HCA Healthcare wants to build a new hospital in Hanover County complete with 60 beds, a small intensive care unit and a helipad. The company says it would be the missing link for health care along Interstate 95.

But the region’s two competing health systems oppose the plan, saying HCA has not proven a need for the hospital and that its existence would hurt the business of nearby competing facilities.

One of the two competing systems, Bon Secours, has plans of its own for Hanover. The nonprofit health system is expanding the only existing hospital in the county, Memorial Regional Medical Center, and intends to build a freestanding emergency room farther north.

All of a sudden, Richmond’s health systems have shown new interest in seizing market share in Hanover, the result of the county’s growth, its relative wealth and its aging demographics.

The state health department gets the final say on HCA’s proposal, which will shape the future of health care in the county and the region.

“All in all, these big projects, they cause some concern, but they’re great projects for the community,” said Brandon Turner, interim director of economic development in Hanover.

A new hospital proposal

HCA plans to construct a three-story hospital on a 39-acre plot adjacent to I-95. It would house 60 beds with space to grow to 150. The for-profit health system is calling it Ashland Hospital, even though it would be located on Sliding Hill Road, seven miles south of central Ashland.

The hospital would cost $234 million to build, a sum paid by HCA. It would employ about 300 workers, though many would be transferred from other hospitals.

A new hospital is necessary, HCA said, because traffic on I-95 slows patients and ambulances from reaching other HCA hospitals, such as Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’.

The plan has support from the county’s Board of Supervisors and moderate-to-strong support from residents, Turner said. Some residents are concerned about traffic, noise from ambulance sirens and the tearing down of a green space.

One of the concerned residents, Robin Dean, said the hospital adds too much congestion to Sliding Hill Road, which already connects to a FedEx Ground facility and the much-debated Wegmans distribution center.

Dean called the location too close to other hospitals — Memorial Regional is just six miles away — and noted that patients with life-threatening trauma, such as from car wrecks and shootings, must be taken to VCU Medical Center.

Larry Shaia, a developer and president of the homeowners association for the nearby Kings Charter neighborhood, said there is both support and opposition from the neighborhood. The county will hold public hearings this summer before it authorizes HCA’s request to rezone the land.

The opposition

The region’s two competing health systems, Bon Secours and VCU Health, have expressed opposition to the HCA hospital, saying there are already too many empty beds at HCA’s other hospitals.

In 2021, there were nearly 700 HCA beds within 20 minutes of the proposed Ashland Hospital and, on average, less than 40 percent were occupied, according to Virginia Health Information.

HCA has not demonstrated a need for a new hospital, said Dr. Marlon Levy, interim CEO of VCU Health, in a letter to the health department. HCA never said its hospitals are too far away from its patients, Levy said.

Mike Lutes, president of Bon Secours Richmond, said a new HCA hospital would damage the business at Memorial Regional, which is owned by Bon Secours.

Lutes called the proposal “a thinly veiled attempt to increase its market share in the greater Richmond area at the direct expense of other providers.” Of the 12 public, acute-care hospitals in the region, six are owned by HCA, five by Bon Secours and one by VCU Health.

But the argument that other HCA hospitals are under capacity might actually favor HCA.

The health department encourages the reallocation of resources to meet the changing needs of the community, according to its policy. And that is what HCA plans to do — move beds and staff from underutilized hospitals to Hanover.

There are numerous factors the health department must consider — it aims to have enough beds for every patient, but not so many that beds go unused. Hospitals should be spread out geographically.

There is one other key factor — the health department’s policy discourages the opening of facilities that undermine already existing businesses, which is exactly what Bon Secours says will happen.

Bon Secours is building, too

HCA is not the only health system building in Hanover. Bon Secours is nearing completion on a $50 million expansion project at Memorial Regional, adding 11 intensive care unit beds, 33 general inpatient beds and new units for orthopedics and neuroscience. Once it is complete, Memorial Regional will have a total of 269 acute care beds.

When Bon Secours announced the expansion in 2021, it said the health system was responding to growing demand for health services in Hanover, eastern Henrico County and the area toward the Northern Neck.

Bon Secours also plans to build a freestanding ER farther north on Lewistown Road. Some Memorial Regional patients travel from 30 miles away and would benefit from a closer location, Bon Secours said. And a new ER would decrease the high volume of patients at Memorial Regional’s emergency room.

Unlike HCA, Bon Secours does not need state approval to open the ER, though certain elements of the facility do need a sign-off.

Hanover is growing and aging

Why all the interest in Hanover? The county experienced moderate population growth between 2010 and 2020. Its 10 percent increase was greater than the state average, more than Henrico but less than Chesterfield County.

Hanover has 113,000 residents, and nearly one in five is 65 years or older, making the county older than the state as a whole. The percentage of senior citizens in Virginia is projected to grow until at least 2030, according to a report by the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

And it is a relatively wealthy county, where patients are more likely to have private insurance, which reimburses hospitals better than Medicaid.

As the region’s health systems compete for business in Hanover, the ultimate winner is the county.

New health care facilities improve the quality of life for residents, bring jobs to the area and often lead to more development, Turner said. Medical office buildings, restaurants and retirement homes often pop up near hospitals.

“All of this attention increases health care amenities,” he said. “It addresses needs. It helps the community. We pride ourselves in Hanover on quality of life and amenities, like having good diversified health care.”

