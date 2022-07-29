Atherosclerosis no. 1 cause of death in Richmond area, heart attacks no. 3

In 2012, Frances Givens, of Bon Air, began to feel dizzy while coming out of a department store. She didn’t pass or fall down. There were no headaches or chest pain. But she’d never felt anything like it before.

Soon after, she went to her primary care physician. After she underwent a stress test and cardiac catheterization, they found blockage in her arteries.

Givens, now 80, said she goes to her cardiologist every six months now.

She’s glad she didn’t ignore the symptoms.

“You know your body better than anybody else,” Givens said. “And one needs to listen and pay attention to things that are not normal or routine. I think, too often, folks ignore things that they might ought to get a professional to look at.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch analyzed new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the top causes of death across the U.S. The data shows heart disease is the No. 1 killer in Virginia and in the country.

Atherosclerotic heart and cardiovascular diseases, better known as atherosclerosis, are the leading cause of death in the Richmond region. The data – which includes Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Petersburg and the city of Richmond – puts atherosclerosis, lung cancer, myocardial infarctions and dementia as the top four leading causes of death in the region.

Atherosclerosis is when there's an accumulation of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on artery walls, causing an obstruction of blood flow. Oftentimes, there are no symptoms until there is a plaque rupture or blood flow is severely decreased. Buildup can also take place in the neck and leg arteries.

“But in our specific case that we're talking about, it's a buildup of fats and collaterals, which are called plaques in your arteries of your heart, that then can cause narrowing of the arteries and eventual possible heart attacks,” said Hem Bhardwaj, a cardiologist with VCU Health.

How does Virginia compare?

Bhardwaj, who is Givens’ cardiologist, is the mission chair for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative. She said the national leading cause of death teeters between cancer and heart disease. In 2020, diseases of the heart took the most lives nationwide.

“I always use this number because I think it's a really staggering statistic, but the statistic is that approximately every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. will have a heart attack,” Bhardwaj said.

While atherosclerosis was the leading cause of death in Virginia, the number of heart disease-related deaths are relatively low compared to other states. Since 2018, Oklahoma and Mississippi have led the country in heart disease-related deaths.

In the Richmond region, between 495 and 648 people have died from atherosclerosis each year since 1999. In 2020, 109 Richmond city residents made up the region’s 634 total deaths related to the condition. Henrico led the surrounding counties with 193 deaths.

Prevention is key, Bhardwaj said, citing a heart healthy diet, exercise and the avoidance of smoking as ways to avoid atherosclerosis. It’s also about keeping blood pressure, blood sugars and cholesterol under control.

“What I always say is that knowledge is power,” she said. “So, it's important to know what your lab values are, know what your blood sugars are, know if your blood pressure's wrong and what your cholesterol is because then you can focus on that and improve it if those numbers need improvement.”

Understanding the symptoms is also helpful, because “everybody presents differently,” Bhardwaj said. A buildup of plaque can cause chest pain, shortness of breath and fatigue, but those symptoms are nonspecific, she said.

“Could it be because you have asthma? Could it just be that you could have fatigue because you're just not sleeping well at night?” she asked. “The key thing is if there's any symptom changes, or you have any symptoms or any changes in how you're feeling, go to your primary care doctor or go see your cardiologist to discuss the symptoms.”

The tobacco factor

Like atherosclerosis and cardiovascular heart diseases, the main risk factors for a heart attack are blood pressure, nutrition and tobacco use.

“In the Richmond area, I think our risk factor profile is quite similar to many areas in the South and what we have seen in the United States,” Dr. Michael Kontos, a cardiologist at VCU Medical Center. “The biggest right factors that can be modified and probably the most important is tobacco use.”

Kontos, who has worked in Richmond his whole career, said tobacco use is the risk factor more likely to be seen in younger heart attack patients.

“I think we have seen significant decreases over the last 20 to 30 years as there has been increased recognition of the adverse effect it [smoking] has, but still many patients continue to smoke and it’s probably one of the most important risk factors for those that come in with early heart attacks, those in their 30s and 40s.”

Kontos explained that quitting smoking is such a pivotal risk factor but it is hard to accomplish. Huh?

“Quitting smoking substantially reduces the risk both in the short term; it can drop the risk of having another heart attack by at least half by the end of the first year,” Kontos said.

Said Robin Gahan, vice president of health for the Richmond American Heart Association: “With tobacco and vaping, we know it has an impact on the cardiovascular system because of the impact nicotine can have on blood pressure."

Monitoring and controlling blood pressure is top priority for the AHA because of how prevalent high blood pressure is in the area.

“High blood pressure is often referred to as a silent killer because folks don’t know until it’s often too late or they have had difficulty accessing or affording regular medication and treatment to regulate their blood pressure,” Gahan said.

The AHA is ramping up outreach programs.

"We have had some success already,” Gahan said. “We launched in May with FeedMore and a number of food pantries across Richmond, southside, northside, Chesterfield and the West End to include blood pressure screening as a part of monthly food pantry services.”

In the fall, the AHA partnered with St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond and Henrico to add blood pressure monitors to nurses stations and at other events the church hosts.

Recently the AHA provided a grant to Capital Area Medical to distribute over 300 blood pressure monitors.

Their programs also target the other top risk factors: nutrition and tobacco use.

Gahan said they work with local partners to refer tobacco users to resources to help them quit such as nicotine replacement treatments and counseling.

“Exercise, I think, is another big one,” Kontos said.

For patients with high cholesterol, exercise and health diets are crucial in managing blood sugar. The AHA works food pantries where the blood monitors are set up to help provide heart healthy options. They also host Heart Walks to encourage people to exercise and build a community.

When heart attacks do happen, Kontos said the biggest factor between life and death is time. At the VCU Medical Center, the average time it takes from first medical contact to get a patient to treatment is 78 minutes. The goal is under 90 minutes.

Kontos saidan obstacle for some heart attack patients is where they live. He said rural areas have less access to care, but a high rate of risk factors like smoking.

Kontos said it’s important to keep blood flowing and CPR by bystanders or medical professionals can save the lives of people having a heart attack.

“The AHA also has wonderful education programs where we teach 22 million a year how to do hands-only CPR,” said Garrett Johnson, an AHA spokesman.

"Information saves lives," Kontos said.

Givens, the atherosclerosis patient, said people also are stressed and COVID-19 didn't help.

Her advice? Pay attention to how you feel and take action when something doesn't seem right.