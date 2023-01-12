East End deserves transparency, details from Bon Secours, group says

Incomplete.

That’s the message from the Richmond Coalition for Health Equity, the community organization established in the wake of revelations that Richmond Community Hospital brought in hundreds of millions of dollars for its parent organization, Bon Secours Mercy Health, through a program meant to help the poor.

On Tuesday, Bon Secours cut the ribbon on a long-awaited new medical building in Church Hill. The $16.5 million office building and clinic was promised to the community 10 years ago in exchange for a land contract with favorable terms near one of Bon Secours’ larger hospitals, St. Mary’s.

The not-for-profit group also laid out new commitments, stating that it plans to build an urgent care center and bring back specialty cardiology, endocrine, surgery and oncology services, among a list of commitments in its new plan called “Pathway to Wellness in the East End.”

But while the coalition said it appreciated the first steps, some expressed little faith during Thursday’s meeting that the hospital would meet the needs of the low-income, predominantly Black neighborhood.

“Empty buildings and empty promises do not solve problems,” said organizer Bryce Robertson.

‘Rolling in their graves’

The moves fall short of what is required, members said, given the lucrative financial margins that Richmond Community Hospital allows Bon Secours to command. The hospital qualifies for a federal program called 340B, which allows it to buy drugs at discounted rates.

The intent of the program was that struggling hospitals could reinvest those funds in the community. However, Bon Secours let specialty services at Richmond Community wither, centralizing care at its larger campuses and diminishing the hospital’s value to the community, former doctors told The New York Times.

Coalition member Clarence McGill said the organization’s behavior was particularly egregious given Richmond Community’s history as a hospital founded by Black doctors and whose early mission was to combat health inequity caused by segregated health care.

“I know that the hospital’s 21 founders are rolling in their graves because of how Bon Secours cut these services,” McGill said. “Bon Secours can be a spiritual example in this community, but only if they change their strategy regarding 340B.”

On Tuesday, Bon Secours said it would commit to reinvesting its 340B profits, but only those earned from Richmond Community Hospital — an estimated $1.25 million. The not-for-profit said it makes an estimated $50 million from the Richmond market overall. Hospital officials have said they are committed to providing health care to the community.

“Our fundamental request remains the same: That Bon Secours reinvest 100% of the profits it makes from the 340B program in Greater Richmond,” reads the coalition’s statement. “This plan is so vague that we cannot tell if it is a step towards meeting that expectation, or if it is simply more nice-sounding words that will, yet again, let down the East End community.”

The group’s full requests include:

a timeline on its rollout of new services;

transparency around all of its promised initiatives and 340B profits;

details on how the hospital will expand services to victims of violence;

details on its community-based partnerships and if the hospital will be investing internally to expand capacity; and

details on how Bon Secours’ plan would address gaps in critical care transportation rather than “blaming the Richmond Ambulance Authority.”

In attendance Thursday were several elected officials, including City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson; Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax; and Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin. The meeting was at Mount Olivet Church.

McEachin aligned herself with the community group.

“We are past the time for a Band-Aid. We need a hospital. It is time for a full hospital with everything that Church Hill needs,” McEachin said. “I support everything that the coalition has been doing.”

In an earlier letter, the group asked Bon Secours to sign on to national transparency standards around the 340B program. The standards, created by the American Health Association, require hospitals to disclose how they use their program profits.

The hospital did not commit to signing on to the program during its Tuesday ribbon-cutting. Jenna Green, a spokesperson for the hospital, said Bon Secours “traditionally hasn’t often engaged in the process of analyzing and pursuing pledges.”

“The 340B program is critical to our patients and we maintain rigorous oversight to ensure that Bon Secours is compliant with the letter and spirit of all federal laws and regulations,” Green said.

Previously, the hospital has described news reports on its financial behavior as “misleading narratives.” For example, three other hospitals in its Richmond market qualify for the program based on the patients that they serve, Green said.

Hospital officials did not attend meeting

Bon Secours has invited coalition representatives to meet on Friday with Mike Lutes, president of Bon Secours Mercy’s Richmond market. Lutes was appointed to the job in October in the wake of news stories on 340B.

Officials for the hospital group did not attend the meeting. Green shared comments from Lutes in response to coalition criticism.

“There are many factors that contribute to the health of a population. Bon Secours will continue to welcome collaboration to identify and execute long-term, sustainable solutions that will improve the overall health of the East End community: it takes a village,” Lutes’ statement reads.

Tran said her office was drafting a bill to codify 340B transparency rules in Virginia. The bill, which has yet to be introduced, could force 340B hospitals to disclose their profits in accordance with the AHA standards, which are currently voluntary.

Several other hospitals are already signatories to those standards, including VCU Medical Center, Carilion Clinic, two Novant Health hospitals and UVa Medical Center.

“It’s not that difficult,” Tran said. “If the hospital can’t commit to that, then something shady is going on.”

