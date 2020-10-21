 Skip to main content
Red sauce solution: Use roasted red peppers when tomatoes aren't welcome
Tomatoes are one of the most used ingredients in my kitchen. Fresh tomatoes and all their canned cousins, including tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, stewed tomatoes — even ketchup — are well represented in my pantry and fridge.

I love them — and in that love, I am alone.

My husband hates tomatoes. For as long as I’ve known him, he’s called them “death apples” and steers clear of every speck of red he finds in his foods. Even spaghetti sauce is out for him.

My daughter won’t eat fresh tomatoes, either, but at least she’ll tolerate them cooked into things and as sauces.

I know our household isn’t unique, though not everyone who dislikes tomatoes does so because of taste and texture. Tomatoes are acidic, and that can trigger issues such as acid reflux, which can lead to heartburn. Fresh tomatoes have a pH range from 4 to 5, while canned tomatoes are closer to 3.5.

That’s on a pH scale of 0 to 14, where 0 represents the most acidic substances. Foods under 7 are generally deemed acidic.

So, as you might have guessed, cooking can be a challenge, particularly when there’s a tomato sauce involved. But I’ve found a solution for my red sauce predicament: red peppers.

Roasted red pepper sauce is flavorful, versatile and easy to make — the trifecta for a good recipe. Roasted red peppers get pureed into a smooth sauce, and from there, a few simple additions result in a sauce that’s so good, it shouldn’t be just a substitute for tomatoes but one that shines on its own.

It’s perfectly acceptable and convenient to use jarred peppers, but of course, you can roast your own if you’re up for it.

Compared with tomatoes, red peppers are about 5.2 to 5.9 on the pH scale. Still acidic, but less likely to send you reaching for the antacids.

In my sauce, I add a little garlic powder and dried onion and herbs, though minced or fresh garlic and chopped raw onions and herbs would work, too. Next comes butter — don’t leave it out. It adds richness and mellows out the smokiness — and subtle bitterness — that comes from the roasted peppers.

You can easily turn this into a cream sauce — and I highly recommend doing so — by adding a little half-and-half or heavy cream. Though if you prefer the marinara style, just leave it out.

Taste for salt and pepper, and that’s about it — unless, of course, you’re a cheese fiend like me.

Cheese, by the way, is one thing everyone in my house likes.

I find sharper cheeses are delightful here and pair really well with red peppers. Smoked Gouda, one of my favorites, is heavenly, as is Asiago. But regular ol’ shake-it-from-a-canister Parmesan works, too. You could also turn up the heat by adding dried red pepper flakes or pinches of cayenne.

Did I mention versatile? Sure, pasta is a go-to — and by all means, start there. Combining any pasta and this sauce with some meatballs is about as good as it gets. In fact, I made it recently for a pasta dinner and my daughter assumed it was tomato sauce. It really doesn’t taste like tomato sauce, but it was red, and I guess her taste buds didn’t notice. (The cheese might have helped.)

But don’t stop at pasta. This bright sauce can be a lovely base for seared scallops or baked flaky white fish, spooned over baked potatoes or as the topping for meatloaf, used in place of tomato sauce in chicken Parmesan, or added to any number of baked dishes that call for tomato sauce.

There’s a weeknight dish I make often in which I incorporate the red pepper sauce. It’s a rice and sausage skillet that’s a bit similar to jambalaya — thanks to peppers, onions, celery and Creole seasoning — but minus the shrimp and the higher level of spices. And, of course, there are no tomatoes. The red pepper sauce gets watered down a bit, but it soaks into the rice in the most delicious way.

The red pepper sauce recipe can easily be doubled or even tripled, so if you’re thinking ahead and meal planning, make a batch of this sauce and freeze it for later.

I won’t stop buying tomatoes or eating them or cooking with them every chance I get. But at least now my family doesn’t fear the red sauce.

— Adapted from KyleeCooks.com

— Holly Prestidge

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

This is a bright, flavorful sauce that works well with a variety of dishes, not just pasta, so use it whenever you need tomato sauce. I find that jarred peppers are quick and easy. 

Makes approximately 2 cups sauce.

2   12-ounce jars roasted red peppers (I usually find them near the pickles in the grocery store)

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

½ teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon dried parsley (or other dried herbs, such as basil or oregano)

½ teaspoon salt 

Pepper to taste

¼ cup half-and-half or heavy cream, optional

¼ cup sharp cheese, such as Gouda, Asiago or Parmesan, optional, plus more for serving, if desired

In a food processor or blender, puree the peppers to your desired consistency, either smooth or a little chunky.

Place in medium saucepan over medium heat and get the sauce hot. Add minced onion, garlic powder, butter, dried parsley and salt. Stir until combined and let simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and adjust for spices and add pepper. 

If using, add half-and-half or cream, then cheese. 

Keep sauce hot and serve when ready. 

— Holly Prestidge 

Roasting red peppers

If you want to roast your own red peppers rather than using jarred ones, here's how you can do it. It takes a bit longer, but it's just as good. 

Heat oven to 400 degrees. 

Wash the red peppers. Cut out the stem and leave the peppers whole, or cut them in half. Rinse out the seeds. 

Place on a baking sheet lined with foil, and roast until most of the peppers' skin is blackened and charred, about 20 to 30 minutes, depending on the peppers' size and your oven. Turn once during roasting.

Once done, remove from oven (they'll be hot, so be careful) place them in a heatproof bowl, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap so the peppers will steam. Or put the hot peppers in a brown paper bag and seal the bag. 

Let the peppers sweat - that makes it easier to remove the charred skin. Remove the skin, leaving a little bit of the charred pieces, which adds the smokiness.

Chop and proceed with the recipe for the sauce.  

Rice and Sausage Skillet

This is one of those quick weeknight recipes that satisfy everyone and make good leftovers for lunch the next day. I use the red pepper sauce plus a little water to make it saucy. 

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

12 ounces beef smoked sausage or kielbasa, sliced or cubed

1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil 

1 yellow bell pepper, diced small

2 to 3 celery ribs, diced small 

1 small onion, diced 

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon paprika 

Creole seasoning, to taste 

2 cups cooked white rice (I use basmati) 

1 cup Roasted Red Pepper Sauce (see recipe)

Salt and pepper, to taste 

In a large skillet, brown the sausage pieces. When cooked, remove them to a bowl, keeping fat in the pan. Add oil and the chopped pepper, celery and onion. 

Saute until vegetables are lightly browned. Add garlic powder, paprika and Creole seasoning. 

Add sausage back into the skillet, along with cooked rice and red pepper sauce, plus about ½ cup water.

Stir, then taste for salt and pepper. Serve hot. 

— Holly Prestidge 

Meatloaf with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Meatloaf is a cold-weather comfort meal. Use the red pepper sauce in place of tomato sauce on top for something a little different.

Makes 1 meatloaf. 

1 pound ground beef 

½ pound ground sausage 

1 small onion, diced

1 egg, beaten

1 cup Italian breadcrumbs (or plain, plus 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup milk

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper 

½ cup (or more) Roasted Red Pepper Sauce (see recipe)

Heat oven to 350 degrees and spray a loaf pan with nonstick spray.

In a large mixing bowl, with your clean hands, combine beef and sausage, onion, beaten egg, breadcrumbs, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, milk, Parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. 

Press meatloaf into the loaf pan. Top with the sauce. 

Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until the meatloaf is cooked through.

— Adapted from KyleeCooks.com

