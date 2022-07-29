Data: Heart disease, lung cancer among top causes of death in Richmond region

Richmond is the capital of America's tobacco industry, with the headquarters of the nation's largest tobacco conglomerate, Altria Group, on West Broad Street in Henrico County.

So it is perhaps unsurprising that data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch found that lung cancer is one of the top causes of death in the Richmond area. The CDC's cause-of-death database shows that lung cancer is responsible for more than 11,000 deaths in the Richmond area from 1999 to 2020 — over 6% of all deaths in that time period.

But lung cancer, which has killed more than 3 million nationwide since 1999, is only the second most common cause of death around Richmond. Topping the list is heart disease, which has killed just over 12,500 people in the region, or 58 deaths per 100,000 residents during that time period.

Other top causes of death include acute myocardial infarctions, better known as heart attacks; various forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and strokes.

Those causes are largely in line with the top causes of death nationwide — pneumonia is the only one of the top 10 national causes of death that is not also in the top 10 in the Richmond area — but there are some notable differences in the death rates. Per capita, the lung cancer death rate is just under 5% higher in the Richmond area than nationally, while 25% fewer people die of heart disease or heart attacks in Richmond than the nationwide rate.

Sepsis, a syndrome in which the body's immune response to viral or bacterial infections damages its own tissue or organs, is another major outlier, killing 17.9 people per 100,000 residents in the Richmond area between 1999 and 2020 — nearly two-thirds higher than the national rate. Emporia and Petersburg have the two highest sepsis death rates in the country, at 56.8 and 44.6 people per 100,000, respectively. And HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, kills nearly four times as many people per capita in Richmond than in the rest of the country.

Accidental overdoses are approximately twice as likely to kill in the Richmond area than the rest of the nation, and more than three times as likely within the city of Richmond. Overdose deaths in the region increased by 764% from 1999 to 2020, per the CDC data, driven largely by the increasing prevalence of the synthetic opioids fentanyl, which is present in three-fourths of overdose deaths in Virginia, according to the state's top forensic epidemiologist.

Another area where the Richmond region outpaces the rest of the country is gun-related deaths. More than 3,200 people in the area were killed by firearms from 1999 to 2020. Data shows 45% of those gun deaths were categorized as acts of intentional self-harm; over 60% of firearm suicides since 1999 have occurred in Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

More than half of the 1,763 gun homicides in the area took place in the city of Richmond, where per capita gun homicides in the city of Richmond increased 43% from 2019 to 2020, according to a review published in May by the CDC. The May report linked poverty and gun deaths, finding that localities with high levels of poverty had firearm homicide rates 4.5 times as high as in localities with the lowest poverty levels. Richmond's poverty rate is more than twice as high as its immediate neighboring counties, and its median household income in 2020 was just over $51,000 — $25,000 below the statewide median.

While heart disease and lung cancer were the most common causes of death across the full 1999-2020 window, nothing was as deadly in 2020 as COVID-19, which accounted for nearly 8% of all deaths in the Richmond area — 730, according to the CDC data, nearly 100 more than heart disease.