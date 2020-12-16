For holiday giving, show them you care with edible gifts: mints, caramels and savory snack mix

It’s the middle of December and that means that everywhere on social media, or at the checkout aisles at grocery stores, there are ideas for last-minute gifts, particularly the homemade edible varieties. The underlying sentiment often seems to imply that if you haven’t finished buying all your gifts — or maybe money is tight — you can make something for your friends and loved ones.
Which leads me to wonder: Why are edible homemade gifts seen as a last resort? Who gets homemade preserves or pretty jars of homemade candy and assumes it was Plan B?
Let me tell you, if I spend an afternoon making buttery caramels for you, it means I like you a whole lot more than that other person who got the socks and mittens I bought on sale on Black Friday.
I once got a lovely jar of homemade bread-and-butter pickles from a former colleague, and let’s just say the entire jar did not make it home from the office that day — OK, maybe not even half the jar — and I still think about those pickles around this time every year.
Edible homemade gifts shouldn’t be relegated to the “last-minute” category. If this season is all about the thoughts that count, I’ll take homemade pickles over something with a receipt any day.
You don’t need to be a gourmet chef to make something special. You just need to think about what your recipients like and then have a little fun in the kitchen. Here are a few recipes to get you started.
***
Chocolate cream cheese mints — four words that make me happy. These festive, bite-sized mints feature a perfect holiday pair if ever there was one.
Now, before I go further, mint extract means different things to different people. Some like peppermint, while others like mint, which really means spearmint. I prefer the latter, but either will work.
Note: You may see recipes that call for mint or peppermint oils, which are not the same as extract. Oils are pure and therefore much more potent than extracts, which are the diluted versions. Oils are fine to use, just add them sparingly compared with the extract quantities.
But don’t go overboard on the extract, either, unless the flavor you’re going for is more toothpaste candy than minty sweet.
(Also, if you happen to use peppermint, maybe switch the green food coloring to red, just to keep things proper.)
These little gems melt in your mouth, though it takes some work to make them. The ratio of powdered sugar to cream cheese means your mixer will get about 3 cups into it and start to slow way down. So from there, mix it by hand, then grab your little ones and let them roll the minty mixture into balls.
I used dark chocolate with these, as these candies are already sweet, but you can use semisweet or even milk chocolate if you haven’t hit your sugar deductible yet for the year. If you keep the balls small, this recipe makes a lot — five or six dozen — which means you can share with lots of people and still keep some for yourself.
No barefoot cobblers in this house.
***
If homemade caramels intimidate you, with all those instructions about checking temperatures and using candy thermometers and “hard-ball stage” and not burning the sugar — well, I’m right there with you.
I love caramels, though I don’t eat them often because their sticky texture wreaks havoc on my teeth. I certainly don’t make them, well, ever, because of all the aforementioned instructions that in my mind shout, “WARNING: PROCEED WITH CAUTION.”
But, because I’m feeling festive, and because 2020 has been a year unlike any other, I went out on a limb and made a batch of maple sea salt caramels — and now I’m wondering why I haven’t done it sooner.
This is not a quick process, but it’s not difficult, either. You will need a candy thermometer, but that’s the only special equipment needed. (I thought about using the thermometer we used for our Thanksgiving turkey — why not? — but decided to instead gift myself with a candy thermometer, which seemed more legit.)
You will have to spend some time watching over this stuff — about a half-hour — but it’s not nearly as intense as I imagined it would be, thanks to the candy thermometer, which takes all the guesswork out of knowing when it’s ready. I went with maple flavor because it’s festive and seasonal and lovely — and, more important, because I ran out of vanilla.
This ended up being a tweak that really worked. With hints of maple and flecks of salt, these tasted like Werther’s Originals, only better, because I had a whole pan of them.
If anyone — I say anyone — thinks homemade caramels are a second-rate gift, may they get a stocking full of coal this year.
***
Eleven months out of the year, I can pass up trail mix for just about anything. I have nothing against these crunchy mixes, they’re just not something I buy or make or even think about. There are plenty of other snacks I’d choose before reaching for a handful of mixed assortments of nuts and crackers and cereal and whatever else is in there.
But come December, as if by magic, my taste buds signal that it’s time for one trail mix in particular — I don’t know what it’s called officially, but I call it “that really good trail mix with the Worcestershire sauce.”
With all the sweets this time of year, this mix just hits all the right savory, salty notes. The best part is you can customize your snacks with nut-cereal-pretzel ratios that suit you — I mean, your recipients. You know that person who eats all the peanuts and leaves the rest? Maybe go heavy on the peanuts for them. Prefer the Chex pieces? Add as many as you want.
I’ve seen folks add hot sauce, all sorts of spices, such as celery and onion powders, and flavored smoky salt seasonings rather than Lawry’s seasoning salt. Use whatever you have; just don’t skimp on the Worcestershire sauce.
I normally make this mixture and bake it, but I found a recipe that requires only 6 minutes in the microwave. While it seemed to work, the pieces weren’t quite as crunchy as I’d like, so I ended up sticking the mixture in the oven for a while anyway. That did the trick.
Bag this stuff quickly, or double the batch. Otherwise, your family might think Christmas came early.
***
I feel the stress of the season just like everyone else, but taking time to make something special for those closest to you seems like an appropriate thing to do this holiday season.
Find a pretty box, tin or jar (you can find all sorts of things at dollar stores), and wrap these treats with festive ribbons and bows. Most important, don’t forget to include the recipes when you give these gifts — even if, this year, giving them means placing them on front porches and watching the recipients’ eyes light up from afar.
Bonus: No receipts required.
— Adapted from TheSeasideBaker.com
— Adapted from JustATaste.com
— Adapted from MomOnTimeout.com
