If the Iran hostage evacuation had not succeeded, John Shinholser‘s life might have been a lot different.

At the age of 23, Shinholser was part of a unit stationed in the Strait of Hormuz, waiting on an attack order from President Ronald Reagan.

The order never came, and Shinholser never saw a firefight. But he left the Marine Corps as a veteran with at least one accolade badge of honor: Shinholser had been named “Marine of the Month,” a nod from his battalion commander for sobering up in the service.

Last week, Shinholser announced his retirement from another war: his long crusade to expand care for addiction. On Wednesday, Shinholser said he would be stepping down as president of The McShin Foundation, the nationally recognized Richmond-based addiction recovery organization — although he is loath to admit he is laying down his arms.

“Hell no, this is just the beginning,” Shinholser said. “I’m just getting started.”

‘We ran out of couches and beds’

The McShin Foundation began at a campfire in 2004. Shinholser and his future wife, Carol McDaid, figured they might as well go all-in on the nonprofit group they were running out of their home.

The pair were both in recovery and vocal about their experience. But in the 1980s and ‘90s, few options existed for addicts seeking help. So parents would drop their kids off on the couple’s porch, McDaid recalled. One day it was a woman’s son, the next it was his cousin.

“Pretty soon we ran out of couches and beds in the house,” McDaid said.

After the campfire decision, things happened quickly. McShin — a mush-together of the pair’s last names — became a 501©3 not-for-profit. The group made an office out of a one-bedroom apartment on McTavish Avenue, scraping along with money from fundraisers, painting jobs and donations.

McDaid suggested they might want to plan ahead — propose a listening session or write out a business plan. Shinholser never wanted to slow down.

“I got the business plan right here in my head,” Shinholser recalled saying.

What McShin became was something that did not yet exist. In Virginia, most treatment for addiction came through Community Services Boards (CSBs) or through private rehabs that required insurance or wealthy backers. Both recovery models put a big emphasis on therapy, and less of an emphasis on the 12 Step model, which is the basis of Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Nationally, as far as I can tell, we were the first organization started by recovering people. With their own money, instinct and wherewithal,” Shinholser said.

In 2016, Shinholser jumped on the opportunity to bring McShin’s programming into the Chesterfield County Jail. Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said Shinholser was “the only game in town” back then, and the only one to offer help when Leonard called different recovery organizations.

“John said to me, sheriff, ‘if you’re serious about starting a program in your jail, you’ll be at my office in an hour,’” Leonard said. “I was there in 40 minutes.”

Rapidly, Shinholser and Leonard developed the jail’s addiction recovery program, known as HARP. The program, which helps inmates wean off opioids using drugs like Suboxone, is currently led by Ryan Riggs, himself a McShin graduate.

McShin also brought programming into the Richmond City Justice Center. There, under Sheriff C.T. Woody, the program took off, eventually morphing into the Real Life program led by Richmond Ph.D. Sarah Scarbrough.

Scarbrough said McShin helped tame a pod in the jail that was known as the “Wild West.” Her own research showed that recidivism and emergency room visits dropped with the introduction of 12-step programming.

According to data that McShin’s website says is from the Department of Corrections, the recidivism rate for jails with McShin programming dropped from 53% to 31%.

“The other big thing was a tremendous cost-savings,” Scarbrough said. “When McShin came on, it was a significant change. There were not fights, property damage — the cost savings alone from emergency room visits was in the millions.”

At odds with local and state government officials

Shinholser is adamant that a peer-to-peer, 12 Step model is the “gold standard,” even at a time when bureaucrats in behavioral health care were hesitant to entrust addicts to help other addicts.

Never one to keep his opinion to himself, Shinholser often found himself at odds with local and state government officials. Most recently, he pushed to have more addicts on the board of the Opioid Abatement Authority, a board that currently has one designated spot for a person with lived experience of addiction.

When asked why he himself was not appointed to the board position by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Shinholser said the governor did not have the courage to.

Board member Chick Jordan described McShin’s early days as a “turf fight” between the organization and established Community Services Boards. But McShin offered same-day entry into recovery houses — an immediate solution for people in crisis. By contrast, Jordan said, the CSBs would say, “come back in 30 days.”

If he could change anything, Shinholser admits he would have tried to have a gentler touch.

“I would have been more diplomatic with bureaucrats and politicians. But one thing I learned: They don’t work the same spiritual program we work,” Shinholser said. “We’re forgiving, loving people, and they hold longer resentments.”

McShin also graduated a number of others who would go on to become advocates and leaders in Richmond’s recovery community, including David Rook and Frank Bellanger. Rook started a recovery residence known as True Recovery RVA, and Bellanger started Starfish Recovery & Wellness.

On Wednesday evening, Shinholser announced his retirement at an organizational “house meeting” at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, where McShin is based.

Before roughly 150 addicts, Shinholser made his peace, saying the organization is in good hands. Shinholser looked like a pastor saying his goodbyes to his longtime congregation.

He will be succeeded by longtime CEO Honesty Liller, who will run the organization with Jesse Wysocki in place as COO. Shinholser says they will retire the position of president, and he will become a “senior peer.” Shinholser says that just means the person with the longest recovery under their belt: in his case, 41 years.

Teary-eyed Liller told the crowd at Hatcher Memorial how the foundation she would now run had pulled her from the depths of heroin addiction.

“I literally wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for John and Carol,” said Liller, who has been the group’s CEO for seven years. She has repaired much of her life since then — including writing a memoir of her recovery.

Institutionally, she will face the challenge of helping McShin retain its national reputation, as well as helping addicts who, since the pandemic, appear to be sicker and younger than they once were.

“I call them kids. They’re younger and younger here,” Liller said.

Some are presenting with serious mental illness, which strains the peer-to-peer recovery model. In those cases, McDaid said, McShin is not the best place to help.

Still, Shinholser has few doubts about the organization’s future.

“We’re founded on the principles of recovery. Lived-experienced people running the organization, lived-experienced people guiding the organization,” he said. “When it came time for a CEO, it was a natural pick.”