Bon Secours is bringing outpatient services to Richmond Community Hospital, replacing the defunct magnetic resonance imaging device and sprucing up the beleaguered East End hospital's campus.

The moves come in response to a series of critical media reports in The New York Times and the Richmond Times-Dispatch last year in which former employees and nearby residents lamented the reduction of services at the low-income neighborhood hospital while Bon Secours invested in wealthier parts of town.

Bon Secours said there was not enough demand to keep open various departments, including its intensive care unit, which was shuttered in recent years. The nonprofit system said it is committed to upgrading Richmond Community over the course of three years by increasing medical services, focusing on residents' wellness and prevention of disease, growing partnerships in the East End, and recruiting physicians and other employees.

The health of the East End "depends on our ability to work together in harmony with the community to achieve these goals," Bon Secours said on its website. "We both need and want the support of our community as we move forward."

In January, Richmond Community added an outpatient cardiology clinic led by Dr. Mark F. Warner. Operating five days a week, the clinic staff also consults with hospital inpatients.

In June, the hospital anticipates opening a five-days-a-week outpatient obstetrics and gynecology clinic led by Dr. Samuel Campbell.

To treat a broader array of patients, Bon Secours is working toward opening a multidisciplinary clinic with a staff capable of providing outpatient care involving neurology, general surgery, podiatry, endocrinology and oncology. The hospital hopes to add pulmonary care and behavioral health to the wide-ranging clinic later on.

But Richmond Community has announced no plans to bring back many of the inpatient services that were stripped out in recent years, including nephrology, gastrointestinal medicine or interventional cardiology. In 2025, it will reconsider bringing back ICU services, according to its website.

Bon Secours has argued there's too little demand at the small Richmond Community to keep all the inpatient services running. Virginia Commonwealth University Health is roughly a mile away and runs the gamut for medical services. Neighborhood leaders have called for Bon Secours to reinvest the profits achieved at Community through a government drug program back into the East End.

Because it treats a high number of low-income patients, Richmond Community is eligible under a federal program called 340B to buy certain drugs at a discounted rate. Bon Secours opened clinics across the Richmond area as subsidiaries of Richmond Community and sold discounted drugs to wealthy patients with private insurance. Numerous nonprofit health systems across the country have created similar mechanisms, which are legal.

The services coming back to Richmond Community were chosen based on the community's need, as determined by the Virginia Department of Public Health and a physician advisory council that made recommendations.

But critics of the hospital system say a hospital has to provide an array of services to convince residents to show up. One nearby resident told The Times-Dispatch she bypasses the hospital altogether because it has so few offerings.

Last month, Bon Secours named Dr. Paula Young the medical director of Richmond Community. She occupies a new position and reports to Dr. Leanne Yanni, chief medical officer of St. Mary's and Richmond Community.

Bon Secours said it has begun the process of replacing the hospital's MRI device. The MRI went down in the summer of 2022, and the hospital installed a temporary one soon after. There was limited downtime in between, said a spokesperson for the health system.

To improve the hospital's look and feel, Bon Secours plans to renovate the hospital chapel, paint the buildings to provide a unified campus look and install a community garden. The health system also plans to upgrade signage within the building. Bon Secours is considering buying more adjacent property to build a larger green space.

The health system contracted with Taylor & Parrish Construction Inc. to build the MRI suite.

In January, Bon Secours opened a $16.5 million community health and wellness clinic adjacent to the hospital. The clinic has three exam rooms and provides vaccines, health screenings and health education. The building also includes a behavioral health center to treat patients for anxiety, depression and substance abuse.

The health system also plans to add an urgent care location in the East End. Urgent care facilities typically handle medical issues less acute than what is treated in an emergency room. Bon Secours, which already owns a number of urgent cares in the area, says it has identified a location for the facility.

