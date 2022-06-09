Immigrants have transformed Chesterfield's demographics. This center wants to welcome them

A space where childcare is provided while parents take English classes. A location where families can sign up their kids for school and be relieved the workers speak their language. A welcome center where immigrants are celebrated.

That's what Lisa Ramirez has envisioned the Manchester Family YMCA becoming in the past three and a half years since Chesterfield put together a task force to find avenues for connecting immigrants and refugees to resources.

Starting Saturday, when the center finally opens, Ramirez will be one step closer to seeing it happen.

"We know that we have countless immigrants that have been here for a really long time, some of whom are undocumented and a lot of folks don't know they're here," said Ramirez, YMCA's senior vice president of community impact. "How do we ensure that the generations that exist are still a part of this and still feel a sense of welcoming and belonging and this a place for them to be?"

Over the past decade, Chesterfield has become a county of immigrants sprawled across a 437-mile stretch. One out of every 11 residents was born in another country and about one in eight speak a language other than English at home.

The top languages spoken among its students, aside from Spanish and English, include Arabic, Mandarin, Korean and Vietnamese.

But before a $5.5 million renovation of the Manchester Y was made possible by the kindness of donors, Chesterfield didn't have an established, dedicated space providing immigrants assistance with housing, language programs, employment or accessing medical services, food and county resources.

Ramirez noted that Richmond-area YMCAs have repeatedly found the greatest needs are housing, food and childcare.

The school system has a welcome center for English learners, but it's located in a trailer on Courthouse Road in the county government complex and open during work hours, which may not be easily accessible to all families.

Meanwhile, the Manchester YMCA is stationed off Hull Street Road beside Latino markets and locally renowned restaurants like La Milpa and Cafe & Sabor and will run every day including weekends. And it's not a government building.

Dalila Medrano, Chesterfield's multicultural community engagement coordinator and a critical part to launching the center, said how they chose the location was intentional.

The Trump administration's public charge rule, which threatened to deny visas or disrupt an individual's immigrant process if they sought public benefits like food stamps, has left behind a legacy where some immigrant families feared seeking any help from a government entity counted as public charge.

During the pandemic, that fear translated to individuals not accepting groceries from a food bank or applying to rent relief programs they were eligible for.

But with the social needs navigators who will act as a conduit to nonprofits already working on meeting community needs, Medrano hopes the center will help families navigate the system.

She added how nonprofits have reached out to work more with Chesterfield communities but don't have the office space. The center now has a chance to provide that.

But driving what the center and its programs will look like is community members, Medrano said.

It's through the unofficial listening tour over the past year that Medrano found that residents were craving more celebrations of their culture. That led to Chesterfield hosting a dinner at the Manchester Y to honor Ramadan. Medrano was able to invite only mothers and daughters so they could open the pool - with only women staffers on site - so they could swim without worrying about their hijabs.

In other conversations, Arab and Muslim residents shared how they felt a lingering emotional toll surrounding 9/11 and the racism and vilification that has followed Muslim communities in the 20-plus years since. Others voiced a desire for more conversations about how the challenges facing immigrant communities have changed over time.

"The way language access may be a barrier today is different than the way language access was a barrier 20 years ago," Medrano said.

Medrano said those examples highlight not only the importance of offering a truly safe space, but the significance of being attentive to what residents are sharing so the county can "collaboratively create the programming or events that will reach them."

Concerns that a local food bank wasn't reaching the Latino population prompted Chesterfield and the Y to bring the food to Greenleigh mobile home park, which has one of the largest concentrations of Latinos in the county, on a monthly basis to hundreds of families.

So while the YMCA is home to the center's physical space, at least one thousand volunteers are out in the community to reach the people often left behind. Adam Foster, executive director of the Manchester Y, said that's because the center was always meant to be a welcome center without walls.

But Medrano emphasized that there are also families who told her "we don't need assistance.

Their wish for the center was slightly different.

"We would love for other members in the general community to see that we are American. That this is American, too. That American is Muslim. That American is Arab origin."