taps throughout Richmond, but visit the brewery to experience its rotating list of juicy double IPAs and adventurous sours and goses. The Fulton site features a pizza kitchen, which produces pies sold at both locations. Next up: a Midlothian location in late 2021 or early 2022. (In downtown (113 S. Foushee St.) and Fulton (5203 Hatcher St.); 495-1955; triplecrossingbeer.com)
Väsen Brewing Co.: Dating to July 2017 and operating out of the Handcraft Building – an old glass factory built in 1946 that features large windows and high ceilings – Väsen serves a mix of funky farmhouse ales, pale ales, wheat beers and sours. A quality-control lab is on site, so you know the selections are fresh. The specialty at Väsen is sessionable beers and sours, though the brewery also offers IPAs and Belgian quads that are higher on the ABV spectrum. (3331 W. Moore St.; 588-5678; vasenbrewing.com)
The Veil Brewing Co.: Firmly established in Scott’s Addition since April 2016 – and renowned far beyond Richmond – The Veil is expanding: A second location off Forest Hill Avenue is slated to open soon, and a tasting room in Norfolk opened in fall 2019. The Veil’s specialties are double and triple IPAs, but there's also a strong lineup of stouts – and usually a lower-alcohol gose or Mexican lager are available on tap. Get in line early on Tuesday for can releases, which have become events. The Veil's nearby Funkhaüst Cafe (temporarily closed) gives the brewery more room to share its experiments. (1301 Roseneath Road; 355-5515; theveilbrewing.com)
***
NOTABLE BEER BARS
Capital Ale House: With three locations (downtown, Innsbrook and Midlothian), Capital Ale House is a go-to for imbibers (and has a large food menu). The Midlothian location has 100 beers on tap. At the downtown location, which is adjacent to the Richmond Music Hall, there are more than 140 bottles offered, enough to suit any palate. (Three locations; 780-2537; capitalalehouse.com)
The Cask: Located south of Cary Street in the Fan, Cask offers a robust selection of local and international beers on its expansive menu. It also features growler fills of any of its tap selections and a notable array of bottled beers for on- or off-site consumption. Cask also has wine and a diverse food selection, with anything from German sausages and sauerkraut to Billy Pie pizzas and a selection of sandwiches. (206 S. Robinson St.; 355-2402; thecaskrva.com)
Commercial Taphouse: This Fan institution reopened under new management in late 2016, and it features a solid mix of local, regional and national beer offerings on its 16 taps. There’s also a menu featuring Mexican and American pub food. (111 N. Robinson St.; 359-6658; commercialtaphouse.com)
The Hof Garden: Located in the historic Hofheimer Building (once home to a rug company) in Scott’s Addition, the Hof Garden’s rooftop – featuring drafts, cocktails and pizza – is usually hopping when the weather is great. There’s a taproom downstairs, too, which offers a lineup of German lagers and pilsners. And with about a dozen TV screens, it's a great place to catch a game. (2818 W. Broad St.; 342-0012; thehofgarden.com)
Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint: Jack Brown’s, which has several other locations in Virginia and North Carolina, describes itself as a burger joint with a passion for craft beer. Its “Notch” club can introduce you to new suds (and some nice perks after drinking 100 different beers, such as discounts and trips to nearby breweries). And on the burger side, the restaurant prides itself on all-natural Wagyu beef. (5810 Grove Ave.; 285-1758; jackbrownsjoint.com/richmond)
Mekong: Mekong gained renown as one of the nation’s best beer bars, and for good reason: With 56 brews on tap (plus more than 200 in bottles), it's no problem to quench a thirst – and to pair a brew with Mekong's traditional Vietnamese cuisine. An Bui’s sister spot, The Answer Brewpub, is next door. (6004 W. Broad St.; 288-8929; mekongisforbeerlovers.com)