If you think allergy season is especially bad in Richmond, you aren't wrong, according to a new study from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

AAFA's 2023 "Allergy Capitals" report finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks as the 23rd-hardest city to live in with pollen allergies. Virginia Beach, the only other Virginia city on the list, ranked 11th.

Coming in at No. 23 is an improvement for Richmond. It's the city's lowest ranking since 2012, when Richmond ranked as the 46th most challenging city to live in with allergies. Richmond has ranked in the top 10 on AAFA's list six times in the past 10 years, including being named the worst city for pollen allergies in 2020.

Still, health experts caution that a drop down the list does not mean that allergy concerns are going away. Researchers found that high-pollen seasons are starting nearly three weeks earlier and lasting 10 days longer than they did 30 years ago.

AAFA attributes as much as 50% of the increase in pollen seasons to the effects of climate change. Warmer winters, such as the one Richmond just had, lead to trees and flowers blooming earlier in the year, which kick-starts allergy season sooner and makes it last longer.

Additionally, increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are linked to higher pollen concentration during peak season.

"Looking forward, longer and heavier pollen seasons and increased risk of mold in our homes related to local climate changes are expected to increase challenges for folks with asthma," said Virginia Slattum, the community health nurse supervisor for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, in an email.

Most challenging places to live with pollen allergies 1. Wichita 2. Dallas 3. Scranton, Pennslyvania 4. Oklahoma City 5. Tulsa 6. Sarasota 7. Cape Coral, Florida 8. Orlando 9. Des Moines 10. Greenville, South Carolina Source: Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

The "Allergy Capitals" study, which AAFA has conducted since 2003, is based on measurements of pollen counts, usage of over-the-counter allergy medication and the availability of certified immunologists or allergy specialists. The top city on the list — Wichita, Kansas — is the only city to score "worse than average" in all three categories.

Richmond grades as "average" in terms of pollen count, "worse than average" for allergy medicine usage and "better than average" for the availability of specialists.

Experts recommend that those who suffer from seasonal allergies wash clothes and bedding frequently and use air conditioning rather than opening windows, if possible. Mornings and afternoons are the highest-pollen times of day, so staying inside during those times can also help.

