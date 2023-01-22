For its 200th anniversary, the Library of Virginia digs into its archives for a sweeping retrospective

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Library of Virginia is marking its bicentennial with an exhibition – “200 Years, 200 Stories” – that highlights people and their stories and artifacts that are representative of the library’s collection and Virginia’s history.

As you might expect, the exhibition features a number of well-known historical figures, such as Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and L. Douglas Wilder. As you might not expect, it also includes lesser-known figures such as …. Lady Luck?

“We had to have a little fun with it, too,” said Gregg D. Kimball, the library’s director of public services and outreach, with a laugh. “It’s not all super serious.”

Lady Luck, for those who might not remember, was the droll, disheveled fairy princess who personified the Virginia Lottery for more than two decades. When the Lady Luck character hung up her magic wand in 2013, the library received the archival records surrounding the advertising campaign – as well as her wand and costume.

“We thought, ‘This is too good, we’ve got to use this,’” Kimball said.

So, the library did.

The multimedia exhibition, which begins in the main lobby and extends into the exhibition gallery, opens Tuesday and continues until Oct. 28. It is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There also will be an online version of the exhibition at lva.virginia.gov/200

The Library of Virginia was founded by the General Assembly on Jan. 24, 1823 to organize, care for and manage the state’s growing collection of books and official records, many of which date back to the early colonial period. The library’s collection has grown to include 2 million books, as well as newspapers, maps, prints, photographs and 130 million manuscript items, making it the most comprehensive resource in the world for the study of Virginia history, culture and government.

The library’s first permanent home was in a small room on the top floor of the capitol. It outgrew that space, and in 1892 it moved to what is now known as the Oliver Hill Building on Capitol Square. In 1940, it moved into what is known today as the Patrick Henry Executive Office Building, sharing the building with the Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. The library moved to its current location at 800 E. Broad St. in 1997.

One aim of the bicentennial exhibition, Kimball said with a laugh, is to help answer the age-old question of the library: “Why do you keep all this stuff?”

Acknowledging there’s “a lot of it,” Kimball said, “I think the reason is we do have really compelling stories that tell you about the human condition, that talk about our history and why we’re where we are and that everybody’s story is here.” Not just the powerful and famous, but people who have had a hand in making Virginia what it was and is, he said.

The “200 Years, 200 Stories” exhibition “demonstrates the depth of the collection,” Kimball said.

“It’s not a ‘Top 10’ or ’50 Greatest’ or something like that,” he said. “You have a combination of people, some who are well-known figures, but others who were really just regular folks who got into interesting or strange stories in the legal records or petitions or other things we have in the collection.”

The library enlisted the help of Susan Glasser, secretary of the Richmond Public Art Commissioner, to serve as guest curator of the exhibition. Glasser knows her way around museums, having worked for the Smithsonian and having served as president of the Fredericksburg Area Museum & Cultural Center, and she considers the breadth of the library’s collection “mind-boggling.”

“The exhibition is just to give people a little bit of a taste of what a huge collection it is, and the scope and scale of what they are preserving,” she said.

The challenge from a curator’s point of view, she said, is “How do you get people curious about what they don’t know they don’t know?”

In the case of new exhibition, such curiosity might be piqued by the wide range of people, stories and artifacts featured: from the fun and even frivolous -- Lady Luck, for example -- to serious matters such as segregation, civil disobedience and war. Glasser noted a few in particular that caught her eye:

• The architectural models and personal papers of architect HAIGH JAMGOCHIAN, whose ideas for eye-catching designs include the 1962 office building with the distinctive crumbled-aluminum exterior near Willow Lawn.

• The naturalization certificate and related documents of Ow Chuck Sam, Chinese by birth, who arrived in the United States in 1913, registered for the draft in 1942 and became a naturalized citizen in 1942. His documents, stored in a safety deposit box, were never claimed after his death and, like other unclaimed property in assorted repositories, ended up in the library archives.

• An oil-on-canvas portrait of Black Hawk, or Makataimeshekiakiak,a native American warrior and federal prisoner who challenged the federal policy of forcibly removing native peoples from their traditional lands. He fought alongside the British in the War of 1812 and continued fighting federal troops until captured in 1832.

• The lock from the Southampton jail cell where Nat Turner was held. Turner led an insurrection of enslaved people fighting for their freedom in Southampton County and evaded capture for more than two months by hiding in the Great Dismal Swamp. After his capture, he was held in jail – behind this lock – before his trial and execution.

• A mug shot of James Lee “Jimmy” Strother and letter to Gov. James Price. Strother, was a blind street musician convicted of murdering his wife in 1935, though he shot in self-defense. While in prison, he met famed folklorist John Lomax who recorded him for a Library of Congress collection of traditional African-American music, which later inspired the band Jefferson Airplane and others. Strother was later pardoned by the governor.

Others among the 200 include Arthur Ashe (tennis champion who campaigned against racial injustice around the world); the Bedford Boys (19 of 30 Bedford soldiers in a single company died on D-Day in the assault on Omaha Beach); Oliver Hill (civil rights attorney); Desmond Doss (World War II medic whose faith prevented him from taking up arms but was awarded the Medal of Honor for his battlefield bravery), Maggie Walker (social reformer and bank president), Earl Hamner Jr., (author and television producer who used his childhood Nelson County as inspiration for “The Waltons”); Mary Randolph (cook and housekeeper whose 19th-century cookbook helped define southern cuisine) and Mildred Jeter Loving (her Supreme Court case overturned Virginia’s prohibition on interracial marriage).

The exhibition begins in the library’s lobby with montages of featured individuals and a large floor map of Virginia identifying their locations around the state. An interactive kiosk enables visitors to explore the evolution of the library’s locations and its internal workings. Inside the exhibition gallery, another interactive kiosk presents the stories of 200 Virginians, and “discovery drawers” of archival items allow further exploration.

The exhibition is “really about using these stories to help people understand why we keep all this stuff and how to use it,” said Kimball. “We hope the end result is that people will come and do research. I know it can be intimidating because most people aren’t historians but we try to make it as easy as possible for people to access all of this information.”

