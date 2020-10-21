Red sauce solution: Use roasted red peppers when tomatoes aren't welcome

It’s perfectly acceptable and convenient to use jarred peppers, but of course, you can roast your own if you’re up for it.

Compared with tomatoes, red peppers are about 5.2 to 5.9 on the pH scale. Still acidic, but less likely to send you reaching for the antacids.

In my sauce, I add a little garlic powder and dried onion and herbs, though minced or fresh garlic and chopped raw onions and herbs would work, too. Next comes butter — don’t leave it out. It adds richness and mellows out the smokiness — and subtle bitterness — that comes from the roasted peppers.

You can easily turn this into a cream sauce — and I highly recommend doing so — by adding a little half-and-half or heavy cream. Though if you prefer the marinara style, just leave it out.

Taste for salt and pepper, and that’s about it — unless, of course, you’re a cheese fiend like me.

Cheese, by the way, is one thing everyone in my house likes.

I find sharper cheeses are delightful here and pair really well with red peppers. Smoked Gouda, one of my favorites, is heavenly, as is Asiago. But regular ol’ shake-it-from-a-canister Parmesan works, too. You could also turn up the heat by adding dried red pepper flakes or pinches of cayenne.