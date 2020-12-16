For holiday giving, show them you care with edible gifts: mints, caramels and savory snack mix

***

Chocolate cream cheese mints — four words that make me happy. These festive, bite-sized mints feature a perfect holiday pair if ever there was one.

Now, before I go further, mint extract means different things to different people. Some like peppermint, while others like mint, which really means spearmint. I prefer the latter, but either will work.

Note: You may see recipes that call for mint or peppermint oils, which are not the same as extract. Oils are pure and therefore much more potent than extracts, which are the diluted versions. Oils are fine to use, just add them sparingly compared with the extract quantities.

But don’t go overboard on the extract, either, unless the flavor you’re going for is more toothpaste candy than minty sweet.

(Also, if you happen to use peppermint, maybe switch the green food coloring to red, just to keep things proper.)

These little gems melt in your mouth, though it takes some work to make them. The ratio of powdered sugar to cream cheese means your mixer will get about 3 cups into it and start to slow way down. So from there, mix it by hand, then grab your little ones and let them roll the minty mixture into balls.