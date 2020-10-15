Easy recipes for a spooky taste of Halloween

Halloween is not just about the sweet stuff.
If you want to creep out your family with a scary-looking treats, you need some real food, too, to counteract the inevitable sugar rush that comes with candy consumption.
We’ve assembled some creepy-crawly Halloween treats that have two decidedly unscary things going for them: They’re assembled with everyday ingredients you probably already have in your pantry or fridge, and they require almost no effort.
These scary foods can be made just a few easy steps, and not one revolves around sugar.
MUMMY HOT DOGS
These flaky, crescent roll-wrapped mummy hot dogs are instant party hits for kids and adults. Serve with ketchup or mustard for dipping.
1 can (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
2 1/2 slices American cheese, quartered
10 hot dogs, patted dry with a paper towel
Cooking spray
Mustard or ketchup, if desired
1. Heat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Unroll dough; separate at perforations, creating 4 rectangles. Press perforations to seal.
3. With knife or kitchen scissors, cut each rectangle lengthwise into 10 pieces, making a total of 40 pieces of dough. Cut the whole cheese slices into quarters and the half slice in two.
4. Wrap 4 pieces of dough around each hot dog and 1/4 slice of cheese to look like bandages, stretching dough slightly to completely cover hot dog. About 1/2 inch from one end of each hot dog, separate bandages so hot dog shows through for “face.”
5. On ungreased large cookie sheet, place wrapped hot dogs (cheese side down); spray dough lightly with cooking spray. Bake 13 to 17 minutes or until dough is light golden brown and hot dogs are hot. With mustard, draw features on face.
Makes 10 mummy dogs.
JACK-O’-LANTERN QUESADILLAS
These quesadillas are stuffed with chicken and cheese, but you could also use seasoned ground beef or leave the meat out all together. Serve with salsa, guacamole, sour cream and/or hot sauce.
2 cups shredded chicken
Juice of 1/2 lime
1/2 teaspoon each chili, cumin and garlic powders
8 medium flour tortillas
1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese
1 tablespoon vegetable oil, for brushing
Hot sauce, guacamole, salsa and/or sour cream for serving
1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, add chicken and toss with lime juice and spices.
3. Using a paring knife, cut a jack-o’-lantern pattern into 4 flour tortillas.
4. Sprinkle chicken and cheese onto remaining 4 tortillas, and top with jack-o’-lanterns.
5. Place quesadillas onto baking sheet, brush with oil, and bake until cheese is melty and tortillas are golden brown, about 10 to 12 minutes.
— Gretchen McKay
POTATO WITCH FINGERS
These spooky snacks use slivered almonds for fingernails. Serve hot with ketchup or marinara sauce.
1 large russet potato (around 13 ounces), cooked, peeled, mashed
1/4 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
24 slivered almonds
1. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients, except the almonds, and form a smooth dough. You may need to add more flour if it’s sticky.
2. Using a measuring spoon, scoop around two teaspoons of the mashed potato dough and with floured hands, roll into a ball.
3. Roll the ball into the shape of a finger, shaping one end to a point for the nail to sit on. Place the shaped finger on the prepared baking tray. Repeat with the remaining dough.
4. Using a paring knife, score knuckle lines on the finger with 3 or 4 lines below the nail area, and 3 or 4 lines towards the end of the finger. Place an almond half on the nail area.
5. Bake in a 400-degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until the bottoms are brown and crisp and the top is puffed and firm.
Makes around 2 dozen fingers.
— Adapted from IdahoPotato.com