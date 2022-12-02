Bon Secours transferred millions out of Richmond Community Hospital, records show

The financial figures that Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health reported on annual 990 forms showed a total of $48 million being sent from Richmond to the headquarters between 2015 and 2019. The transactions were either billed as “reimbursements” for services provided by Mercy or as “fundraising solicitations.”

In 2019 alone, Richmond Community shipped off $27.5 million. That year, for every dollar the not-for-profit made in revenue, 28 cents left the state and went to Ohio, the forms show.

Bon Secours Mercy Health, the product of a 2018 merger, operates 48 hospitals in seven states and abroad. Richmond Community, which opened in 1907 and serves a largely poor population, became part of the predecessor organization Bon Secours in 1995.

Bon Secours maintains that the transfers represent centralized cost-sharing increasingly typical to the healthcare industry. But the 990 information comes as the Richmond hospital and Bon Secours are under scrutiny about how finances are allocated to local operations.

The New York Times in September reported on the hospital’s use of a program known as 340B to generate revenue. It allows certain hospitals that serve areas with large uninsured or poor populations to buy prescription drugs at a discount, but how hospitals use those profits is not regulated.

The Times reported that Bon Secours used the program to list 10 outpatient clinics in the Richmond area as subsidiaries of Richmond Community, which allowed for the purchase of drugs at a cheaper price. Bon Secours then sold those medications to wealthier patients who paid a higher price, the story said.

The story questioned whether Bon Secours reinvested its profits in the hospital – which has had key services slashed even as it became a cash-cow for the health system. In 2017, the intensive-care unit was removed. The only gastrointestinal doctor position wasn't filled after the previous one left. The hospital no longer has the ability to perform major surgeries, treat kidney disease or perform cardiac catheterizations.

Quote "Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital benefits from cost efficiencies achieved as part of a seven-state, 48-hospital health system, as all of our hospitals do. These transfers represent centralized, back-office operations that are allocated in a consistent manner across the ministry to all 48 hospitals. These shared services transfers are reimbursement for services provided by the ministry including information technology, human resources, finance, marketing, supply chain services and more which are operated at the system level and provided to the hospital at a fraction of the cost compared to what it would be if each hospital provided each service independently. In addition, just like most industries, supplies and equipment, as well as health insurance, workers compensation and other insurance products are bought through group purchasing. Creating this efficiency helps us ensure the quality of allocated products and services and drive down cost rather than each entity or facility buying its own. The hospital’s portion of these expenses is included in this total." — Statement from Bon Secours Mercy Health

At the same time, Bon Secours expanded facilities in Hanover and Midlothian.

The Times-Dispatch analysis confirms that millions of those dollars left Richmond Community, increasingly so as the hospital’s profits surged.

In sheer revenue, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community netted almost as much as Inova Fairfax Hospital, despite one thirtieth of the admissions. Inova admitted 45,000 patients in 2021 and had a revenue of $122 million. Richmond Community admitted just 1,500 patients and had a revenue of $110 million.

The Times-Dispatch does not have access to the company’s most recent 990s for the years 2020 and 2021. The IRS has a significant backlog of tax returns.

'Centralized, back-office operations'

In a statement, Jenna Green, a spokeswoman for Bon Secours Mercy Health, said that the transfers represent “centralized, back-office operations” that are allocated consistently across Bon Secours’ 48 hospitals and that allow smaller hospitals in the Bon Secours network to save money.

“These shared services transfers are reimbursement for services provided by the ministry including information technology, human resources, finance, marketing, supply chain services and more which are operated at the system level and provided to the hospital at a fraction of the cost compared to what it would be if each hospital provided each service independently,” said Green.

In the same 2019 period, Bon Secours also transferred millions from other Richmond hospitals, including $96 million from St. Mary’s in Henrico and $41 million from St. Francis in Chesterfield.

Both hospitals receive thousands more in admissions than Richmond Community Hospital, a 104-bed hospital based in the Church Hill neighborhood in Richmond’s East End. It was built in 1907 and purchased by Bon Secours in 1995.

In 2018, Virginia-based Bon Secours Health System merged with Mercy Health, an Ohio-based hospital network. The merger created the fifth largest Catholic health system in the U.S., with $8 billion in operating revenue, according to an announcement about the plans.

The hospital no longer has an ICU and has lost a number of specialists – including pulmonologists and cardiologists – that have not been replaced, according to The Times’ reporting.

Dr. Lucas English, a former doctor in Richmond Community’s emergency department, told The Times that “Bon Secours was basically laundering money through this poor hospital to its wealthy outposts.”

Bon Secours’ executives rebuked the accusations.

“We have a robust history of addressing key social, disparity and infrastructure factors that negatively affect people who are poor and uninsured, and it is simply wrong to assume or suggest that we would ever act in a way that does not live up to our mission,” said Paul Smith, interim president of Bon Secours Richmond, and Dr. Peter Charvat, chief clinical officer, in a statement.

How 340B program works

Richmond Community qualifies for 340B because it is a safety-net hospital, a determination made by the federal program that runs 340B using demographic information about its inpatient admissions.

Under Richmond Community Hospital’s name, Bon Secours has registered 11 other clinics that qualify for the discounts, such as three cancer institutes at Bon Secours St. Francis, Bon Secours St. Mary’s, and Bon Secours Memorial Regional. The clinics serve wealthier populations, typically with private insurance, who pay full-freight for the discounted drugs bought with Richmond Community Hospital’s 340B discount. The hospital network pockets the difference.

The hospital’s 340B qualification is never threatened because the program only measures need based on a count of patients that actually walk through Richmond Community’s doors, said Rena Conti, a professor of health economics at Boston University. Conti has authored several papers on loopholes in the 340B system.

“In order to qualify for 340B, you need to maintain an uninsured patient population that is high enough, which is based on inpatient census, not outpatient census,” said Conti. “Hospitals can choose to see patients in the outpatient or inpatient setting. It’s not profitable for you to see cancer patients in the inpatient setting. But it’s profitable for you to see them as outpatients.”

Data from Virginia Health Information shows that nearly all of Richmond Community’s profits came from outpatient services. In 2020, outpatient revenue accounted for 30 times the money it made from inpatient services.

Conti said there is nothing in the 340B law that says hospitals have to reinvest their profits.

Green, the Bon Secours spokeswoman, said the operating model they're using "is found within many large-scale organizations and integrated health systems across the commonwealth, the nation and the world."

Said Green: "This efficiency helps hospitals like Richmond Community Hospital continue to operate, ensuring access to care for years to come."

In November, a group of East End community members called the Richmond Coalition for Health Equity, petitioned Richmond Community with a list of requests. The group was created in the wake of The New York Times reporting on the hospital’s manipulation of 340B.

The Coalition’s requests include expanding the hospital’s operating hours, hiring from the community, and making urgent care more accessible. They say Bon Secours has been receptive, and are expecting a formal response from the hospital group.

“To hear that that amount of money, which means resources and services in a community that has historically not had much, it’s devastating,” said Bryce Robertson, a member of the group. “What should be there is apparently being siphoned away.”

Eric Kolenich, of The Times-Dispatch, contributed to this story.