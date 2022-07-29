Dementia the fourth-leading cause of death in the Richmond region

Off Robius Road in North Chesterfield, a room of older adults at Anthology in Midlothian sit around a table singing “You Are My Sunshine." In the cafeteria, many are eating the residents' choice meal of the week: bologna burgers.

The center offers assisted living and memory care. They house many people with all types of dementia, most of whom are in the early stages, said Leslie Jones, the executive director. She began volunteering at nursing homes when she was 14, and helping people with dementia became even more of a passion after seeing it impact her aunt and grandmother.

“Dementia, I think, is one of the worst diagnoses because it's a slow death,” Jones said. “You lose a piece of that person every day, and I personally am very passionate about the dignity and care in the life of someone with dementia.”

Dementia is the fourth-leading cause of death in the Richmond region. The ranking is based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and analyzed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Dementia is defined by the CDC as a general term for impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions. It encompasses a group of conditions characterized by the impairment of numerous brain functions, like memory loss and judgment.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, is the seventh leading cause of death in the country, according to CDC data. Dementia may be a leading cause of death in the region, but there are numerous causes for dementia as well – many of which are treatable — according to Matthew Barrett, a VCU Health neurologist.

“There are some important causes of dementia that are not Alzheimer's disease and not degenerative in that an evaluation with a primary care provider or neurologist would be helpful in excluding some of those,” Barrett said.

On the rise since 1999

The number of dementia-related deaths has been on the rise since 1999, growing from 102 then to 452 deaths in 2020 – with its peak reaching 557 deaths in 2014. In 2020, more than 450 people died from dementia, including 70 Richmond residents. The majority of the region’s dementia-related deaths came from Henrico that year, with 171 deaths.

The prevalence of dementia also varies across different populations, according to the Virginia Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission’s Dementia State Plan for 2020-2024. Women make up more than 60% of all people aged 65 or over living with dementia – an estimated 16% aged 71 or over have some form of dementia compared to 11% of men.

Older African-Americans are twice as likely to have dementia than white people – Hispanic people are 1 1/2 as likely, according to the state plan. Age, it reads, is the most important risk factor for Alzheimer’s.

“Individuals experiencing the cognitive changes are often unaware of it, and this is especially the case for Alzheimer's disease,” Barrett said. “And so in that situation, it's really the family members or other people close to the individual that recognize the changes and pursue medical evaluations. For individuals that live alone, which has become more common sometimes as people get older, they can certainly go a long time without the symptoms of cognitive decline being recognized – until maybe they get to a point of a crisis.”

At the Dementia Society of America, that point of crisis is what they try to prevent. The non-profit and volunteer-based organization works to make people aware of what is – and isn’t – dementia, founder Kevin Jameson said.

Through education, providing research grants, recognizing caregivers and partnering with local non-profit groups, the Dementia Society of America is working to reduce the stigma, Jameson said.

“In many cases, they don't want to talk about it,” he said. “And so they don't get the care they need, don't get the workup they need to determine a diagnosis and many doctors are not prepared for how to deal with their patients that may have it – especially primary care physicians. So we're really all about changing the dialogue and the message around dementia so that people are more willing to talk about it.”

Research regarding dementia treatment, including Alzheimer’s, is continuing to develop today, Barrett said. Recognizing that changes in the brain were influencing Alzheimer’s disease was just one of the biggest developments of the last two decades.

Dementia itself also has a large impact on the individual, but it often changes the lives of a person’s family members, too, Jameson said. Since the diseases causing dementia are progressive, what is normal one week becomes the exception the next week.

One of the residents under Jones’ care is Lorraine Tracy, 75, who was sitting in one of the quiet niches of the building. She said she had Lewy body dementia.

“I was probably having them [symptoms] long, long before I realized it,” Tracy said. “My kids would always tell me, ‘Mom, we told you that yesterday,’ or something would happen and they would remind me they already told me that.”

Tracy described losing her train of thought and trying to remember things that seemed like they were at the back of her head. She said it got worse at night, when she had been busy all day and was tired or distracted. She also said she had fallen 15 different times, according to her count.

“If I’m up all day and I'm trying to do something – I mean, it's a disaster,” she said.

Tracy said she's taking it one day at a time. Her advice to those who show any signs of dementia? Seek help.

“Go see a doctor – it doesn’t take that long,” she said.