Comfort meals to combat the chill: Cabbage rolls, chicken and rice casserole, and red lentil soup

This chicken and rice bake is nothing more than those three things, combined with a cheesy sauce and topped with buttery Ritz crackers.

It’s hot, bubbly, starchy, crunchy — really, do I have to say more? — and it checks off all the boxes for a hearty lunch or dinner. I actually found it while looking for ways to use up leftover turkey, but have since made it again with chicken. The cheese sauce is mild because I used colby jack and mild cheddar. You can use any frozen veggies you like, and substitute brown rice for white, if you prefer (even riced cauliflower — I get it, resolutions and all).

I also realized diced ham would work here, especially if you swapped the cheeses for Swiss and added some frozen peas and carrots. It’s a kitchen sink kind of meal that can be customized based on whatever you have on hand.

Just don’t skimp on those crackers. That crunchy lid is one of the best parts.

