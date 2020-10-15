Easy recipes for a spooky taste of Halloween

Halloween is not just about the sweet stuff.

If you want to creep out your family with a scary-looking treats, you need some real food, too, to counteract the inevitable sugar rush that comes with candy consumption.

We’ve assembled some creepy-crawly Halloween treats that have two decidedly unscary things going for them: They’re assembled with everyday ingredients you probably already have in your pantry or fridge, and they require almost no effort.

These scary foods can be made just a few easy steps, and not one revolves around sugar.

MUMMY HOT DOGS

These flaky, crescent roll-wrapped mummy hot dogs are instant party hits for kids and adults. Serve with ketchup or mustard for dipping.

1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls

2 1/2 slices American cheese, quartered

10 hot dogs, patted dry with a paper towel

Cooking spray

Mustard or ketchup, if desired

1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Unroll dough; separate at perforations, creating 4 rectangles. Press perforations to seal.