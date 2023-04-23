QUESTION: I have some hip and back problems and could use a walking cane to help me get around. Is there anything I should know about canes before I buy one?

ANSWER: When it comes to choosing a cane, most people don’t give it much thought, but they should.

Walking canes come in many styles, shapes and sizes , so you need to take into account your needs and preferences to ensure you choose one that’s appropriate for you.

Here are some tips that can help.

Types of canes

The first thing you need to consider is how much support you need. That will help you determine the kind of cane you choose. The three basic types of canes you’ll have to choose from are:

1. Straight canes: These basic single-point canes typically incorporate a rounded “crook” handle or “L-shaped” ergonomic handle. They are usually made of lightweight aluminum or wood. Most of the aluminum models are adjustable in height, and some even fold up.

2. Offset-handle canes: These single-point straight canes come with a swan neck curve in the upper part of the shaft that puts the user’s weight directly over the cane tip for added stability. These canes are typically aluminum, adjustable-height and come with a flat, soft grip handle that’s easy on the hands.

Some straight canes and offset-handle canes also come with triple- or quad-tipped bases that can add gripping support and allow the cane to stand up on its own when you let go, which is convenient.

Both straight and offset-handle canes are best suited for people with a slight walking impairment.

3. Quad canes: These work best for people who need maximum weight bearing and support. Quad canes come with four tips at the base, they usually have an offset flat handle and can they stand up on their own.

Fitting the cane

Once you decide on the type of cane, make sure it has the weight capacity to support you and that it fits your height. To do this, stand up with your arms hanging straight down at your side. The top of the cane should line up with the crease in your wrist, so your arm is slightly bent at the elbow when you grip the cane.

The cane should also have a rubber tip at the bottom to prevent slipping. A worn or torn rubber tip is dangerous, so check the tip frequently to ensure it’s in good condition, and replace it when necessary.

The grip is also important, so choose one that’s ergonomically designed or one that has a molded rubber or foam grip that’s comfortable to hold on to.

And if you travel much, consider getting a folding cane that can be packed or stored away easily.

How to use

When using a cane, it should always be held in the hand opposite the leg that needs support. For example, if your knee pain is on your left side, use the cane in your right hand. The cane should then move forward as you step forward with the impaired leg.

If you have to go upstairs, lead with the good leg. And when you go downstairs, put your cane on the step first and then step down with your bad leg.

The Mayo Clinic offers a slideshow at MayoClinic.com/health/canes/HA00064 that shows how to choose and use a cane. It’s also a smart idea to work with a physical therapist.

Where to buy

You can buy canes at drugstores, discount retailers, medical supply stores and online, usually from $10 to $50. Medicare covers canes with a written prescription from a physician.