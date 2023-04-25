HCA Healthcare has received conditional approval from the state to build a $16 million emergency room on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield, according to state records.

The health system asked for approval to build a facility at 9630 Iron Bridge Road near the Chesterfield courthouse.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1VLd8dzWwpPvFDvNvu_gcqebmA1QtKHc&usp=sharing

Earlier this month, the state health department approved a certificate of public need for Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals, which are owned by HCA. In the documents, HCA called the facility "Chesterfield ER."

The project is expected to be complete by August 2025.

The facility would have one CT scanner available to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay, HCA said in the application. A spokesperson for HCA declined to comment.

The property, which is vacant, is owned by a real estate developer and property manager in Chesterfield. Its owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

HCA has 12 months to make progress on the project, according to the approval notice. The certificate was signed by Dr. Parham Jaberi, the interim state health commissioner.

In his letter, Jaberi said the proposed project would improve access for socially vulnerable populations. There is substantial community support and no known opposition, he wrote.

HCA already owns three freestanding emergency rooms in the Richmond area – in Hanover, Swift Creek and Prince George. The system also owns six hospitals and eight CareNow Urgent Care locations.

Last year, Bon Secours opened a freestanding ER about 7 miles away in Chester.

