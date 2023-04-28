A new Crisis Receiving Center in Henrico County will become the first of its type in central Virginia, providing mental health treatment for 7- to 17-year-olds.

St. Joseph’s Villa and Henrico broke ground on the $1 million project Thursday. The CRC, which is funded by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, will become an alternative to emergency rooms, giving children and teens quicker access to mental health care.

“We have so few facilities (in Virginia) that specially target young people in mental health crises,” said John Littel, secretary of health and human resources for the commonwealth. “We don’t want to send people to hospitals that really can’t care for them; at centers like these, they can get very focused care, and they can be back in their home in a couple of days.”

From 2016 to 2021, the number of Virginians 9- to 18-year-olds who visited emergency rooms for suicide attempts, self-harm and suicidal thoughts doubled, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Mental Health America ranked Virginia 48th in youth mental health for 2023, a steep drop from its 21st position the previous year.

“We have to change (that ranking), and we want to be a part of it,” said St. Joseph’s CEO Kathleen Burke-Barrett, who is retiring in June.

Burke-Barrett said the CRC can help prevent situations where children wait in hospitals for hours to receive care. It also stands as an alternative to detention centers, where youth could face further distress and be tagged with stigmatizing labels.

“For the children to be able to come here to a crisis stabilization unit and be received here, it’s a home, and the families are part of it,” Burke-Barrett said. “It’s not so traumatic for the kids, and they have a chance to turn their lives around.”

St Joseph’s is partnering with Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services for this project. CRC staff will include licensed mental health professionals, case managers, registered nurses, direct support professionals, family support partners and telehealth psychiatric services.

The center will be open 24/7 for walk-in and call service. Admitted youth will receive complete assessments and crisis interventions from professionals, and will be referred to community providers for additional support within 23 hours.

“We want to keep our children and our youth in the community so their families can have access to them,” said Nelson Smith, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. “That’s a critical piece to their well-being.”

The program will serve up to six youth when the CRC first opens, and will eventually expand capacity to serve nine youth.

The CRC will serve Region 4 of central Virginia, which covers Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Goochland, Greensville, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan, Prince George, Surrey and Sussex counties, as well as the cities of Emporia, Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond.

Richmond-based Daniel & Company Inc. is the CRC’s contractor. The company previously renovated the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph’s, which was completed in 2021. The CRC project includes renovating an existing 1,780-square-foot building on the St. Joseph’s campus.

Completion of the building is scheduled for 2024.

“I especially want to thank and acknowledge the families of this community, who placed their trust in us and allowed us to be a partner in their children’s journey of well-being and a bright future,” said St. Joseph’s CEO-elect Jenny Friar. “We see you doing the hardest work of all.”

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023 April 6, 2023 April 7, 2023 April 8, 2023 April 9, 2023 April 10, 2023 April 11, 2023 April 13, 2023 April 14, 2023 April 15, 2023 April 16, 2023 April 17, 2023 April 18, 2023 April 19, 2023 April 20, 2023 April 21, 2023 April 22, 2023 April 23, 2023 April 24, 2023 April 25, 2023 April 26, 2023 April 27, 2023