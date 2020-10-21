Red sauce solution: Use roasted red peppers when tomatoes aren't welcome

Tomatoes are one of the most used ingredients in my kitchen. Fresh tomatoes and all their canned cousins, including tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, stewed tomatoes — even ketchup — are well represented in my pantry and fridge.
I love them — and in that love, I am alone.
My husband hates tomatoes. For as long as I’ve known him, he’s called them “death apples” and steers clear of every speck of red he finds in his foods. Even spaghetti sauce is out for him.
My daughter won’t eat fresh tomatoes, either, but at least she’ll tolerate them cooked into things and as sauces.
I know our household isn’t unique, though not everyone who dislikes tomatoes does so because of taste and texture. Tomatoes are acidic, and that can trigger issues such as acid reflux, which can lead to heartburn. Fresh tomatoes have a pH range from 4 to 5, while canned tomatoes are closer to 3.5.
That’s on a pH scale of 0 to 14, where 0 represents the most acidic substances. Foods under 7 are generally deemed acidic.
So, as you might have guessed, cooking can be a challenge, particularly when there’s a tomato sauce involved. But I’ve found a solution for my red sauce predicament: red peppers.
Roasted red pepper sauce is flavorful, versatile and easy to make — the trifecta for a good recipe. Roasted red peppers get pureed into a smooth sauce, and from there, a few simple additions result in a sauce that’s so good, it shouldn’t be just a substitute for tomatoes but one that shines on its own.
It’s perfectly acceptable and convenient to use jarred peppers, but of course, you can roast your own if you’re up for it.
Compared with tomatoes, red peppers are about 5.2 to 5.9 on the pH scale. Still acidic, but less likely to send you reaching for the antacids.
In my sauce, I add a little garlic powder and dried onion and herbs, though minced or fresh garlic and chopped raw onions and herbs would work, too. Next comes butter — don’t leave it out. It adds richness and mellows out the smokiness — and subtle bitterness — that comes from the roasted peppers.
You can easily turn this into a cream sauce — and I highly recommend doing so — by adding a little half-and-half or heavy cream. Though if you prefer the marinara style, just leave it out.
Taste for salt and pepper, and that’s about it — unless, of course, you’re a cheese fiend like me.
Cheese, by the way, is one thing everyone in my house likes.
I find sharper cheeses are delightful here and pair really well with red peppers. Smoked Gouda, one of my favorites, is heavenly, as is Asiago. But regular ol’ shake-it-from-a-canister Parmesan works, too. You could also turn up the heat by adding dried red pepper flakes or pinches of cayenne.
Did I mention versatile? Sure, pasta is a go-to — and by all means, start there. Combining any pasta and this sauce with some meatballs is about as good as it gets. In fact, I made it recently for a pasta dinner and my daughter assumed it was tomato sauce. It really doesn’t taste like tomato sauce, but it was red, and I guess her taste buds didn’t notice. (The cheese might have helped.)
But don’t stop at pasta. This bright sauce can be a lovely base for seared scallops or baked flaky white fish, spooned over baked potatoes or as the topping for meatloaf, used in place of tomato sauce in chicken Parmesan, or added to any number of baked dishes that call for tomato sauce.
There’s a weeknight dish I make often in which I incorporate the red pepper sauce. It’s a rice and sausage skillet that’s a bit similar to jambalaya — thanks to peppers, onions, celery and Creole seasoning — but minus the shrimp and the higher level of spices. And, of course, there are no tomatoes. The red pepper sauce gets watered down a bit, but it soaks into the rice in the most delicious way.
The red pepper sauce recipe can easily be doubled or even tripled, so if you’re thinking ahead and meal planning, make a batch of this sauce and freeze it for later.
I won’t stop buying tomatoes or eating them or cooking with them every chance I get. But at least now my family doesn’t fear the red sauce.
— Adapted from KyleeCooks.com
— Holly Prestidge
