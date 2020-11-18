Richmond Christmas Mother Rhonda Harmon shares her holiday tastes, from apple stuffing and turkey stew to Oreo cheesecake and apple crisp

2020 has been harsh.

But as Christmas music filled her Manakin-Sabot home last week and lights twinkled on Christmas trees, Harmon bopped around her kitchen, chopping apples and talking about the special dishes that have become staples in her home. The apple crisp is one — and a recipe that Harmon said should be used as a guide because it’s good with so many additional ingredients.

For example, raisins, dried cranberries, pecans or walnuts — even almond extract instead of vanilla — would work, as would a combo of apples and pears, and spices like cardamom in addition to the cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Apples also take center stage in Harmon’s stuffing. There are the usual elements such as celery and onions and herbs like sage and thyme, but apples add sweetness that complement the savory notes.

In another dish, leftover smoked turkey gets chopped and added to a rich stew with a Southwestern touch thanks to black beans, cumin and hot sauce. As with a homemade broth, the stew gets much of its flavor from the turkey’s bones and skin, which are removed before serving. Sour cream and cilantro go on top.

Then there’s the Oreo cheesecake.