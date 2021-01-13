 Skip to main content
Comfort meals to combat the chill: Cabbage rolls, chicken and rice casserole, and red lentil soup
0 comments

Two weeks ago, we were practically begging January to hurry up and get here because we couldn’t wait for 2020 to be over.

Two weeks into this new year, the champagne has long since gone flat, the celebrations — whatever they looked like — are over and life has resumed minus the sparkle of twinkling lights.

January arrived right on time with a chilly gust of frigid air that would send us running for our comfy pants and warm sweaters if we weren’t already wearing them every single day.

Ahem.

But January also means we trade in cookie sheets for casserole dishes, and punch bowls for soup pots, because hearty, nourishing comfort foods are among the best things about bleak winters. Unlike the fussy meals we agonized over during the holidays, January comfort food often begins and ends with staples, finessed just enough to bring out the best flavors.

They’re made with love — and, sometimes, a dash of nostalgia.

Case in point: my family’s stuffed cabbage. My paternal great-grandmother was Hungarian, and one of the recipes she passed on to my grandmother was stuffed cabbage — perfectly rolled cabbage leaves stuffed with meat and rice, nestled in a distinctive tomato sauce that, to my 10-year-old unsophisticated palate, was downright delicious.

I hadn’t had that stuffed cabbage in years — probably decades — until last summer when I couldn’t figure out what to get my dad for his birthday. Suddenly, like a whiff of boiled cabbage, it hit me: I’d make him that stuffed cabbage, something he also hadn’t had in years. I asked my grandmother to mail the recipe to me, and I received four pages of notes that outlined in precise detail how to make the cabbage as my great-grandmother had done it.

It was a long note for a relatively simple recipe that used humble ingredients: ground meats, an onion, tomato sauce and paste, and a few other things.

Oh, and that distinctive sauce I remembered as a kid? Nothing but plain tomato sauce, vinegar and a surprise ingredient: sauerkraut.

Making the stuffed cabbage is a bit time-consuming because there are multiple steps, but it’s not difficult — and it’s worth every bite. It’s exactly the sort of thing that hits the spot on freezing January days. It also makes a lot, which means you can feed a family for not much money and probably still have leftovers.

Oh, and those fat cabbage rolls are perfectly suited for holding birthday candles, too. Just sayin’.

Moving on, I can’t mention casseroles without offering a good one that I recently discovered. It makes short work of leftover chicken, cooked white rice and frozen vegetables.

This chicken and rice bake is nothing more than those three things, combined with a cheesy sauce and topped with buttery Ritz crackers.

It’s hot, bubbly, starchy, crunchy — really, do I have to say more? — and it checks off all the boxes for a hearty lunch or dinner. I actually found it while looking for ways to use up leftover turkey, but have since made it again with chicken. The cheese sauce is mild because I used colby jack and mild cheddar. You can use any frozen veggies you like, and substitute brown rice for white, if you prefer (even riced cauliflower — I get it, resolutions and all).

I also realized diced ham would work here, especially if you swapped the cheeses for Swiss and added some frozen peas and carrots. It’s a kitchen sink kind of meal that can be customized based on whatever you have on hand.

Just don’t skimp on those crackers. That crunchy lid is one of the best parts.

Lastly, lentils — as in thick lentil soup that’s simple yet packed with flavor and is hefty enough to satisfy as a meal.

The right combination of spices can sometimes elevate seemingly ordinary ingredients to much more. Cumin, coriander and cinnamon are the winning trio that adds all sorts of warmth and flavor to this winter soup. Diced carrots and red bell pepper simmer in vegetable broth along with the lentils.

Take note: You have to use red lentils here. Lentils come in several varieties, and red lentils (they’re actually more orange than red) are perfect for soups because they soften quickly while cooking, disintegrating into a glorious mush that’s perfect for a hearty soup. In fact, red lentils are often used as thickeners for soups and other dishes like curries because of how they fall apart.

(On the flip side, if you want lentils that keep their shape, go with green or brown varieties, which take longer to cook.)

You can puree the soup if you want it silkier, but I prefer the mushy, toothsome texture. I paired the soup with cheese crisps, little mounds of broiled cheese that take seconds to make but add that little something extra — because, why not?

Let 2021 be the year you serve your soup with a side of crispy cheese, and maybe cabbage rather than cake for your birthday.

— Soup adapted from WeightWatchers.com

— Adapted from www.lovelylittlekitchen.com

— Holly Prestidge

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Stuffed Cabbage

This is my take on my Hungarian great-grandmother's stuffed cabbage recipe, one that I remember eating as a child at my grandmother's house. It's a bit time-consuming but not difficult - and worth every bite.  

Makes approximately 12 to 14 cabbage rolls, depending on the size of your cabbage.

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, diced small  

1 large head of cabbage

1 pound EACH: ground beef, ground pork

1 cup uncooked white rice

1   4-ounce can tomato paste

1 teaspoon EACH: salt and pepper 

½ teaspoon garlic powder  

Approximately 6 to 7 ounces sauerkraut (I used half of a 14-ounce can)

1   29-ounce can plain tomato sauce 

¼ cup white vinegar 

Heat oven to 350 degrees. 

In a skillet, melt butter and saute onions until tender and soft, about 5 minutes. Take off heat. 

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a boil. Cut cabbage stem as best you can, then begin unpeeling the leaves, being careful to keep them as intact as possible. (Some will tear, but that's OK.) I start at the stem and gently loosen each leaf. Once the leaves are closer to the core and very small, stop. You should have about a dozen leaves. 

Chop the remaining cabbage and set aside. 

Place the leaves in the boiling water until soft, about 5 to 6 minutes. You can fill the pot with leaves, as long as each leaf is submerged in the water. (I use a wooden spoon to make sure each gets under the water.)

When leaves are soft, use a large slotted spoon to remove them from the water, then place on a large baking tray to cool. Repeat with more leaves, if needed. 

In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked onion, ground beef and pork, uncooked rice, tomato paste, salt, pepper and garlic powder. 

Line a 10-by-10 or similar-size baking pan with the remaining chopped cabbage and top with sauerkraut. 

Using your clean hands, grab a portion of the meat mixture. Position cabbage leaves with stems closest to you, then place the meat in the middle. Roll the stem over the meat, then roll the sides up over the meat, then roll the cabbage away from you. 

(If your leaves have torn, just roll the best you can. Perfection is overrated here.)

Place each cabbage roll in the baking dish on top of the cabbage and sauerkraut. Continue rolling until all the leaves are used. Keep the stuffed cabbage tightly packed together.

(If you have leftover meat mixture, save it to cook later.)

Pour tomato sauce and vinegar over the tops of the stuffed cabbage, making sure most of it is submerged. 

Bake for 45 minutes to an hour. Check along the way, and if the cabbage tops are starting to burn, cover the dish with foil.

— Holly Prestidge 

Chicken and Rice Bake

Perfect for cold nights, this casserole uses chopped chicken, cooked rice, frozen vegetables and a simple cheese sauce. Buttery crackers add crunch on top. 

Makes 4 to 6 servings.

4 tablespoons butter

¼ cup flour 

3 cups whole milk or similar (I used 2 cups half-and-half and 1 cup 2% milk)

½ teaspoon ground thyme 

Dash of garlic powder

½ teaspoon poultry seasoning (optional)

1½ cups shredded mild cheddar cheese (colby jack works, too)

Salt and pepper, to taste

1   12-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables (I used the pea-carrot-corn mixture, but use whatever your family likes)

Approximately 2 cups cooked, chopped chicken (you could also use turkey)

2 cups cooked white rice 

Approximately 1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed 

2 tablespoons butter 

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and whisk until a thick paste forms, then add milk and continue whisking until the mixture is smooth and starting to thicken, 3 to 4 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low and add thyme, garlic powder and poultry seasoning, if using. 

Add cheese and stir until smooth. Taste for salt and pepper. Add frozen vegetables and chicken and stir. If sauce seems very thick, add an additional ⅓ cup milk.

Place cooked rice in the bottom of baking dish. Spread chicken mixture over the rice. 

Combine crushed crackers and butter and sprinkle crumbs over the top of the chicken mixture. Bake until sides are bubbly, about 30 minutes. 

— Adapted from www.lovelylittlekitchen.com

Vegetable Lentil Soup with Cheese Crisps

This flavorful soup features cumin, coriander, cinnamon and more. It's perfect with cheese crisps on a cold day. 

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

Soup:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1½ teaspoons cumin

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon cinnamon 

1 red bell pepper, diced small

2 medium carrots, diced small

32 ounces vegetable broth

8 to 10 ounces red lentils, sorted and rinsed

Salt and pepper to taste

Greek yogurt or sour cream (optional)

Cheese crisps:

1 cup your favorite shredded cheese, divided

Pinch of pepper

Soup: In a pot, heat olive oil over medium heat and add cumin, coriander and cinnamon. Once fragrant, about 30 seconds, add red pepper and carrots, and saute until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add broth and lentils. Bring to a boil, then reduce to low and let simmer about 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Leave the soup chunky, or puree in batches to your desired thickness. Top with Greek yogurt or sour cream, if desired.

Cheese crisps: Heat your oven's broiler and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. 

Divide the cheese into four mounds, spaced out on the baking sheet. Place under broiler for 30 seconds to about 1 minute, until the cheese is bubbly and browning around the edges. Remove from oven and sprinkle with pepper.  

Let cool slightly, then remove from baking sheet. Serve with the soup.

— Soup adapted from WeightWatchers.com 

