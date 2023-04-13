Two members of Congress have introduced a bill to split into pieces the contract for managing organ transplantation in the United States. A Richmond-based nonprofit organization, the United Network for Organ Sharing, has held the contract since its inception in 1984.

The bill, the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act, was introduced Monday by Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., and Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.

The legislation would allow the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to take the contract held by UNOS and split it into about five pieces. UNOS has faced criticism in recent years about its ability to transplant kidneys, lungs and other organs to needy patients. Its technology has been criticized as out of date, and U.S. senators said last year that UNOS has failed to discipline the organ procurement organizations under its direction.

HRSA already announced its intention to split the contracts, and the agency does not necessarily need legislative permission. But the law does not explicitly grant HRSA the authority to split the contracts, and a law would erase any question about HRSA's authority.

Last year, the Senate Finance Committee recommended splitting the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network into five organizations to oversee policy development, compliance, patient safety monitoring, IT infrastructure and logistics.

UNOS believes it has the "experience and expertise required to best serve the nation’s patients and to help implement HRSA’s proposed initiative," a UNOS spokesperson said last month. The current contract is worth $6.5 million.

Carole Johnson, administrator of HRSA, said last month that she would ask Congress to amend the National Organ Transplant Act, which was written in 1984 and implemented the current system, according to The Washington Post. Johnson said at the time that HRSA had the ability to move forward if Congress did not act.

The bill represents growing opposition to UNOS. In August, a bipartisan group of five senators criticized UNOS' ability to oversee organ transplantation. The bill from Bucshon and Kelly is the most significant development yet from the House of Representatives.

"Every year, thousands of potentially lifesaving organs go to waste, even as Americans die waiting for transplants," said Buschon, a medical doctor. "We can and must work to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the organ transplantation process."

Last year, 26% of kidneys taken from dying patients never made it into the bodies of needy ones, an increase from the year before, said Ginny McBride, the director of OurLegacy, an organ procurement organization in Florida.

U.S. Digital Services, the technology arm of the White House, criticized UNOS' technology as being out of date. UNOS' former CEO, Brian Shepard, defended the software, saying its down time is minimal.

Added Kelly: "We owe it to our constituents to bring our medical practices into the 21st century and save lives."

From the Archives: The James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River James River