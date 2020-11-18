 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond Christmas Mother Rhonda Harmon shares her holiday tastes, from apple stuffing and turkey stew to Oreo cheesecake and apple crisp
0 comments

Richmond Christmas Mother Rhonda Harmon shares her holiday tastes, from apple stuffing and turkey stew to Oreo cheesecake and apple crisp

The buttery, fragrant crisp part of Rhonda Harmon’s apple crisp blanketed the mound of chopped apples snugly and completely, as to not allow even one little apple piece to peek through the top.

That’s the way her family likes it, Harmon joked — “a bit of apple with the crisp.” Warm from the oven, with notes of cinnamon, cloves and vanilla, it’s the sort of dish that looks and smells like the holidays.

It’s properly dressed with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Harmon, who is the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, spends a lot of time in her kitchen this time of year. This season, however, will be decidedly different for the wife and mother of four.

COVID-19 restrictions will alter one of Harmon’s biggest holiday traditions, which is feeding upward of 70 or 80 people for either Thanksgiving or Christmas, people who don’t have friends or family with whom to celebrate.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that gatherings are limited to 25 people in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

On top of that, Harmon’s beloved Texas-smoked turkeys, which she purchases every year from the Lone Star State, aren’t available. She was notified recently by the turkey company that it suffered a catastrophic fire and will have to bypass Thanksgiving in its recovery efforts.

2020 has been harsh.

But as Christmas music filled her Manakin-Sabot home last week and lights twinkled on Christmas trees, Harmon bopped around her kitchen, chopping apples and talking about the special dishes that have become staples in her home. The apple crisp is one — and a recipe that Harmon said should be used as a guide because it’s good with so many additional ingredients.

For example, raisins, dried cranberries, pecans or walnuts — even almond extract instead of vanilla — would work, as would a combo of apples and pears, and spices like cardamom in addition to the cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Apples also take center stage in Harmon’s stuffing. There are the usual elements such as celery and onions and herbs like sage and thyme, but apples add sweetness that complement the savory notes.

In another dish, leftover smoked turkey gets chopped and added to a rich stew with a Southwestern touch thanks to black beans, cumin and hot sauce. As with a homemade broth, the stew gets much of its flavor from the turkey’s bones and skin, which are removed before serving. Sour cream and cilantro go on top.

Then there’s the Oreo cheesecake.

Harmon said hers is a family that (mostly) loves cheesecake. She makes it throughout the year, but always around the holidays. When given the option for more decadent cheesecake varieties, like peanut butter, or those with complicated layers that include cake, her simple, straightforward Oreo version wins out every time.

Early on, she’d follow a recipe, tweaking it as she went along. She admits she uses more Oreos than called for in some recipes. They get chopped and folded into the mixture, then she tops the baked cheesecake with lightly sweetened whipped cream, finely crushed cookies and also Oreo halves.

A golden rule in her kitchen: “You take a recipe and make it your own,” she said.

Harmon says that while she likes cooking, it’s feeding friends and family that she loves, nurturing the fellowship that comes with breaking bread — or, in her kitchen, connecting over bowls of warm apple crisp or smoked turkey and black bean stew.

She does her best to make everything from scratch, and much of what she buys and cooks is organic. It’s her way of showing love, she said.

Friends and strangers alike, “I like to bless people with my cooking,” she said.

— Rhonda Harmon

— Rhonda Harmon

— Rhonda Harmon

— Rhonda Harmon

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Rhonda's Oreo Cheesecake

Rhonda Harmon says it's not the holidays without her famous cheesecake.  

Makes 1 cheesecake. 

Crust:

2½ tablespoons unsalted melted butter

2 cups finely crushed Oreos

Filling:

3    8-ounce packages cream cheese (1½ pounds)

1 cup sugar

5 large eggs

2¼ teaspoons vanilla extract (I like Nielsen-Massey Madagascar)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup  (8 ounces) sour cream

10 chopped Oreos

Whipped cream

Additional Oreos for topping

Take refrigerated ingredients out to reach room temperature.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. If your springform pan might have sprung a leak, place parchment paper at the bottom before enclosing it to make a tighter seal.

Butter sides and bottom of springform pan.

Crust: Mix melted butter with finely chopped Oreos. Place the mixture in the bottom and 1½-2 inches up the sides of the springform pan, and set aside.

Filling: Working with a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, or a hand mixer with a large bowl, beat the cream cheese at medium-low speed until creamy.

While mixer remains at medium-low speed, add sugar very gradually until cream cheese is light and fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time, allowing each to fully incorporate before adding the next - about a minute each. Mix until well blended.

While mixer is still on medium-low speed, add vanilla, then salt. Add flour until all ingredients are thoroughly incorporated.

Turn mixer to low and add sour cream. Turn off mixer and remove bowl. Add chopped Oreos to batter, manually stirring them in with a spoon.

Pour filling into springform pan.

Boil enough water to halfway fill a roasting pan. Place roasting pan on a lower rack in the heated oven and carefully pour the boiling water into it.

Place springform pan with the cheesecake mixture on the middle rack. Bake for 15 minutes.

Reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake for approximately an additional 1 hour. (Top should be browned and maybe even cracked!)

Turn off oven and crack the door open, leaving the cheesecake to slowly cool down for an additional hour.

Remove cheesecake and let it come to room temperature. Refrigerate overnight or, even better, 24 hours.

To serve, add whipped cream, sprinkle with Oreo crumbs, and decorate with Oreos cut in half - place flat edge down around the top of the cheesecake.

— Rhonda Harmon 

Rhonda's Apple Crisp

Rhonda notes that it's entirely acceptable to add more topping to this crisp - whatever your family prefers.

Makes 2 to 4 servings.

5 medium-sized apples (I use Fuji, but it can be Gala or even a tart variety)

⅓ cup unsalted butter (plus additional butter to coat dish)

¾ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup oats

½ tablespoon vanilla extract (I like Nielsen-Massey Madagascar)

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¾ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Heat oven to 350 degrees and butter an 8-by-11-inch casserole dish.

Peel and core apples; chop coarsely. Place in casserole dish.

In a medium pot, heat butter over low heat. Add brown sugar, flour and oats, mixing thoroughly. Add vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, again mixing thoroughly.

Place topping over the apples. Place casserole dish in center rack in oven and bake until topping is golden brown and apples are soft, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve warm with ice cream. (Feel free to add one-third or even one-half more topping! My family likes a bit of apple with the crisp.)

— Rhonda Harmon 

Rhonda's Apple-Bread Stuffing

Makes 4 servings.

¾ cup finely chopped onion

1½ cup chopped celery (with leaves)

1 cup unsalted butter

7 cups bread cubes, divided

1 tablespoon salt, divided

1½ teaspoons dried sage leaves, divided

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, divided

¾ teaspoon pepper, divided

3 cups finely chopped apples (I use Fuji or Gala, but you can use another variety)

Heat oven to 325 degrees. 

In a large pot, cook and stir onion and celery in butter until onion is tender. Stir in about ⅓ of the bread cubes, and add about ⅓ of the salt, sage, thyme and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

Add another ⅓ of bread cubes and ⅓ of salt, sage, thyme and pepper.  Mix thoroughly.

Add remaining bread cubes, salt, sage, thyme and pepper. Mix thoroughly. Add apples and mix thoroughly.

Place in baking dish and cook for about an hour. Garnish with apple slices, if desired.

— Rhonda Harmon 

Rhonda's Smoked Turkey and Black Bean Soup

This one uses leftover turkey bones and skin to add flavor to a soup that's just what we need in the days after Thanksgiving. 

Makes 6 servings.

2   15-ounce cans black beans

1 tablespoon cumin seeds, crushed

1 tablespoon avocado/vegetable oil

1 cup chopped red onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped carrot

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups water

1½ teaspoons salt

31 ounces chicken broth

1 pound smoked turkey breast, chopped

Smoked turkey skin and/or bones for flavor

½ cup chopped red bell pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley OR 1 tablespoon dried parsley

2 tablespoons sherry

½ teaspoon hot sauce

Cilantro springs, optional

Rinse black beans until water is clear.

Place cumin seeds in a plastic sandwich bag, close tightly, crush with rolling pin or meat tenderizer hammer (smooth side).

Heat oil in Dutch oven or large pot over medium heat. Add crushed cumin, onion, celery, carrot, oregano and garlic, and sauté 5 minutes. Stir in water, salt, broth and beans. Bring to a boil and cover. Reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes or until the beans are tender.

Place half of bean mixture in a blender or food processor and process until smooth. (Be very careful if you do this while it is still hot.) Return pureed bean mixture to Dutch oven.

Stir in turkey, turkey skin and bones, bell pepper, parsley, sherry and hot sauce. Cook an additional 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove skin and bones, and ladle soup into bowls. Garnish with cilantro sprigs, if desired.

— Rhonda Harmon

About the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund

Rhonda Harmon is the 2020 Richmond Christmas Mother, helping lead the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund’s annual holiday fundraising drive.

Started in 1935, the program is organized by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. It provides food and gifts for children and families, primarily through a $150,000 grant to the Salvation Army Central Virginia’s Christmas Assistance program. The program also partners with The Community Foundation to provide grants to other nonprofit organizations, and gives sizable donations to Feed More.

The Richmond Christmas Mother program receives donations from RTD readers and advertisers. To give, visit richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News